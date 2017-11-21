Fitch Downgrades Derby Healthcare's GBP446.6m Bonds to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Derby Healthcare PLC's (DHC) GBP446.6 million bonds, maturing in 2041, to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action reflects a realignment of DHC with its peers and the debt metrics guidance in Availability-Based Projects Rating Criteria as well as the underlying short term volatility of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) when excluding the non-contractual cash cover ratio smoothing mechanism. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB-' rating reflects stable availability-based revenues from a creditworthy counterparty and low cost risk due to pass-through to contractors. The project's stability is evidenced by robust operational performance with minimum deductions and strong relationship shown between all parties. The rated debt is senior, fully amortising and benefits from adequate reserving mechanisms. The average projected Fitch-calculated DSCR is 1.22x with a minimum of 1.15x, which positions the rating at the lower end of Fitch's indicative 'BBB' rating category range of 1.20x-1.35x for availability-based projects with moderate cost volatility and without detailed cost analysis. DHC's debt metrics are below higher-rated peers such as Meridian Hospital PLC's (BBB+/Stable) average DSCR of 1.51x. Revenue Risk: Stronger Revenue is derived from a unitary charge paid by Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Trust) that is based on a well-defined performance regime and subject to deductions for adverse performance across the services provided (hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and sterile services). The project continues to present low levels of deductions. The unitary charge features some inflation-linkage and is divided into portions that fluctuate with the corresponding costs. Fitch's assessment of the Trust's payment obligation towards DHC does not constrain the rating. Cost Risk: Midrange Overall cost risk is assessed as Midrange given the assessment of the following elements: Scope risk - Midrange DHC is a large single-site hospital, mostly new build but with some pre-existing facilities. Derby Hospital's technical complexity is assessed as moderate, with the project company being responsible for part of the O&M and full scope of lifecycle responsibilities, which has some concentration. Cost predictability - Midrange The company's management and the sponsors have strong experience in the sector. The technology is established and performance has consistently been strong. These considerations mitigate the lack of detailed cost analysis from a technical advisor. Cost volatility and structural protection - Midrange Cost volatility risk is mitigated by back-to-back benchmarking/market-testing provisions and a fixed contract for soft FM linked to inflation. Hard FM costs are also fixed contract and linked to inflation, but cost risk on benchmarking/market-testing is retained by DHC. Life cycle costs risk, which also lies with the project, is mitigated through five-year reviews subject to scrutiny by the technical advisor and the benefit of a three-year maintenance reserve account (MRA). Debt Structure: Stronger The rated bonds are senior, fixed-rate and fully amortising, with a two-year tail to concession maturity. In addition to the MRA, the project also features a six-month debt service reserve account and a change in law reserve. Financial Profile Fitch base case and rating case do not include any cost stresses due to the lack of cost stress analysis from the technical advisor. Instead, we increase the relevant metrics threshold to 1.2x-1.35x from 1.15x-1.3x in line with rating criteria for projects with moderate cost volatility but with no detailed realistic outside cost (ROC) assessment supported by a technical advisor. Fitch-calculated minimum and average DSCRs are 1.15x and 1.22x respectively, which position the rating at the lower end of Fitch's indicative 'BBB' cover ratio range of 1.20x-1.35x. The project benefits from a positive track record of operations, the hard FM, lifecycle & SPV operating cost break-even ratio is robust at 42% and pass-through to the Trust on benchmarking of soft FM costs limits the risk of future increase in costs. DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA Assurance S.A. Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee as it does not maintain a rating on the guarantor and therefore the rating of DHC's bonds solely reflects the project's underlying credit quality. Peer Group DHC shares the same key sponsor (Innisfree) and soft FM provider (ISS) with Meridian Hospital Company PLC, its closest Fitch-rated peer. Meridian has stronger metrics with an average DSCR of 1.51x, justifying the higher rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: -Projected average DSCR consistently above 1.25x. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: -Projected average DSCR consistently below 1.15x, possibly as a result of a sustained increase in project costs (e.g. lifecycle costs); -Persistent material deductions and disputes or a major breakdown in relations between DHC, the Trust and other major project parties; and -Failure to undertake active and forward-looking treasury management as per management plan. Performance Update DHC's performance in 2017 was positive. Performance deductions continue to be higher than in previous years but remain at minimal levels. The relation with the Trust is reported as constructive and trouble-free. Treasury management operations continue to be aimed at reserving cash in excess of what is contractually required to minimise the risk of liquidity stress in the future. This highlights the project's tight financial coverage as well as management's active and forward-looking approach to dealing with potential issues. Transaction Summary DHC in 2003 entered a 40-year concession into a private finance initiative with the Trust to build a new acute hospital and refurbished other retained facilities. Construction was certified as finished in 2009. DHC is now responsible for maintenance and facility management services to the Trust. Contact: Primary Analyst Kim Locherer Director +44 20 3530 1918 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christiane Kuti Director +44 20 3530 1396 Committee Chairperson Ian Dixon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1815 Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Availability-Based Projects Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Jul 2017) here Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (pub. 24 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001