Fitch Downgrades Republic of Congo's Foreign-Currency IDR to 'C'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Republic of Congo's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC'. The issue ratings on Congo's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds are also downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'. Congo's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'C'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of Congo's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers: Fitch has been informed that the payment of principal and interest, initially due on 30 June 2017, on the Republic of Congo's US dollar notes due 2029 (ISIN XS0334989000), has not been made yet to bondholders. The 30-day grace period to make the payment will end on 30 July 2017. Fitch would consider the failure of the Republic of Congo's trustee to transfer the funds to bondholders before the expiry of the stipulated grace period as a default. According to Fitch's ratings definition, 'C' ratings are assigned to distressed obligations that have experienced ceased or interrupted payments, including situations where a grace period has been entered. Fitch understands that the Republic of Congo has transferred the payment funds to the trustee, but that the funds have been frozen in its custody, under two restraining notices issued on behalf of Commissions Import Export SA (Commissimpex), a former contractor of the Republic of Congo. Fitch understands that the trustee is in the process of challenging the restraining notices in US courts, but there is considerable uncertainty about the timeframe and outcome of any decision on these challenges. Congo's weak public finance management resulted in a temporary failure to pay interest and principal of USD17 million on the 2029 Eurobond due 30 June 2016, amid severe cash strain for the government. Payment was ultimately made in early August 2016, after the end of the grace period. Fitch downgraded Congo's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'C' during the grace period and subsequently to 'RD' after the end of the grace period, before upgrading the sovereign to 'CCC' following the payment resumption. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Republic of Congo a score equivalent to a rating of 'CCC' or below on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Reflecting the fact that a payment that was due has been missed but the grace period is still running, Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to lower the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'C'. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Long-Term IDRs do not have an Outlook. Fitch will review the Republic of Congo's ratings after the expiry of the grace period, or if a payment is made before that date. If the payment is not made on time, Fitch will downgrade the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs to Restricted Default (RD) and the relevant securities to 'D' (Default). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes no break-up of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) monetary zone and no devaluation of the CFA franc. Global economic trends and commodity prices are expected to develop as outlined in Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. 