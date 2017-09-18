Fitch Affirms Turk Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s (TT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Negative. Its senior unsecured foreign-currency rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. TT is the leading integrated telecoms player in Turkey and operates the country's largest fixed network and the smallest of three mobile networks. The company's national fixed-line coverage, good spectrum position and growing base of converged customers make it a strong competitor for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S (BBB-/Negative) and Vodafone Group plc (BBB+/Stable). High leverage and exposure to foreign-currency risk remain a constraining factor for the rating but we see clear capacity for deleveraging as revenue and EBITDA grow against the backdrop of a strong Turkish economy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Impact of FX Mismatch: TT has a significant currency mismatch as almost all of its debt is denominated in dollars and euros while most of its FCF is generated in local currency. Depreciation of the lira in 2016 saw 2016 FFO-adjusted Net Leverage grow to 2.8x, exceeding our downgrade threshold of 2.2x. However, as the company can only pay a dividend of up to a maximum of 100% of distributable net income, any FX losses will reduce net income, which will lead to a fall in cash taxes and dividends paid in the following year. This FX risk is the main reason why the leverage thresholds for negative rating action are at a lower level than other western European telecoms companies at a similar rating level. Strong Fixed-Line Position: TT is Turkey's largest telecoms company and the fixed-line incumbent operator, with around an 86% subscriber market share in fixed-voice and a 62% subscriber market share in retail fixed-broadband services. Broadband subscribers and ARPU continue to grow, helped by growing demand for high-speed broadband. It has a solid fixed-line franchise with less intense competition than other European incumbents. The Turkish fixed broadband market remains fairly under-penetrated at around 48% of households, lagging significantly behind the European average of around 71%, and offers firm growth potential. FCF Generation Improving: We expect TT's FCF generation in 2017 to be much improved, with FCF margin in the low single-digit range. TT paid the last of four spectrum instalments in April 2017, and will pay no dividends in 2017 for the 2016 financial year following losses made in 2016. Cash generation should improve in 2017 and 2018 and we expect FFO adjusted net leverage to drop to 2.0x by the end of 2018, assuming modest Turkish lira depreciation from current levels. Controlling capex with any potential Turkish lira depreciation is going to be a key challenge for management, if TT is to protect its FCF generation and deleveraging capacity. Financial Difficulties at Otas: We currently rate TT on a standalone basis with no support from any of its shareholders. We see no impact on TT's credit profile from the problems at 55% owner Ojer Telekomunikasyon AS (Otas) given a strong ring-fence around TT with dividend payments being the only source of cash being moved upstream to Otas, and there are no cross-default provisions on TT's debt from Otas. A sale of Otas's 55% stake to a third party in itself should not have an impact on TT's ratings as long as this ring-fence remains in place. Sovereign Linkage Remains Weak: We assess the links between TT and the Turkish state to be weak, hence TT's rating is not constrained by the sovereign rating. The Turkish state owns 31.68% of TT. We do not anticipate our treatment of the sovereign linkage changing should the Turkish government increase its equity interest to a small majority stake in TT as a result of Otas' financial difficulties. This assumes the ring-fence around TT remains intact and the company's strategic priorities and financial policies remain the same. The strong dividend ring-fencing, asset disposal restrictions and change of control clause are all consistent with a weak sovereign linkage. Given that TT mainly operates domestically, it is unlikely that TT would be rated higher than the Turkish Country Ceiling (BBB-/Stable), hence any further negative sovereign rating action could impact TT's rating. Long-Term Concession Uncertainty: The rating factors in some long-term uncertainty relating to the expiry of TT's fixed-line concession agreement with the Turkish government in 2026. Fitch does not rule out the risk that in the lead-up to the concession termination date, the views of TT's management, TT's main shareholder and the Turkish government on TT's operational and financial priorities may diverge. Fitch believes that TT's management will pursue a conservative financial policy to ensure that all debt could be repaid before the expiry of the concession agreement. DERIVATION SUMMARY Turk Telekom (TT) has a similar operating profile to other European incumbent peers. Its strength stems mainly from its leading fixed-line operations in Turkey with its increasing fibre deployment a key advantage. It is also a fully integrated telecoms operator with a growing mobile market share and increasing pay-TV penetration. Leverage thresholds for its current rating are tighter than for European peers due to higher risk from the FX mismatch between mainly hard currency debt and Turkish lira-denominated cash-flow generation. Even though the Turkish government owns a minority stake in TT, no parent/subsidiary linkage is applicable. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - 9.7% revenue growth in 2017 driven by gains in both fixed and mobile segments followed by high single digit growth thereafter; - EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% per year to TRY 7.8 billion by 2020; - capex (excluding spectrum) as a percentage of revenue at 17%-18% for all years to 2020; - spectrum costs of TRY900 million paid in April 2017 and no further spectrum fees expected in 2018-20; - no dividends paid in 2017 for the 2016 financial year, 90% of net profits expected to be paid in dividends from 2018-20. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Evidence that TT can continue to minimise revenue declines, preserve deleveraging capability and maintain liquidity against the backdrop of higher Turkish inflation and further depreciation of the Turkish lira, together with FFO-adjusted net leverage trending sustainably below 2.2x (end-2016: 2.8x), could result in the Outlook being changed to Stable. - Fitch views positive rating action as unlikely in the medium term. Improved visibility on how the expiry of fixed-line concession agreement would be resolved, an improved liquidity profile and a reduced currency mismatch in its debt structure could result in an upgrade, but not higher than the Turkish Country Ceiling. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO-adjusted net leverage trending above 2.2x on a sustained basis. - Material deterioration in TT's pre-dividend FCF margin, or in the regulatory or operating environment. - Negative rating action on the Turkish sovereign and Country Ceiling could put pressure on TT's rating LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Turk Telekom has a good relationship with its banks, and had undrawn available facilities of USD32 million and EUR55 million at end-2Q17. A strong balance sheet, with the equivalent of TRY2.1 billion of cash at end-2Q17 also provides additional liquidity with limited short-term debt maturities. Future falls in the lira might weigh on liquidity over the next 12-18 month. This is mitigated by improving free cash flow as spectrum payment instalments have now been completed. Contact: Principal Analyst Tom Steabler Associate Director +44 20 3530 1661 Supervisory Analyst Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001