Fitch Affirms Sweden's Landshypotek at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landshypotek Bank AB's (Landshypotek) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings are underpinned by Landshypotek's conservative risk appetite as a first-lien mortgage provider to Sweden's forestry and agriculture sectors. This has a high influence on the ratings of Landshypotek, offsetting weaknesses relating to its monoline business model, geographical concentration and small size relative to similarly rated peers. Fitch expects the bank to continue to benefit from strong asset quality, solid capitalisation and healthy funding and liquidity. Landshypotek's asset quality is underpinned by the resilience of the Swedish forestry and agricultural sectors, and Fitch expects the level of impaired loans to remain very low. Lending consists almost exclusively of collateralised loans and loan-to-value ratios are low, at around 40% on average. Risk-weighted capital ratios are solid and compare well with those of domestic and international peers, although they are boosted by low risk weights. Leverage, defined as tangible equity/tangible assets, is in line with similarly rated European peers', at around 5%. The bank targets a dividend pay-out ratio of 50% over time. Landshypotek is largely wholesale-funded, mainly through covered bonds. The Swedish covered bond market benefits from a large captive investor base. Combined with healthy liquidity, this significantly mitigates the risk of capital market dislocation. Fitch expects deposits to represent a growing share of the bank's funding. It aims to be 20% deposit-funded within a few years, having obtained a banking licence in 2012. Landshypotek has a leading market position in financing the Swedish forestry and agriculture sectors. It has a management team that is experienced in the industry it operates. Its mutual structure encourages strong customer loyalty. Forestry represents Sweden's largest export industry, and agriculture property values have been stable in recent years. Landshypotek should continue to generate moderate but stable profitability. This is in line with its cooperative status and its main objective of providing low-cost, low-risk loans to its members, rather than to maximise profit, although management has in recent years placed more focus on returns. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The '5' Support Rating (SR) and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that extraordinary support cannot be relied upon, although it is still possible, due to the bank's small franchise and lack of systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Landshypotek are all notched down from the bank's VR and have been affirmed accordingly. In accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities, the rating for Landshypotek's Additional Tier 1 capital notes is five notches below Landshypotek's VR of 'a'. The notching reflects the notes' greater expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and high non-performance risk (three notches). Fitch rates Landshypotek's subordinated debt Tier 2 debt one notch below the bank's VR. The notching reflects the notes' greater expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Landshypotek will continue to maintain strong asset quality while generating stable profitability. Negative rating pressure could arise from weakening of asset quality metrics or indications of an increase in risk appetite. Notable weakening of earnings or capital could also result in a downgrade. The ratings are further sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in funding markets, reducing Landshypotek's access to funding or material increases in funding cost. An upgrade is unlikely given the constraints of its business model, the bank's limited franchise and small size compared with more highly rated peers. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the Sweden's propensity to support Landshypotek. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SR could also be upgraded if the bank is acquired by a large, strong institution, which is highly unlikely given its mutual status. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are notched down from Landshypotek's VR, their respective ratings are sensitive to a change in the VR. They are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance risk or loss severity relative to the risk captured in Landshypotek's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Additional Tier 1 capital notes (ISIN: XS1587840098): affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated Tier 2 debt (ISIN: XS1418633126): affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gurminder Bawa Director +44 20 3530 1787 Committee Chairperson Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 