Fitch Affirms Spirit Realty's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) and its operating partnership Spirit Realty, LP after reviewing the company's plans to spin-off a large portion of its portfolio. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Fitch's rating actions follows at the end of this release. Spirit plans to spin-off substantially all of its properties leased to its largest tenant, Shopko, and its assets that collateralize Master Trust 2014 (part of Spirit's asset-backed securitization program, "Master Trust A") into a separate, publicly traded REIT; the spin-off is expected to close in the first half of 2018. KEY RATING DRIVERS Lower Leverage: Based on the proposed plan, remaining Spirit will have leverage of approximately 5.0x at the time of the spin-off (based on 2017 annualized EBITDA adjusted for planned dispositions), down significantly from 6.5x as of June 30, 2017. Management has not publicly stated a leverage target post-transaction which is something Fitch will continue to monitor in relation to our 6.0x positive rating sensitivity. Tenant Diversification: Spirit's significant exposure to Shopko (7.9% of annualized base rent as of June 30, 2017) will be significantly reduced or eliminated. SRC's largest tenant exposures in the remaining portfolio will include Walgreens at 3.8% of ABR, Church's Chicken at 3.3% and Circle K at 2.8%. SRC's top 10 tenant exposures post spin-off would represent 25.1% of ABR, about equal to the current top 10 exposure of 25.3%, but the elimination or significant reduction of Shopko exposure from SRC's portfolio and the overall diversification benefits are credit positives. Industry Diversification: SRC's exposure to tenants by industry will shift to Restaurants (12.8% of ABR), Convenience Stores (10.7%), Drug Stores/Pharmacies (7.4%) and Grocery (7.4%), from Restaurants (16.7%), General Merchandise (9.6%) and Movie Theaters (7.7%). The reduction in exposure to General Merchandise is seen as a credit positive as are the increases in exposure to Convenience Stores and Drug Stores / Pharmacies. General Tenant Credit Developments: SRC had national retail tenants file for bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2017 - including Greg Appliances Inc., (d/b/a hhgregg), Gander Mountain and Gordmans Stores Inc. - and had a movie theater operator and two large casual dining operators cease paying rent. If tenant weaknesses at Spirit persist, Fitch will reconsider the quality of the company's portfolio and it could result in negative rating momentum. Despite these issues, the company reported same-store revenue growth of 1.1% for 2Q17, an improvement over 1Q17's -0.5% figure - although the same store results exclude any properties that were vacant or relet at any point during the measurement period. Portfolio occupancy increased slightly to 97.9% in 2Q17, indicating a possible stabilization of the portfolio from a credit perspective, but continues to trail net lease peers. Shopko Performance: Of significant concern is the company's exposure to its largest tenant, Shopko. Shopko's -2.9% same store sales growth in 1Q17 raises concerns about Spirit's 7.9% rental revenue exposure to the credit. Four-wall EBITDAR coverage of rent for the Spirit-owned stores is 2.5x. Based on the current plan, substantially all of the Shopko exposure will be transferred to the spun off entity, which Fitch views favorably. Access to Capital: While Spirit previously withdrew its acquisition guidance for 2017 and has relatively light refinancing needs over the next year, softness in the overall retail store environment compounded by Spirit's specific tenant issues have weakened its access to the capital markets. As of August 4, SRC's stock price was down 6.4% from the release of 1Q17 earnings, making any potential equity issuances more dilutive and therefore less likely. The company's stock price has reacted favorably to the spin-off announcement and as of market close on August 4 was up 3.2% from the prior day. Fitch estimates SRC's liquidity as low for the rating. Further, the larger rating consideration is the successful demonstration of consistent access to the public or private placement bond markets. SRC's access to non-bank and non-convertible unsecured debt is limited to-date with the company having issued a single $300 million offering of unsecured bonds. There could be negative momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook should SRC be unable or unwilling to access these markets and reduce its reliance on secured debt. Management Change: On May 8, the company announced that Jackson Hsieh was named Chief Executive Officer and President and was appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hsieh joined Spirit Realty Capital in September 2016 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Thomas H. Nolan, the prior CEO, has left the company. Fitch views the management change as an early, albeit not unexpected, transition and believes the new management and potential changes in strategy should be evaluated based on success in navigating the current challenges. Master Trust Financing: The majority of SRC's current debt financing is secured with a significant portion comprised of a Master Trust funding program, a conduit through which SRC has issued ABS debt secured by a pool of Spirit's assets. The potential negative effects of Master Trusts for unsecured bondholders include incentives for the company to support Master Trust debt in favor of unsecured financing and potential for overcollateralization weakening contingent liquidity for unsecured bondholders. The transfer of $1.35 billion of ABS debt currently residing in Master Trust A will diminish the negative effects of the Trust as detailed above. SRC will retain Master Trust 2013, amounting to total outstanding issuance of $315 million as of June 30, 2017, resulting in the facility representing between 10% and 20% of SRC total outstanding debt post spin-off. The reduction in the overall exposure to the Master Trust funding program combined with the retention of one of the facilities is a potential credit positive for the company, assuming Master Trust 2013 will ultimately be retained and will be able to raise capital at or near existing interest rate levels. DERIVATION SUMMARY SRC leverage ratio of 6.5x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, FCC of 3.5x for the TTM ended June 30, 2017, and unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt of 2.0x compare adequately to net lease peers in the 'BBB' category. The company's liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x is weak for the rating and its capital access exiting the spin-off will be a major consideration for Fitch in relation to its net lease REIT peers. SRC's closest peers by asset type - focusing on a variety of service-based retail tenants such as restaurants and theaters, as well as convenience stores and general merchandise - including VEREIT, Inc. ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable), EPR Properties ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable) and STORE Capital Corp. ('BBB'/Outlook Stable) are similarly rated. SRC's recent tenant credit issues, resulting softness in earnings as measured by AFFO and same store growth, and weaker liquidity place SRC at the low end of the 'BBB-' peer group. These issues are mitigated in part by the company's adequate leverage and FCC ratios. Should Spirit execute the proposed spin-off as planned, the new Spirit would have an improved credit profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - The company's leverage ratio sustains below 6.5x prior to the spin-off, at or below 6.0x post spin-off - The company sustains positive internal growth - The company continues to make progress towards completion of the proposed spin-off. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (leverage was 6.5x at June 30, 2017); - Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x (FCC was 3.5x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017); - Fitch's expectation of a 2.5x unencumbered assets/unsecured debt ratio (2.0x for 2Q17 NOI at a 10% stressed cap rate); - Demonstrated access to unsecured debt capital and frequency of issuance consistent with investment grade REIT issuers; - Fitch's expectation of sustained positive internal growth indicating portfolio quality in line with net lease REIT peers. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Further tenant credit issues that negatively impact portfolio quality and/or performance; - Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x; - Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x; - Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall; - Should contingent liquidity from the unencumbered pool weaken due to adverse selection or overcollateralization in the Master Trust facility; - Should SRC be unable or unwilling to refinance and rebalance its capitalization via public or private placement debt issuances due to weaker capital access. LIQUIDITY Base Case Coverage 0.8x; Pro Forma 1.3x: Fitch views SRC's liquidity to be low for the rating. Fitch estimates SRC's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the $800 million revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from operations after dividends) cover uses (debt maturities and committed acquisitions) by 0.8x for the period July 1, 2017 - Dec. 31, 2018. Pro forma for the spin-off transaction, which includes $400 million in additional proceeds from the Master Trust facility, the coverage rises to 1.3x. The company has a $402.5 million convertible bond maturing in 2019. The large maturity pressures SRC's liquidity coverage ratio when evaluated through year-end 2019 and could present refinancing risk. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Spirit Realty Capital Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured convertible notes at 'BBB-'. Spirit Realty L.P. --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher G. Pappas Director +1-646-582-4784 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Fitch adds back non-cash stock-based compensation to historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA --Fitch assumes $20 million of cash is required for working capital purposes and is otherwise unavailable to repay debt For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001