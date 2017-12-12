Fitch Assigns Shangrao City Construction First-Time 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Shangrao City Construction Investment Development Group Co., Ltd. (SCID) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Concurrently, Fitch has assigned a 'BB+(EXP)' rating to SCID's proposed issuance of US dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The proposed bonds will be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the company and rank pari passu with its other outstanding obligations. The proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for project construction. The final rating on the proposed bond is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already reviewed. The company's ratings are credit linked to the creditworthiness of its sponsor, Shangrao municipality, in light of the municipality's stable ownership of SCID, financial implications to the sponsor should SCID fail, as well as consistent financial and operational support from the sponsor to SCID. There is, therefore, a high likelihood that SCID would receive extraordinary government support, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Status, Ownership and Control - Very Strong: SCID was established in 2002 as a limited liability company under the China's company law. Under the current legal status, the government does not bear the ultimate liability of the entity's debt. The sponsor has an overall influence on the entity's business and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shangrao municipality is the sole de facto shareholder of the entity. Support Track Record and Expectations - Strong: The entity has received financial support from the municipal government, including land transaction fee rebates associated with land development projects; subsidies and grants from the sponsor; all debt before 2015 was integrated into the sponsor's debt under the municipal government's debt swap programme; and capital injections to support the entity's financial stability. We believe the municipal government is likely to regularly inject capital into SCID to support the increasing number of projects in the pipeline as well as the entity's substantial policy role. Socio-Political Implications - Moderate: SCID is the sole land developer permitted by Shangrao municipal government and acts as the government's agent in construction of more than 50% of the government's consignment projects, such as roads, public housing, schools, hospitals and pipe networks. The local government participated in financing the projects, which implies it has strong incentive to support the projects. The entity also undertakes public transportation service, water treatment and government consignment businesses that serve the public. Financial Implications - Very Strong: As one of the major local government financing vehicles in the city, SCID holds a significant amount of debt, mostly raised for social overhead capital projects and land development. As of end-2016, the entity's debt integrated into the government debt accounted for around 26% of the total local government debt. This indicates the borrowing capacity of the local government will be significantly impaired if the entity defaults. Structurally High Leverage: The entity's debt rapidly increased (26% in 2016) along with the rise in the number of projects, resulting in a weak net debt to EBITDA of 19.6x at end-2016. However, we expect gradual improvement in the ratio as revenue from land development is likely to continue rising. The entity held CNY9.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents at end-2016 (19% of assets), which was sufficient to meet its short-term debt obligations of CNY3.4 billion. Return on invested capital picked up to 0.81% in 2016 from 0.73% in 2015 and Fitch expects it to gradually increase due to growth in its core business. RATING SENSITIVITIES Credit-Linked to Sponsor: An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on the sponsor may trigger positive rating action on SCID. Support from Sponsor: A downgrade on the sponsor and a reduction in the likelihood of support from the sponsor may lead to negative rating action. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following rating: --Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable --Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable --Rating on proposed US dollar senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+ (EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Ethan Lee Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Nov 2017) here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here 