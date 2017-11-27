Fitch Affirms Zambia at 'B'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zambia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Zambia's 'B' rating reflects the sovereign's elevated public debt burden, weak fiscal management, high commodity dependence, and low income and human development indicators. The weaknesses are balanced against a credible monetary policy, strengthening economic growth, a net external creditor status, and the potential for the government's reform agenda to successfully ameliorate structural constraints in the economy while continuing fiscal consolidation. The Negative Outlook reflects the continuing downside risks from persistent fiscal deficits and increased external debt servicing costs. Zambia's public finances continue to present a downside risk to the sovereign credit profile. The government has begun to take steps towards fiscal consolidation, which have shrunk the fiscal deficit by close to 5pp of GDP on a commitment basis since 2015. However, Fitch forecasts the general government fiscal deficit to widen to 7.8% of GDP in 2017 on a cash basis, from 5.8% in 2016, reflecting a combination of current year budgeted spending and the payment of accumulated arrears to contractors. The authorities have managed to keep expenditure broadly in line with the budget through 1H17, but revenue had underperformed, although Fitch believes that revenue performance in 2H17 has been stronger. Fitch expects that efforts to move farm subsidies to a new e-voucher system and to increase VAT compliance will lead to smaller fiscal deficits in the coming years. However, a number of weaknesses in the government's fiscal framework and public financial management increase the likelihood of new arrear accruals and off-budget spending in the short-term. Also, plans for large infrastructure projects pose a threat to consolidation efforts and to the debt trajectory. Disagreements over the sustainable level of new private commercial borrowing have so far prevented the authorities from coming to an agreement with the IMF on a support programme. An IMF programme would provide a policy anchor for the government's reform agenda and would also secure other sources of long-term external financing. The Zambian authorities have signalled their desire to enter a programme, but progress towards an agreement has been slow and negotiations have stalled. Persistent fiscal deficits and FX depreciation have led to a doubling of general government debt over the past five years, but the debt trajectory is likely to plateau by 2019. Fitch forecasts gross general government debt to increase to 56% of GDP at end-2017, from 55% at end-2016. However, a failure to implement the fiscal consolidation programme outlined in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework 2018-2020 could result in the debt/GDP ratio continuing to rise to 65% through 2026. The growing stock of foreign currency-denominated debt, much of it non-concessional, brings added vulnerability given the recent history of FX shocks and Zambia's dependence on copper exports for foreign currency. Additionally, at 326%, the ratio of government debt to government revenue is well above the 'B' median of 235%. An increase in private sector external borrowing has matched the increase in public sector debt leading to overall deterioration in the external debt position, increasing vulnerability to short-term financing flows. Zambia remains a net external creditor and much of the external private debt is inter-company and is matched with high levels of private external assets. Fitch forecasts Zambia's liquidity ratio, a measure of liquid external assets to short term external liabilities, to fall to 125% in 2017, from 223% in 2016, materially below the 'B' median of 171%. Fitch expects gross international reserves to fall to USD2.2 billion by end-2017, from USD2.4 billion at end-2016. Additionally, recovery in imports means that reserves will fall to 2.6 months of current external payments (CXP) by end-2017, from 3.3 months in 2016. In 2018, the narrowing current account deficit, which Fitch expects to shrink below 3% of GDP from 4.5% in 2016, will support FX reserve accumulation. Fitch forecasts the reserve position to increase to USD2.5 billion, or 2.7 months of CXP, at end-2018. Economic growth indicators have been mixed in 2017, but most point to a continuation in recovery from 2016, following the cyclical downturn brought on by falling copper prices and poor rains in 2015. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth to accelerate to 4% in 2017, from 3.6% in 2016, and to increase further to 4.7% in 2018. Fitch expects that the easing of drought conditions will improve both crop harvests and the supply of electricity, which along with higher copper prices, will drive growth in the agricultural, mining and manufacturing sectors. Inflation decelerated sharply in 2017, with CPI falling to 6.5% in 2017, from an annual average of 18% in 2016. Inflation peaked in 1Q16, following a year in which the kwacha lost over 60% of its value in dollar terms. In response, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) increased its main policy rate by 300 bps in 4Q15 and held it at that level through 2016; this, along with a combination of base effects and higher food supplies, was responsible for the fall in CPI. Some administrative price increases in fuel and power will put upward pressure on CPI, but inflation expectations are anchored in the single-digits. This has allowed the BOZ to aggressively ease monetary policy beginning in 1H17, lowering the policy rate by a total of 525 bps and the statutory reserve ratio by 1,000 bps. As a result, credit to the private sector has resumed growth in 2017, after contracting 9% yoy in December 2016, but it will continue to face crowding out from government borrowing in the domestic market. Tight monetary policy and economic challenges have had a negative impact on Zambian banks, but the banking sector remains well-capitalised relative to regional peers and stress tests indicate resilience to potential shocks. Tight domestic liquidity has contributed to asset quality deterioration, with non-performing loans (NPLs) increasing to 12% of total loans at end-September 2017, from 10% at end-2016. However, NPLs peaked in 2Q17 and have improved slightly during 3Q17 following monetary easing. Zambia's sovereign ratings remain constrained by weak development indicators. Both GDP per capita and per capita income remain below half the 'B' median and measures of human development compare poorly with rated peers. Health and education outcomes are especially weak, with an average life expectancy of 60 years. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Zambia a score equivalent to a rating of 'B-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: +1 notch, to reflect the authorities' credible, counter-cyclical monetary policy, which has helped to stabilise the kwacha and bring down inflation and will be supportive of growth; and the government's fiscal and structural reform agenda. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead to the ratings being downgraded include: - A failure to improve public finance management, reverse fiscal deterioration and stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio; - A sustained inability to access external sources of financing, as might occur with the failure to successfully negotiate an IMF programme, and which could lead to liquidity and funding shortfalls; and - Further deterioration in external balances, for example through a sharp and sustained fall in copper prices. The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include: - Improved public finance management and effective fiscal consolidation that leads to a sustained narrowing of the fiscal deficit and stabilisation of the general government debt/GDP ratio; and - A rise in international reserve coverage, thereby reducing Zambia's vulnerability to external shocks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that copper prices will not experience a sustained fall from current levels. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'B+' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds affirmed at 'B' Issue ratings on short-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'B' Contact: Primary Analyst Jermaine Leonard Director +852 2263 9830 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001