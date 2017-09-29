Fitch Downgrades Citibank Taiwan to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded Citibank Taiwan Limited's (CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' and National Long-Term Rating to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed CTL's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The downgrade reflects Fitch's belief that it will be less of a priority for CTL's parent, Citibank N.A. (A+/Stable/a), and ultimate parent, Citigroup Inc., (Citi, A/Stable/a) to support CTL, if required, under the group's resolution and recovery plan. Like most of Citigroup's international subsidiaries, CTL has not been specifically named as a Material Legal Entity (MLE) in the plan. CTL's IDR is now one notch below the common VR of Citibank N.A. and Citi. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING The IDR and Support Rating of '1' on CTL reflect our view that there is still an extremely high probability of CTL receiving support from its parent, if needed, as CTL has strong synergy with the parent in providing products and services in Taiwan, which the parent views as a strategically important market within the group's international banking operations. The strong support hinges on the high reputational risks for the parent should the Taiwan subsidiary be allowed to default. CTL is highly integrated with the parent in terms of risk management and shared brand name, while retaining some management independence for local business operations. The bank's National Long-Term Rating remains at the relatively high end of the national rating scale, reflecting low default risk relative to domestic peers due to parent support, if needed. The Stable Outlook of CTL is in line with that of its ultimate parent, Citi (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1029930">Fitch Affirms Citigroup's Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable, dated 28 September 2017 for more details). VR CTL's VR reflects a niche, sustainable and profitable franchise with sound capitalisation relative to its risk profile. This is underpinned by the local management's ability to use Citibank's global platform and brand recognition in Taiwan to consistently deliver earnings that are in line with its peers' average. CTL has developed its niches in cross-border financing, cash management, trade finance, financial advisory in M&A and introducing innovative wealth management and credit card products in Taiwan. Fitch expects CTL's operating profit/risk-weighted assets to remain stable at around 2.6% for one to two years due to modest loan growth prospects and wider margins in US dollar loans, which accounted for around half of its loan book and benefitted from the Fed rate hike. There was a modest rise in its impaired loan ratio to 1.9% at end-1H17 (1.6% at end-2015) primarily led by unsecured personal loans (UPL). Credit losses from its UPL book were aligned with expected losses and returns on the loans remained satisfactory at around 2%. Strong internal capital generation would provide CTL a sufficient buffer for moderate growth in risk assets. Fitch expects its capitalisation to remain strong and at the top end of Taiwanese banks. Its Fitch Core Capital ratio was stable at 12.6% at end-1H17 (sector average near 11%), versus 12.1% at end-2016. The ratio would be around 15% after adjusting for higher capital charges for mortgages in Taiwan, comparable with similarly rated international peers. The bank maintained substantial high-quality liquid assets and reported a strong Basel III liquidity coverage ratio of 169% at end-1Q17 versus the sector average of 137%. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING CTL's IDR, National Ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in the ability and propensity of Citibank N.A. to provide timely support to CTL. A change in Citigroup's resolution plan could prompt us to reassess the parent's ability or propensity to support CTL, which, however, is less likely to occur in the near term. CTL's National Ratings are also sensitive to a change in Taiwan's sovereign ratings. An upgrade of the sovereign's 'AA-' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR may lead to CTL's National Rating being downgraded. A downgrade is unlikely to occur in the near term, given the Stable Outlook on Taiwan's IDRs. VR The bank's VR could be upgraded if its franchise strengthens notably including market positions in deposit-taking and lending. A VR downgrade could result from unexpected deterioration in capitalisation due to excessive loan growth, or a weakening risk profile particularly in high-risk unsecured personal loans. The rating actions are as follows: CTL Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: The following assumptions were made in analysing the banks' Fitch Core Capital ratios; Taiwan's regulator uses the standardised approach and imposes higher risk weights on mortgage than regulators in most other developed markets. We have considered the potential effect of these higher risk weights on the banks' Fitch Core Capital ratios compared with international peers that use lower mortgage risk weights. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. 