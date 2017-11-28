Fitch Assigns Xinyuan's USD Notes Final 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.'s (B/Stable) USD200 million 8.875% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as Xinyuan's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 12 November 2017. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by strong contracted sales and Fitch's expectation of moderate margin recovery. The ratings are constrained by its small land bank, high leverage driven by land replenishment needs and tight, but sustainable, liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Contracted Sales: Xinyuan's contracted sales increased 38% yoy to CNY7 billion in 1H17. The strong growth was driven by robust market sentiment in its core Tier 2 cities and satellite cities around Tier 1 cities, namely Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou and Kunshan. Tier 2 cities contributed 61% of contracted sales in 1H17 (1H16: 61%). Small Land Bank Constrains Ratings: Xinyuan's total sellable gross floor area increased to 2.9 million sq m at end-1H17, from 2.2 million sq m at end-2016. Its land bank will last for two years - based on 2016 sales - which is low compared with 'B' rated peers. Xinyuan pays advance deposits to local government and industry partners to secure a large part of its land bank, excluding the usual public auctions. This strategy creates uncertainty about its land acquisitions and is a constraint on the company's sales growth. Land Replenishment Pressures Leverage: Xinyuan has accelerated acquisitions after not purchasing any new land in 2015. It announced acquisitions of CNY3.6 billion of sites in China and the US in 2016, with cash outlay of around CNY2.6 billion after considering returned land deposits and prepayments for certain land parcels. With its low land bank and fast asset-churn model, Xinyuan's need to replenish its land bank will continue to pressure leverage, which Fitch expects to hover at around 45%-50% in 2016-2017. This is made worse by surging land prices in higher-tier cities amid fierce competition and a moderate acquisition pace with the ratio of cash land premium paid to contracted sales at 40%-45%. Margin Recovery Sustainable: Fitch expects Xinyuan's gross margin to continue improving in 2017, with the average selling price (ASP) to rise for most of its top-10 projects on sale in 1H17. Xinyuan's contracted sales ASP of USD1,564 per sq m in 2016 was also higher than the aggregate price of USD1,387 per sq m recognised in its 2016 revenue. The higher ASPs in core cities and recognition of the Oosten project in the US helped the homebuilder's gross margin recover in 2H16 by 2%-3% from the 1H16 level. The homebuilder's EBITDA margin is likely to improve faster than the gross margin, as selling, general and administration (SG&A) costs rose by a slower 15% in 1H17, compared with the 38% increase in contracted sales, which suggests that operational costs are under control. Xinyuan's SG&A costs will also be spread over a wider base and boost its EBITDA margin, as its 2016 revenue of USD1.6 billion catches up with its contracted sales of USD1.8 billion. However, the improvement in Xinyuan's gross margin could be jeopardised from 2H17 if land acquisition costs sprint ahead of the rising ASP. DERIVATION SUMMARY Xinyuan's rating is supported by its solid sales and constrained by its tight liquidity and small land bank. Xinyuan has a larger scale measured by EBITDA, more contract sales and higher leverage compared with 'B' rated Chinese property peers, such as Redco Properties Group Ltd (B/Stable). Xinyuan has more stable profitability and lower leverage than 'B-' peers, such as Jingrui Holdings Limited (B-/Negative). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contracted sales gross floor area to increase by 40%-50% in 2016 and 5% in 2017-2018 due to improved churn in Tier 1 and 2 cities. - ASP of contracted sales to increase by around 5% between 2016 and 2018 due to price increases in Tier 1 and 2 cities. - Moderate acquisition pace with the ratio of cash land premium paid to contracted sales at 40%-45% in 2016-2018. - Construction cost per sq m declining to around USD650-700 in 2016-2018, due to cheaper construction costs in Tier 2 cities. - SG&A costs as a percentage of contracted sales to gradually decrease to between 12% and 13%, as Xinyuan plans to cut internal costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained basis (2016: 45%). - Contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained basis (2016: 0.8x). - EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis (2016: 19%). Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Significant increase in scale, as reflected by contracted sales exceeding CNY15 billion. - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%. - Contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a sustained basis. - EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Tight but Sustainable Liquidity: The company's liquidity position is stable, with a ratio of cash/short-term debt of 112% at end-June 2017 (end-2016: 107%). Xinyuan's total cash of USD1.3 billion and undrawn credit facilities of USD300 million should be sufficient to cover its short-term borrowings of USD1.2 billion, although the liquidity position will depend on the pace of land acquisition. Active fundraising in the onshore bond market has alleviated Xinyuan's refinancing pressure. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Laura Long Analyst +86 21 5097 3019 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 May 2017 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 10 March 2017 to 7 August 2017 (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001