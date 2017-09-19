Fitch: Dell Technologies' Ratings Unaffected by Credit Facility Repricing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the ratings for Dell Technologies Inc., including the 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Stable Outlook, will be unaffected by the company's repricing of certain of its outstanding term loans and revolving credit facility (RCF). Dell is proposing a 25-bp margin reduction on up to $3.78 billion of replacement Term Loan A-2 due Sept. 7, 2021, $1.80 billion of replacement Term Loan A-3 due Dec. 31, 2018, and $3.15 billion of replacement RCF expiring Sept. 7, 2021. This should result in more than $25 million of annual interest expense savings. All other terms and conditions of the replacement loans are unchanged. Fitch currently rates $53 billion of total debt, including the undrawn $3.15 billion RCF, Dell's share of VMware Inc.'s (VMware) recent $4 billion senior notes offering net of the repayment of $1.23 billion of inter-company debt, and Dell's repayment of the $1.5 billion bridge loan associated with the VMware inter-company loan. The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect: FCF Debt Reduction Priority: Fitch expects Dell will continue to prioritize debt reduction (other than debt related to the financing business and VMware) and the company has repaid roughly $9 billion of gross debt reduction since closing the EMC Corp. acquisition a year ago. VMware's $4 billion senior notes issuance on Aug. 14, 2017 was modestly leveraging for Dell on a consolidated basis, although Dell used proceeds from VMware's repayment of $1.23 billion of legacy inter-company notes, along with cash on hand, to prepay the associated $1.5 billion mirror bridge loan. Dell has more than $3 billion of legacy senior notes due in the first half of fiscal 2019 and, in conjunction with term loan amortization and prepayments with FCF or net proceeds from incremental asset sales, core leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA, excluding debt and profitability related to Dell Financial Services) should approach 4x exiting fiscal 2018 and 3.5x exiting fiscal 2019. Share-Gains Driven Revenue Growth: Fitch expects low-single-digit overall intermediate-term revenue growth, driven in large part by continued share gains amidst challenging demand environments and revenue synergies from the EMC acquisition. Fitch expects strong operating performance in the Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment from continued unit and revenue share consolidation by the top 3 personal computer (PC) providers, as well as higher peripherals and service attach rates. While PC units grew year-over-year in the first calendar quarter of 2017 for the first time since 2012, Fitch still expects low-single-digit unit declines for all of 2017. Fitch also expects Dell to gain share in enterprise servers given the company's recent new product-set launch, despite tepid enterprise spending as customer focus IT investments on software-defined, hyper-converged and hybrid cloud. Mixed ISG Performance: Despite solid performance in industry-standard servers, Fitch expects overall performance from Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) will remain mixed from uneven buying patterns by large cloud server providers (CSP) and negative revenue trends in mid-range legacy storage technologies more than offsetting robust adoption of new storage solutions. Fitch expects CSPs white-boxing hardware will also remain a headwind in ISG. Rapid growth in all flash arrays (AFA), hyper-converged, and software-defined solutions are more than half of Dell's storage business but remain insufficient to offset negative demand trends for traditional and hybrid solutions over at least the near term, despite Dell's efforts to increase sales capacity for mid-range storage solutions and strengthen the company's storage positions in fiscal 2018. Hybrid Cloud Drives VMware: VMware should continue its strong operating performance, driven by robust adoption of the company's networking, hybrid cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. Fitch expects VMware will grow by mid- to high-single digits overall and double digits in hybrid and SaaS, leveraging the company's large and diversified installed base of virtualization and management customers. VMware's $1 billion of cross-selling opportunities with Dell, given historically low penetration rates, should also boost organic revenue. Solid operating EBITDA growth at VMware should benefit Dell's credit protection measures, given Fitch credits Dell with 81.4% of VMware's operating results. However, Fitch's rating case does not assume dividends or incremental inter-company loans to Dell, although Fitch believes the absence of restrictions on restricted payments and inter-company loans in VMware's senior unsecured notes indenture provides Dell with mechanisms to access VMware's cash. At the same time, Fitch recognizes the leakage resulting from dividends on the VMware Class A common stock may reduce its likelihood. Profit Expansion Headwinds: Fitch expects operating EBITDA growth and margin expansion from Dell's $2 billion of acquisition-related annual cost synergies, which Dell should achieve on a run rate basis in fiscal 2018. However, elevated NAND and DRAM prices due to supply shortages will be at least a near-term headwind. Infrastructure Solutions Group segment margins were down 60bps year-over-year in the first fiscal quarter ended Feb. 3, 2017 due to higher commodity prices, which Fitch expects to crimp margin expansion in fiscal 2018 due to challenges raising prices. As a result, Fitch now expects operating EBITDA at just over $10 billion for fiscal 2018 and more than $11 billion for fiscal 2019, versus prior expectations for operating EBITDA approaching $12 billion in fiscal 2019. Operating EBITDA margins expand slightly in fiscal 2018 but exceed 13% beyond the near term. Fitch believes Dell's liquidity was adequate as of Aug. 4, 2017, and consisted of: --$11.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, the majority of which was offshore and $3.6 billion of which was attributable to VMware (prior to the senior notes issuance). --$3.1 billion of availability under the $3.2 billion RCF expiring 2021. Fitch's expectations for $4 billion of normalized FCF also supports liquidity, as does Dell's moderate to strong parent-subsidiary linkage with VMware, which provide contingent liquidity. Contact: Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1 312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60603 Kevin McNeil Director +1 646-582-4768 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001