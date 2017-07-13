Fitch Assigns Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of AIIB are based on its existing and expected intrinsic strengths. Created in 2015, AIIB has been endowed with a substantial capital base which, in Fitch's view, will support the projected rapid expansion in lending; exposure to risk will be mitigated by a comprehensive set of policies and by high quality governance. AIIB enjoys an excellent level of liquidity and should benefit from easy access to capital markets. The 'aaa' intrinsic rating reflects Fitch's long-term projections for capitalisation, risks and liquidity indicators, based on the bank's business plan. Capitalisation is assessed as Excellent, as the 80 existing member states have committed to subscribe USD100bn of capital, of which USD20bn will be paid-in. As the bank expands its operations - the loan portfolio should reach USD50bn by 2027 - the equity to assets ratio will progressively erode, but will remain above the 25% threshold consistent with our Excellent capitalisation assessment. Risks are expected to remain Low. Based on the bank's strategy and policies, Fitch anticipates that the average rating of the loan portfolio will be around 'BB' over the 10-year forecast period. Approximately 60% of the loans will be extended to sovereign-backed borrowers, and will benefit from the preferred creditor status of AIIB, a common feature of multilateral development banks (MDBs). Concentration risk is assessed as Moderate. Given the internal limits set by the bank, the ratio of the 5 largest exposures to total banking exposures will progressively decrease and should be below 50% by 2027. AIIB will invest in some equity participations but, over time, they will account for less than 5% of the banking portfolio. Based on discussions with management, Fitch expects AIIB to pursue conservative policies, and to maintain a very low exposure to market risks, in line with peers. However, risk management policies are assessed as Moderate, as a number of limits have not been yet been set explicitly, and the model to compute economic capital has yet to be finalised. The lower limit for the credit quality of liquid assets is 'A', which is not conservative relative to AAA peers. However, given the quality of the management team overall and their stated commitment to a conservative approach, Fitch expects AIIB's liquidity policy to be managed prudently. Liquidity is assessed as Excellent, reflecting the very large liquidity buffer set by the bank, which should remain above 150% of short-term debt in the forecast period. According to AIIB's internal policy, liquid assets must cover at least 40% of annual cash requirements, which is in line with peers. Although the minimum rating level for treasury investment is 'A', Fitch expects that at least 50% of assets will be invested in assets rated 'AA-' or higher. AIIB's business profile is assessed as Medium risk, which translates into a one-notch uplift for the intrinsic rating. AIIB operates in a high-risk operating environment, evidenced by the relatively low credit quality of its countries of operations. This is offset by the Low risk business profile of the bank, stemming from its high governance standards, clear strategy and well-controlled exposure to the private sector. No credit uplift is granted for support. The average rating of key shareholders - China, India, Russia and Germany, which together own 54% of capital - is 'A-'; once the bank has reached its target size, net debt will not be covered by callable capital rated 'A+' and above. Nonetheless, the propensity of member states to provide extraordinary support is deemed Strong. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: - Lending growth more rapid than anticipated, leading to the equity to assets ratio falling below 25%, which would likely exert a negative impact on our Excellent assessment of AIIB's capitalisation ratio. - Deterioration in expected asset quality leading to an average rating of 'B+' or lower or a marked increase in the impaired loan ratio. - Longer than anticipated implementation of the risk management policies or any material change to the conservative approach to liquidity and other policies articulated by AIIB's senior management. KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its projections, Fitch assumes that capital will be paid-in according to the schedule and that, by 2027, the size of the loan portfolio will reach USD50bn with an average rating of BB. Additionally, any impaired loans will be 100% provisioned, the liquidity ratio will cover more than 150% of short-term debt, and consist of investment-grade assets, with at least 50% of them invested in AAA/AA assets or bank placements. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France S.A. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Supranational Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001