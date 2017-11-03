Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.'s IDR to 'BB+'; Outlook to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Owen & Minor, Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect OMI's shift toward a more acquisitive growth strategy, higher financial leverage, and the expectation of weaker revenues and margins (in the core business) caused by ongoing pricing pressure resulting from the stronger negotiating leverage of group purchasing organizations. The Negative Outlook also reflects the absence of tangible debt reduction targets over the near term. Fitch expects that total debt/EBITDA will remain elevated above 3.5x through 2019; in addition, OMI is expected to continue to face pricing and margin pressures through 2019 resulting from significant consolidation of both the company's customers and suppliers, which has reduced OMI's bargaining power. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Share: OMI holds a strong share of the steady and oligopolistic market for the distribution of medical-surgical (med-surg) products to U.S. acute care providers. Fitch believes OMI's strategy, which is based on organic and acquisition growth, positions it to maintain or grow market share in the medium term, albeit at lower profitability, particularly in light of ongoing expansion initiatives among large integrated care delivery networks (IDNs) in the U.S. Entering Home Health Distribution: Fitch views the home health segment that OMI is entering via the Byram acquisition as a logical extension of its relationship with existing supplier customers and should benefit from more favorable tailwinds and customer concentration than in other post-acute settings. Nonetheless, this segment has limited overlap with OMI's business, introduces new operational risk, and Fitch has not incorporated any cost or revenue synergies into its projections. Acquisition of Halyard Health Business: The proposed acquisition of the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health offers OMI the opportunity to increase its scale and profitability by expanding the portfolio of products it can distribute through its existing markets and to open new channels. However, the acquisition materially raises the company's gross leverage and integration risk at a time when it is also attempting to attain improved operational efficiencies in its core businesses. Low Growth, Margins: Fitch expects stable organic growth in the low single digits. Inherently low EBITDA margins in the core business (2.9% in 2016) are expected to remain under pressure in 2018 but overall margins should benefit from the higher-margin home health segment thereafter. The higher-margin Halyard businesses and growth in value-adding services, such as OMI's 3PL and kitting offerings, should provide an offset to Fitch's expectation for overall margin pressures associated with the growth of OMI's largest customers over the long term. Modest FCF Relative to Pro Forma Debt, Future Acquisitions in Focus: Cash flows are consistent and sufficient for OMI to plan an accelerated repayment of the term loans that OMI has and will enter into to finance the Byram and Halyard transactions. Fitch expects OMI will maintain dividends at the current rate and continue to repurchase shares to the extent necessary to offset stock-based compensation dilution. Fitch views the Halyard transaction as a shift in strategy to emphasize leveraged acquisitions in response to tepid organic growth; as a result, there could be negative momentum in the ratings depending on the extent and timing of OMI's deleveraging. DERIVATION SUMMARY OMI's 'BB+' IDR reflects the issuer's competitive position as a leading healthcare distribution company, steady cash generation and customer loyalty despite low absolute margins. In 2017, OMI has completed one acquisition (Byram Healthcare) for approximately $380 million and has entered into an agreement to acquire the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health, Inc. for approximately $710 million. The result is that OMI's leverage is expected to rise above 4.5x by year-end 2018 but into the 3.5x-4x range by year-end 2019. The material increase in financial risk along with continued pressure on revenue and margins supports an IDR within the 'BB' category. OMI's smaller scale in an industry with high fixed costs, where scale influences leverage with suppliers and customers, and modestly higher leverage all lead Fitch to rate the company below AmerisourceBergen Corp. (A-/ Stablr), Cardinal Health, Inc. (BBB+/Negative) and McKesson Corp. (BBB+/Stable). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Total revenues from the core business decline 3%-4% in 2017 to reflect the loss of a contract, offset in part by 2% organic growth and grow by 2% thereafter. --Operating EBITDA margins for the core business are assumed to compress further in both 2017 and 2018 to 2.7% before stock-based compensation and improve to 2.9% thereafter indicative of execution of management's strategic initiatives. --The Byram acquisition closes in third quarter 2017 (3Q17) with a mid- to high-single-digit margin. --The Halyard acquisition closes in 1Q18 with a high-single-digit margin. --Fitch assumes OMI will use cash on hand and bank financing including its revolving credit facility to fund the Halyard acquisition and will convert to permanent financing later in 2018. Fitch has assumed OMI will use some bank debt to facilitate faster repayment than senior unsecured notes. --Fitch assumes OMI spends $50 million in 2017 and $78 million in 2018 on capex and 0.5% of revenues thereafter. Fitch has also assumed OMI continues to pay common dividends at the current rate, repurchases shares to offset dilution from stock-based compensation and spends $25 million per year on tuck-in acquisitions in 2019 and 2020. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Positive rating momentum is unlikely over the next couple of years because of the company's shift to growing through leveraged acquisitions and the expectation of heightened competition. Fitch believes that OMI may reach debt/EBITDA near 3.5x by the end of 2019; however, that level of gross leverage would be inconsistent with the company's prior conservative financial policy. If the Byram and Halyard acquisitions contribute to both revenue and EBITDA growth, along with stable growth in the core business resulting in debt/EBITDA approaching 2x, an upgrade to the 'BBB' category could be supported. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action A downgrade is possible if OMI is unable to generate sufficient revenue and EBITDA growth to support its significantly higher debt load following the Byram and Halyard acquisitions. Fitch will monitor whether OMI can successfully integrate both acquisitions and reduce its debt load. If debt/EBITDA is not trending toward 3.5x or lower by year-end 2019, the ratings could be downgraded. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity, Simple Structure: OMI's liquidity profile is appropriate pro forma for the recently expanded revolving credit facility (RCF) and term loan. Liquidity consists of $38 million of readily available cash as of Sept. 30, 2017 ($60.7 million of cash is held by foreign subsidiaries), $250 million of term loan proceeds and $478 million available under the $600 million RCF due 2022 less $380 million for the Byram acquisition. OMI's capital structure consists of the RCF, the term loan and the senior unsecured notes due 2021 and 2024. Fitch expects the Halyard acquisition will be financed with debt. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS he following ratings have been downgraded: Owens & Minor, Inc. --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --Sr. unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc. / Owens & Minor Medical, Inc. / Barista Acquisition I, LLC / Barista Acquisition II, LLC --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --Sr. unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --Sr. unsecured term loan to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. 