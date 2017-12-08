Fitch: Brexit Agreement Only One Step in Challenging Negotiation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) The agreement between the UK and the EU to move to the next phase of Brexit negotiations is a step towards a potential agreement on Brexit and trade, but the process remains lengthy and challenging, and the deal leaves many key uncertainties unresolved, Fitch Ratings says. UK and EU negotiators on Friday set out joint commitments that would form the basis of a withdrawal agreement, ahead of a European Council meeting on 14-15 December. The agreement indicates a more constructive relationship between the two sides and largely resolves the difficult issues of the UK's financial settlement and citizens' rights. Assuming EU leaders agree with the European Commission that sufficient progress has been made on these issues as well as the Irish border, talks can move on to the second phase, addressing the UK's future relationship (including its trading relationship) with the EU. Failure to move the negotiations on would have increased the risk of the UK failing to secure a future trade relationship or a transition period, and experiencing a severe economic shock when it leaves the EU in March 2019. Fitch's UK forecasts in our most recent Global Economic Outlook, which see GDP growth rising to 1.7% in 2019 after slowing to 1.4% next year, assume a transition period that maintains the current relationship, and today's announcement supports this assumption. Nevertheless, Brexit negotiations remain hugely challenging. The time available to secure a trade agreement has shrunk. Friday's agreement does not resolve many key issues such as the nature of the Irish border post-Brexit, future trade arrangements, or whether there will be a transition period and on what terms. Moreover, "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed". The progress report's carefully crafted language fails to clarify how the UK can achieve all three of its commitments to leave the EU single market and customs union, ensure Northern Ireland retains "unfettered access" to the UK internal market, and avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It states that "in the absence of agreed solutions, the UK will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and Customs Union which... support North-South cooperation". This would appear to maintain the status quo if a trade deal is not agreed, but we think it would be politically very difficult for the UK government to guarantee regulatory equivalence between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic in this event. More broadly, the negotiation process leading up to today's announcement has strained UK domestic politics, highlighting how June's general election has weakened policy cohesion, reflecting divisions in parliament and among the UK public regarding the desired post-Brexit relationship with the EU, and meaning the final outcome of negotiations remains uncertain. Overall, today's announcement does not alter the view we expressed when we affirmed the UK's 'AA' sovereign rating in October, that the complexity of the issues, the magnitude of national interests at stake, the lack of a clear UK position, the EU's negotiating stance, and the limited timeframe will make it challenging for the UK to secure a favourable trade agreement. The Negative Outlook on the rating reflects the uncertainty and corresponding downside economic and fiscal risks. 