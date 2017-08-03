Fitch: International Retail Improvement Benefits Societe Generale's 2Q17

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Societe Generale S.A.'s (SG; A/Stable/a) sound 2Q17 results benefited from an improved performance in international retail banking, notably in Russia, and from loan loss allowance write-backs in Romania, amid more challenging conditions for sales and trading and continued pressure on domestic retail activities, says Fitch Ratings. SG generated EUR1.7 billion pre-tax profit in 2Q17, 3% higher yoy and adjusted for own credit and debt valuation adjustments, PEL/CEL (home loan purchase schemes) provisions, and a EUR725m gain on sale of SG's stake in Visa Europe in 2Q16. This translated into a sound 9.5% post-tax return on equity for 2H17, which was tarnished by an additional EUR300 million general provision for litigation. The technical impact of the settlement agreement reached in 1Q17 with the Libyan Investment Authority weighed on pre-tax income but was neutral on net income. The bank's litigation provisions stood at EUR1.9 billion at end-2Q17. In French retail, further improving fee revenue will remain important to offset continued pressure from low interest rates on net interest income, which decreased 7% yoy excluding PEL/CEL provisions. Operating expenses rose by 4% yoy, partly reflecting investments in digitalisation, which resulted in divisional pre-tax profit falling 10% yoy to EUR534 million, the lowest contribution of SG's operating divisions in 2Q17. Despite sound origination levels, housing loan growth remained constrained by renegotiation levels. We expect SG's housing loan market share could drop slightly as it concentrates on more affluent clients where cross-selling opportunities are more profitable. Corporate lending origination was stronger than in the retail segment, but the business customer gross loan balance grew by 0.6% yoy, impacted by SG's reduced exposure to municipalities and local authorities. International Retail Banking and Financial Services (IBFS) remained the group's earnings driver, contributing 44% of the operating divisions' pre-tax profit in 2Q17. Divisional pre-tax profit rose 34% yoy to EUR925 million thanks to improved earnings across all of the businesses, but most significantly at SG's international retail activities. These benefitted from loan loss allowance releases in Romania, lower loan impairment charges in Russia, and loan growth sustaining sound international retail revenue growth (+7% at constant scope and exchange rates, reflecting positive growth in most regions). The positive pre-tax profit contribution of Russian retail activities was notably underpinned by a stabilising economic environment, driving corporate and retail loan growth, particularly in car loans. Financial services to corporates, which include equipment finance and vehicle leasing, saw further loan growth and controlled increases in operating expenses, leading to a 7% increase in pre-tax profit. SG listed a 20% stake in its vehicle leasing and fleet management subsidiary ALD in 2Q17. Insurance pre-tax profit increased strongly on the back of higher premium income across businesses, even excluding the contribution from the integration of Antarius' life insurance business. Global Banking and Investor Solutions' (GBIS) pre-tax profit rose by 8% yoy to EUR628 million despite falling revenue in the advisory and sales and trading businesses, as loan impairment charges fell to immaterial levels, partly driven by write-backs in financing and advisory. Sales and trading revenue fell 3% yoy driven by a 7% decline in fixed income, currencies and commodities, largely reflecting lower client activity in rates compared to a geopolitically-active 2Q16. Equity trading revenue fell 3% yoy, slightly below global trading and universal bank peers, as strong activity in SG's typically strong equity derivatives franchise could not offset lower activity in cash equities. Financing and advisory revenues and RWAs declined mainly due to lower activity in natural resources. SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio inched up 10bp qoq to 11.7% and 4.2% respectively, including the positive impact of the sale of a 20% stake in ALD, more than offsetting the impacts of the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Antarius and the disposal of SG's Croatian retail subsidiary. Management guided that the implementation of IFRS9 should have a limited impact on the CET1 ratio of around 15bp upon adoption of the accounting standard in January 2018. Impaired loans fell 6% qoq, partly reflecting one impaired loan deconsolidation deal in the quarter. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Luis Garrido Associate Director +44 20 3530 1631 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 