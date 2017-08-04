Fitch Affirms Slovakia at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovakia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured short-term local-currency issues have also been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slovakia's ratings reflect its sound macro-economic performance, supported by foreign capital inflows and European Union (EU) and eurozone membership. Government debt (51% of GDP in 2017) is slightly higher than the peer median (49%) but Fitch expects it to decline in the medium term supported by faster nominal GDP growth and lower deficits. High sectoral and geographical concentration of exports increases exposure to potential economic shocks. The rating is also constrained by high net external debt (NXD). Fitch expects GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2017, rising to 3.8% by 2019. The continued fall in unemployment (8.1% in May 2017) will boost consumption and investment will benefit from the ramp-up in EU fund disbursements from 2017 and projects in the automotive industry. Stronger growth in countries in the EU, its main trade partners, will also support the Slovak economy, although the expected tightening in monetary conditions could affect domestic demand. The main risk to the outlook is lower external demand. The agency forecasts the general government deficit will fall to 1.3% of GDP in 2017 and 0.7% in 2019 from 1.7% in 2016. The decline primarily reflects the strengthening in Slovakia's economy and its positive impact on government revenues. This will more than offset the increased capital spending in line with higher disbursements of EU funds. The main risks to the forecasts are lower-than-expected growth or potential fiscal measures that would increase spending or decrease revenues, including a new "social package". Fitch expects the debt to GDP ratio to decline to 51.0% by end-2017 and to 48.5% by end-2019 from 51.9% in 2016, thanks to lower government deficits and acceleration in nominal GDP. The authorities are considering potential changes in the constitutional Fiscal Responsibility Act, which defines debt "brakes" that have proved a strong fiscal anchor in the past. Fitch does not expect any change would have a marked effect on the conduct of future fiscal policy. Fast lending growth to households (14% yoy in 1Q-2017 and above 10% yoy over the last three years) have pushed household debt to about 60% of revenues in 2016 from 40% a decade ago, increasing potential sensitivity to a change in financial or macro conditions. Fitch's macro prudential indicator is '2', indicating that credit growth to the private sector is above its long-term trend. The central bank has introduced macro prudential measures in response, but the extent of a slowdown in credit growth will also depend on the European Central Bank's monetary policy. Increased car production capacity allowed Slovakia to record current account surpluses in 2012-2015. The current account balance was slightly negative in 2016 (-0.6% of GDP) and Fitch expects it to narrow slightly through 2019. Higher domestic demand and increased oil prices will push up imports, but higher exports of cars and disbursements of EU funds will support external receipts. Stronger current account balances combined with non-debt foreign capital inflows will support some reduction in NXD, to 23% of GDP by 2019 from 27% in 3Q16. Regional elections due in November this year could lead to new political alliances and potentially weaken the ruling coalition. A potential break-up of the coalition could lead to early general elections. The next general election is due in 2020. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Slovakia a score equivalent to a rating of 'A+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are evenly balanced. The following risk factors could individually or collectively trigger positive rating action: - A firm decline in government debt supported by lower deficits. - A decline in net external debt that would reduce external vulnerabilities. - Over the medium term, stronger GDP per capita growth supported by economic reforms. The main factors that could trigger negative rating action are: - Relaxation of the fiscal stance or an increase in the debt/GDP ratio in the medium term. - A significant economic shock that would affect demand for Slovak exports, including cars. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that under financial stress, support for the foreign-owned Slovakian banks, which account for 99% of total assets in the country, would be forthcoming from their parent banks. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +33 1 22 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christopher Findlay Analyst +44 20 3530 1342 Committee Chairperson Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001