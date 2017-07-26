Fitch Affirms Santander at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The rating actions are at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation follows the revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+', dated 21 July 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the group's credit risk profile will benefit from Spain's economic recovery but also the challenges it faces to materially reduce problem assets following the acquisition of the failed Spanish bank, Banco Popular, S.A. (Popular) upon its resolution (see 'Fitch Affirms Santander at 'A-' and Downgrades Popular's VR to 'f', dated 8 June 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). Santander's Long-Term IDR and VR are currently rated one notch above Spain's sovereign rating, reflecting diversification benefits from its solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries, as well as the US, which translates into resilient profit generation and internal capital generation. Despite its international reach, Santander's risk profile remains correlated with that of the Spanish sovereign, including through macro-economic developments but also the stability and cost of market funding, which is linked to the perceptions of sovereign risk. The revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating to Positive reflected, among others, an improved macro-economic environment, which should support the group in working out a large stock of problem assets (non-performing loans and foreclosed assets) and turning around Popular's business. Santander's target to halve Popular's stock of problem assets within 18 months and divest the bulk of it by 2020 is credible, in our view, given the management team's execution skills and the significant improvement in Popular's problem asset coverage levels following its acquisition, which makes disposal more likely. The group's problem asset ratio will also remain sensitive to developments in riskier emerging market economies. Good reserve coverage levels in these markets mitigate asset quality risks. Santander's geographic diversification underpins the resilience of the group's profitability to economic cycles. This has translated into sustained internal capital generation, ultimately supporting capital. The group has also taken inorganic capital supportive measures when needed (the most recent being a EUR7 billion capital increase to fund the acquisition of Popular) to preserve adequate capital levels and meet its targeted fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio of above 11% by 2018. This target level is at the low end compared with many international peers. Santander has a stable funding profile that benefits from solid core deposit franchises in the main markets where it operates. The group's autonomous subsidiary model implies that foreign subsidiaries are locally funded. The group has a good track record in accessing international wholesale markets, and in our view its funding plan for 2017-2018 is credible and well-structured. Santander holds ample unencumbered liquid assets relative to upcoming wholesale debt maturities, which are well spread over time. Fitch has affirmed the rating of Santander's senior non-preferred notes in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR and existing senior debt ratings. Fitch views the likelihood of default on the senior non-preferred notes as the same as the likelihood of default of the bank. Fitch has also affirmed Santander's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties in Spain have no preferential legal status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Santander's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander or through funding vehicles are notched down from its VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries (one notch). Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches below the bank's VR to reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries (one notch) and high risk of non-performance (two notches) as there is the option to defer coupons if the issuer reported losses in the last audited accounts. Preferred shares are rated five notches below the bank's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with average recoveries (two notches from the VR), as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional three notches) due to profit test for legacy issues and fully discretionary coupon payments for recent issues. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES BANCO POPULAR Popular's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, Santander. This reflects our view that there is extremely high probability of support for Popular by Santander, if needed, given the plan to fully integrate Popular with the parent bank. Popular is 100% owned by Santander and an integral part of the group given it strengthens Santander's SME franchise in Spain and overall competitive position. In our assessment of support, we consider that management and corporate culture will be highly integrated with those of its parent in a relatively short period of time following the appointment of Santander's senior management to run Popular. In addition, within regulatory restrictions, Santander's capital and liquidity are highly fungible within the group, at least in the eurozone. SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE, S.A. Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.'s (SCF) Long- and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of its parent as SCF is core to Santander's strategy and franchise as the consumer lender arm of the group. We therefore see an extremely high probability of support for SCF by Santander, if needed. SCF is 100% owned by Santander and an integral part of the group given that it manages most of the group's consumer finance operations in Europe. Its management and corporate culture are highly integrated with those of its parent and, within regulatory restrictions, Santander's capital and liquidity are highly fungible within the group, at least in the eurozone. FUNDING VEHICLES Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Issuances S.A., Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal, Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U., Santander International Products PLC are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of Santander and their debt and hybrid securities ratings are aligned with those of Santander. This is based on Fitch's expectation that Santander will honour the unconditional and irrevocable guarantees provided to holders of the notes issued by these funding vehicles. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT Santander's ratings are capped at one notch above Spain's sovereign ratings. An upgrade of Santander's ratings would be contingent on an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating. This would have to be accompanied by further improved capital metrics and better asset quality, from a continued positive asset quality trend as per prior to the Popular acquisition and the active reduction of the large stock of problem assets. Equally important will be to preserve the earnings resilience of the group by delivering the planned cost synergies from the integration of Popular and maintaining sound earnings performance at the major international subsidiaries. A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of the bank's VR. Downward rating pressure could also arise from a slower improvement in asset quality than currently anticipated in the rating, a substantial weakening of earnings, which we view as unlikely, or unexpected execution and integration risks emerging from Popular's acquisition that could compromise the accomplishment of the group's financial targets for 2018. The rating of senior non-preferred notes is primarily sensitive to a change in Santander's Long-Term IDR. For the preferred senior notes and the DCR to achieve a one-notch uplift, the buffer of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt would need to exceed our estimate of a 'recapitalisation amount'. This amount is likely to be around or above the bank's minimum pillar 1 total capital requirement. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander and through funding vehicles are primarily sensitive to any change in Santander's VR. Upper Tier 2 notes and preferred shares are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the bank's VR. SUBSIARY AND ADDILIATED COMPANIES The IDRs of Popular and SCF and their debt ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Santander's IDRs. While it is not our base case, the two banks' ratings would also be sensitive to a reduction in Santander's stake in the two banks or if SCF was to become significantly less integrated into the group and Popular does not become significantly integrated into the group in the short term, leading Fitch to conclude their strategic importance has reduced. The debt and hybrid capital instruments ratings issued by Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Issuances S.A., Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal, Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal, Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U., Santander International Products PLC are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Santander's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Banco Santander Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)' Senior non-preferred notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and certificate of deposits: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating : affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Santander Issuances S.A. Subordinated debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U. Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme: affirmed at 'F2' Santander International Products PLC Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Banco Popular Espanol S.A.: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'A-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' BPE Financiaciones S.A.: Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'A-' Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'F2' SCF Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Contact: Primary Analysts Cristina Torrella (Santander, SCF and Popular) Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 