Fitch Affirms Yuanta Group at 'BBB+/AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings of Taiwan-based Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC) and its subsidiaries, including Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (YS) and Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB). The Outlook for the three entities is Stable. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings affirmation reflects Yuanta group's strengthening franchise from several acquisitions - including Ta Chong Bank in 2016 and Tong Yang Securities Inc and New York Life Taiwan in 2014 - which have improved revenue diversity by product and geography as well as the group's funding profile. Fitch expects YFHC to slow its expansion in 2017-2018 as it focuses on consolidating recent acquisitions and organic growth opportunities that are not capital intensive. The group's earning structure has shifted, with the securities business and commercial banking operations each contributing about 50% to group profits in 2016, compared with a high reliance on securities earnings in 2014-2015. Fitch expects YFHC's earnings profile to gradually improve as it benefits from group integration. YFHC has maintained stable risk appetite and asset quality. Asset quality, on a group-consolidated basis, is comparable with the industry average, with the impaired loans ratio at 1.5% and adequate impairment coverage at end-2016. In addition, YFHC's capitalisation is stronger on a group-consolidated basis than that of its bank-centric peers based on Fitch's assessment, partly due to the more strict regulatory capital requirement for securities operations. Fitch expects the group to maintain its capital position for the next two years, supported by stable profits and a slowdown in acquisitions. The group's regulatory capital adequacy ratio indicates a sufficient capital buffer, although the ratio declined to 129% at end-2016, from 142% at end-2015, due to the acquisition of Ta Chong Bank. The Stable Outlook reflects the stability of the group companies' operating performance while the group works on consolidating its franchise. YCB's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, reflecting the bonds relative probability of default within Taiwan's national scale. VIABILITY RATING YFHC's Viability Rating reflects its credit profile on a consolidated basis. The Viability Rating for YCB is aligned with the group's rating. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR YCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect its moderate systemic importance and moderate probability of state support, if needed, based on its aggregate 3% deposit market share. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Negative ratings action could result from a weakened risk appetite, which could arise from overly aggressive acquisitions that significantly dilute group capitalisation or from excessive risk-taking for yield that compromises underwriting standards and risk controls. A rating upgrade is less likely in the near-term, as the group will need to demonstrate its ability to successfully integrate and synergise its subsidiaries and improve its profitability. The rating actions are as follows: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(twn)' Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 