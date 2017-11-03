Fitch Assigns 'BBB-' IDR to AutoNation; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' to AutoNation, Inc. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the company's senior unsecured revolver and notes, and an 'F3' Short-Term IDR to the company's $1 billion CP program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings reflect AutoNation's steady operating margins over the last few years and positive FCF generation, along with its reasonable credit metrics within the cyclical automotive retail industry. Fitch acknowledges that AutoNation's exposure to cyclical risk could have an adverse impact on both top line and margins, though notes the company's scale and variable cost structure have enabled it to cut costs and maintain adjusted leverage at or below 3.3x over the past 10 years. The company's business has also evolved over time with the counter-cyclical auto Parts & Service business accounting for 43% of gross profit, while car vehicle sales and financial services account for 29% and 27% of gross profit, respectively. Fitch expects management to pursue a financial policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns while maintaining reasonable credit metrics, with adjusted leverage expected to remain around 3x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Business Model in a Cyclical Industry: AutoNation's revenue and operating income have steadily increased during the multi-year recovery in automotive retail, with sales growing at a five-year CAGR of 9.3%, and EBITDA growing similarly at a five-year CAGR of 9.2%. LTM results through Sept. 30, 2017 have turned modestly weaker relative to peak new-vehicle sales levels in 2016 due to slower demand in core markets such as Texas and Florida. Margins in the used-vehicle business have been temporarily pressured from AutoNation's "One Price" strategy rollout and the company has incurred elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs as it implements its brand extension strategy. LTM EBITDA has declined 2.6% year-over-year to $937 million while margins have declined 10 bps over the same period to 4.4%. AutoNation's consistently positive FCF generation over the last decade demonstrates management's ability to cut costs and take advantage of the business's variable cost structure. In our view, management has maintained a balanced financial policy. Fitch-defined adjusted leverage (capitalizing rent at 8x) is currently 3.3x as of Sept. 30, 2017, which Fitch acknowledges as temporarily elevated due to the impact of the hurricane, higher costs associated with the company's brand extension strategy, the gross margin impact of the "One Price" program rollout in the first half of 2017, as well as higher debt balances to fund share buybacks. Fitch expects leverage to trend toward 3.1x over the next 12-24 months on 7% EBITDA growth in 2018 and low single digits thereafter. Adjusted leverage has remained stable through the automotive cycle peak and trough over the past 10 years, trending at or below 3.3x from 2006-2016, over which time the company has also been consistently FCF positive. Even during the automotive recession in 2008-2009 when new vehicle sales troughed at 10.4 million, the company generated FCF and maintained leverage below 3.3x despite EBITDA declining to a 10-year low of $466 million in 2009 from the prior peak of $753 million. Based on AutoNation's business model evolution to grow its Parts & Service business, EBITDA declines in future troughs could be less than seen in 2008-2009. New vehicle sales have been steadily increasing since the recession in 2008-2009, with units rising above 17 million in 2016, supported by steady replacement demand, ample credit availability, and new product offerings. Fitch expects new-unit vehicle sales to moderate in 2017. Management's brand extension strategy and pursuit of further diversifying its sales mix should offset some of the weaker sales growth and margin pressures from automotive manufacturers. Fitch views the impact of e-commerce to be moderate for the automotive retail industry, though notes it has led to some erosion of margins due to price transparency for dealerships. Fitch views certain incentives or rebates provided by the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to be more detrimental to AutoNation's margins than the e-commerce threat, as incentives and rebates could impact gross profit per vehicle in the new vehicle business. Key Player in a Fragmented Industry: AutoNation is the largest automotive retailer in the U.S. with 361 new vehicle franchises from 258 stores and 73 AutoNation branded collision centers as of Sept. 30, 2017. AutoNation stores sell 33 new vehicle brands across 16 states. Among its peers, the company is unique in its focused investment in brand extensions, which includes the opening and/or acquisition of branded automotive auctions, branded parts, collision centers and stand-alone used-vehicle and service centers. The company's shared service center helps drive lower transaction costs and provides economies of scale. Barriers to entry in the industry are also high because of franchise agreements with auto manufacturers that limit new vehicle dealership overlap within a geography or market; these are regulated on a state level. Additionally, dealerships require a significant upfront capital investment for both initial construction and working capital. Moreover, relationships with the automotive OEMs can be a key to success in the industry as an established relationship with an automotive captive-finance arm can lead to more favorable floorplan financing terms. AutoNation benefits from its scale and reputation as the largest automotive dealership group in the United States, with extensive experience in running dealerships and dealings with automotive OEMs. Brand Extensions Providing Growth: Management is committed to leveraging its brand name into higher-margin businesses. The anchor business, new vehicle sales, is expected to create broader profit opportunities in the form of used vehicle trade-ins, additional parts and service business and increased finance and insurance contracts. New car sales accounted for 57% of revenues in 2016 and are correlated to used car sales (23%), increases to business in Parts & Service offerings (15%), and increased commissions from finance and insurance product offerings (4%). As OEMs continue to offer warranties on their products, AutoNation benefits by providing additional services during the factory warranty period. Management is focused on growing its higher-margin Parts & Service business, which contributed 15% of revenue in 2016, but accounted for 43% of gross profit. Fitch views the Parts & Service business as not only complementary, but also less cyclical than new/used car sales. Management intends to grow Parts & Service and improve margins for the company while maintaining gross profit margins for both the new vehicle and used vehicle segments, which account for 19% and 10% of gross profit, respectively. Fitch expects gross profit margins in the Parts & Service business to improve to approximately 44% in 2017, followed by moderate expansion thereafter as business growth continues. SG&A expenses are expected to be moderately higher in 2017, reflecting some one-time costs in integrating and growing AutoNation's brand extension strategy. Fitch notes that the company's steady cash flow profile has allowed it to execute its brand extension strategy through both heightened investment and bolt-on acquisitions. Through the first three quarters of 2017, AutoNation has acquired one franchise store and four collision centers for a total consideration of $57 million. Management projects that its brand extension strategy will drive incremental gross profit of $100 million in fiscal 2018. The company is also pursuing select asset sales to partially fund its brand extension strategy. Diversified Product Offering and Geographic Mix: Fitch believes that AutoNation has a diversified product offering that can serve as a hedge for the portfolio. The brand portfolio is currently 37% premium luxury, 32% domestic, and 31% import on a gross profit dollar basis. Brand or brand perception is a key driver in buying a new vehicle and AutoNation's diverse brand mix is a positive for the credit given market share shifts over time. The company also concentrates its revenues in densely populated states where car sales volumes are high. About 64% of AutoNation's sales come from three states: Florida, Texas, and California. Reasonable Leverage: LTM adjusted leverage is currently 3.3x as of Sept. 30, 2017. While the company does not have a publicly-stated financial policy, AutoNation's long-term debt covenant per its credit agreement constrains leverage to 3.75x, creating a de facto financial policy. However, beyond this covenant restriction, AutoNation's leverage has averaged 2.9x and remained below 3.3x over the past 10 years, demonstrating management's concerted focus - and successful track record - of carefully managing leverage and reducing debt when deemed necessary. Despite AutoNation's softer results and some one-time costs and headwinds in 2017, Fitch expects the company to continue to generate FCF and return leverage toward 3.1x over the next 12-24 months on EBITDA growth. Automotive retailers, including AutoNation, finance their inventories with floorplan facilities, which have characteristics of both payables and debt. Companies primarily use the facilities for new car inventory (less than 10% of payables outstanding is used to finance used inventory), and the source of these facilities is typically from either financing arms of various automotive manufacturers or lending institutions. From an accounting perspective, floorplan financing is categorized as a floorplan payable, shown as short-term liabilities on the balance sheet, with the change in floorplan payables treated as a working capital change in the statement of cash flows, which is similar to the treatment of accounts payable. Additionally, these facilities lack a fixed maturity date (loans due on demand) and a duration that is generally paid within days after a car is sold, which averages approximately 60 days for the company's new inventory (35-40 days for used inventory). These loans are often tied to manufacturer subsidies, which offset a portion, if not all, of the borrowing costs. These facilities are provided on a vehicle-by-vehicle basis. Floorplan financing also incurs an interest expense (distinct from debt interest - included in the income statement as part of cost of goods sold, and in a liquidation scenario, floorplan payables are secured by the collateral of the vehicle, gaining priority over unsecured debt, similar to traditional debt instruments. Including floorplan payable as debt, leverage would be 6.4x for the LTM ended June 30, 2017. However, Fitch excludes floorplan financing from its primary leverage ratio calculation and makes adjustments to EBITDA (which includes categorizing LTM $90.8 million in floorplan interest expense within COGS) in deriving its IDR. Fitch also recognizes that in a recovery, these floorplan facilities are secured and would receive priority over unsecured claims in a bankruptcy. DERIVATION SUMMARY AutoNation's 'BBB-' IDR reflects the company's position as the largest automotive retailer in the U.S., along with the company's positive FCF generation and reasonable credit metrics, all of which enable it to remain financially flexible as it operates within an inherently cyclical automotive retail industry. Relative to AutoZone, Inc. (BBB/Stable), an automotive parts retailer that specializes in only parts and services (versus autos themselves), AutoNation has meaningfully lower EBITDA margins and slightly higher leverage. AutoZone generates EBITDA margins of approximately 21% versus AutoNation's 4.4%, and AutoZone's adjusted-debt/EBITDAR hovers around 2.8x versus AutoNation at 3.3x (LTM). AutoNation does have a parts and service business, whose growth and margins exceed the corporate average, though the business still generates lower gross margins than AutoZone (44% vs. 53%), and currently represents only 16% of AutoNation's consolidated revenue. Other specialty retail peers that are rated BBB-/Stable include Best Buy Co., Inc., Tapestry, Inc. (formerly Coach, Inc.) and Michael Kors Holdings Limited, which are leading names in their respective categories. However, they also compete in industries that have structural headwinds in the form of fashion trend and brand cyclicality, sluggish growth dynamics (i.e. consumer electronics), and more secular challenges of potential e-commerce penetration. Best Buy's EBITDA margins of 5% exceed those of AutoNation and its adjusted-leverage of 2.3x is significantly lower than AutoNation's. Michael Kors and Tapestry have EBITDA margins slightly above 20% and adjusted leverage for both is expected to trend to below 3x following repayment of debt associated with recent acquisitions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Fitch assumes new vehicle car sales will moderate in 2017-2020, reflecting a steady decline from the recent peak of 17 million units. New vehicle sales are expected to decline 3.5% in 2017 and increase moderately thereafter. Used car vehicle sales (excluding wholesale) are expected to modestly grow in 2017 as the company expects increased volumes due to the expansion of its new, "One Price" program. Weaker new vehicle and used vehicle sales are expected to be offset by growth in the Parts & Service segment, which is expected to grow 3%-4% per annum. - Consolidated gross profit is expected to grow approximately 4% from 2017 to 2019 as the company balances price and margins in rolling out its "One Price" model. Fitch expects AutoNation's consolidated gross margins to benefit from its brand extension strategy and growth in the higher-margin Parts & Service business. - SG&A expenses are expected to increase 3.4% in 2017 to 12.1% of sales (compared with 11.4% in 2016), reflecting costs associated with the build-out of the brand extension strategy. The majority of the SG&A spend related to brand extension growth is expected to be completed in 2017, leading to SG&A growth in line with sales growth thereafter. - Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to trend at 4.3% in 2017 versus 4.5% in 2016, reflecting the moderation of new vehicle sales, offset by growth in the Parts & Service business. EBITDA margins are expected to improve to 4.6% in 2018, reflecting more stabilized margins post the-roll out of the "One Price" model and more moderate SG&A spend in implementing the brand extension strategy. - Capital expenditures are expected to increase to about $350 million in 2017 from $245 million in 2016, reflecting elevated capex spend to implement AutoNation's brand extension strategy and return to $250 million thereafter. The company is expected to offset a significant portion of this spend though selective asset sales. - FCF (CFO - capex - dividends) is expected to be between $200 million-$300 million annually, and Fitch expects this to be used toward share repurchases. - Fitch-adjusted leverage is expected to increase moderately to 3.3x in 2017, compared with 3.0x in 2016, reflecting modest EBITDA declines from temporary cost/headwinds in 2017, but trend toward 3.1x thereafter based on 7% EBITDA growth in 2018, and low single digits thereafter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action A positive rating action could be driven by continued growth in AutoNation's higher-margin Parts & Service business such that consolidated EBITDA growth drives adjusted-debt/EBITDAR below 2.75x on a sustained basis. This could also be achieved via a commitment toward reducing share repurchases in favor of debt reduction alongside continued EBITDA growth. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action A negative rating action could be driven by a slowdown in operating results, including sales trends that trail industry peers and EBITDA margin contraction combining to drive FCF generation toward breakeven and adjusted debt/EBITDAR above 3.25x on a sustained basis. A negative action could also be driven by a more aggressive share repurchase program such that leverage remains above 3.25x on an ongoing basis. LIQUIDITY In October 2017, AutoNation extended its $1.8 billion revolving credit facility's (RCF) maturity from December 2019 to October 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2017, the company had $82 million in borrowings under its facility, and availability was reduced to approximately $674 million due to $995 million in CP borrowings outstanding and $49 million in letters of credit outstanding. The company uses the RCF as a backstop for borrowings under its $1 billion CP program. AutoNation's CP program is used to finance such needs as working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures, share repurchases and other general corporate purposes. The company has $1.5 billion in outstanding senior unsecured notes maturing between 2018 and 2025. These notes are guaranteed by substantially all of AutoNation, Inc.'s subsidiaries. Other debt consists of a $148 million mortgage facility that matures in November 2017 and $139 million in capital leases. The mortgage facility is secured by 10-year mortgages on certain store properties and requires monthly principal and interest payments based on a fixed amortization schedule, with an approximately $145 million balloon payment due Nov. 30, 2017; Fitch expects the company to utilize revolver and commercial paper borrowings to pay off the commercial mortgage facility. Fitch expects FCF to be between $200 million-$300 million annually and that most of it will be directed toward share repurchases, which are expected to remain in the $300 million-$350 million range over the next few years. As of Aug. 29, 2017, AutoNation's board authorized the repurchase of an additional $250 million in shares on top of an existing $260 million authorization; $114 million remains as of Sept. 30, 2017. The company has repurchased approximately $300 million on average over each of the past four years, though it has historically conserved cash during downturns, reducing share buybacks when necessary to maintain leverage in the 2.5x-3.25x range. AutoNation has a concentrated shareholder base with its top two shareholders, Cascade Investment Group and ESL Investments, Inc., controlling approximately 36.8% of total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned ratings to AutoNation, Inc. as follows: --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial Paper at 'F3'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility and notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Hoai Ngo Senior Director +1 646 582-4603 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Silverman, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908-0840 Committee Chairperson Britton Costa, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908-0524 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: -- Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and exclude any one-time charges. In the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2017, Fitch added back approximately $23 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA calculation. -- Fitch includes floorplan financing interest expense as part of COGS. This amount totalled $90.8 million in the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2017. -- Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding 8x yearly operating lease expense. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001