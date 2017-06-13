Fitch Downgrades Global A&T to 'CC'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Singapore-based outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) services company Global A&T Electronics Ltd's (GATE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CC', from 'CCC'. The rating action reflects Fitch's view that default is now probable and possible remedies that avoid a debt restructuring have all but evaporated. The company has also hired lawyers and investment bankers to contemplate debt restructuring ahead of a coupon payment due in August 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Default is Probable: We believe that GATE will struggle to pay the USD55 million bond coupon. Its end-March cash balance of USD77 million will be depleted further as we expect GATE to have an FCF deficit of around USD70 million-80 million in 2017. We estimate its 2017 EBITDA of USD150 million will be insufficient to cover annual interest cost of USD110 million and maintenance capex of USD100 million. Excessive Refinancing Risk: GATE has an unsustainable capital structure and limited access to external financing. It had only USD11.5 million of undrawn committed bank facilities at end-March 2017. We think that the company will struggle to redeem secured notes due in February 2019. We believe that the company's legal dispute with a group of holders of the first tranche of its first-lien bonds is likely to remain unresolved in the medium term. Compromised Business Model: Fitch expects GATE's EBITDA to stay relatively flat at around USD150 million in 2017, underpinned by slow recovery in global demand for semiconductors. GATE lacks the technological capability and pricing power in the fragmented USD25 billion OSAT industry to be able to service its current level of debt. GATE's independent auditor has given a disclaimer of opinion, concluding that it is unable to obtain sufficient evidence regarding the likely outcome of any negotiations with bondholders over interest payment. Therefore, the auditor has not expressed an opinion on the 2016 financial statements. DERIVATION SUMMARY The rating action reflects Fitch's assessment that short-term liquidity has deteriorated to a position where default is probable. The company is not likely to be able to pay its August 2017 coupon, and the capital structure is unsustainable with excessive refinancing risk given that we expect cash generation to be insufficient to cover interest costs and maintenance capex. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to stay relatively flat in 2017. - Operating EBITDA margin of 22%-23% in 2017-2018 (2016: 22.4%). - Annual capex of USD100 million in 2017-2018. - Annual cash taxes and cash interest of around USD10 million and USD110 million, respectively. - No asset sales or capital injection. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Default is imminent or inevitable, or the issuer is in standstill - In Fitch's opinion, the company has experienced an uncured payment default - Announcement by the company, or its agent, of a distressed debt exchange Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Improvement in its liquidity position such that it can pay its short-term obligations. LIQUIDITY Liquidity to Worsen: Fitch expects liquidity stress to increase in the next 12 months, based on a cash balance of USD77 million as of end-March 2017 and sustained negative FCF in the medium term. Continuing weak business prospects would place considerable pressure on GATE to meet its interest commitments in August 2017. Access to external financing is also limited; it had only USD11.5 million of undrawn credit and banking facilities available for working-capital purposes as at end-March 2017. Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001