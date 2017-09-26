Fitch Maintains Genworth Life's 'BB' IFS Ratings on Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the 'BB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC), Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (collectively, Genworth Life) on Rating Watch Evolving. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Genworth Life's ratings remain on Rating Watch pending the approval of a transaction in which China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (China Oceanwide) plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Genworth Life's ultimate parent Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) for $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and was expected to close by mid-2017. Regulatory review is ongoing and the close deadline has been extended to November 2017. The Rating Watch Evolving status reflects uncertainty as to whether the proposed transaction will be approved, as well as uncertainties as to China Oceanwide's effect on GNW's financial and operating strategies should the transaction close. China Oceanwide is a privately held, family owned international financial holding company based in Beijing, China, with operations in financial services, energy, culture, media, and real estate. Fitch expects to resolve the Evolving Watch status following regulators' approval or disapproval of the transaction. China Oceanwide plans to contribute $600 million to GNW to address the maturity of $597 million of senior notes before the May 2018 maturity date and $525 million to Genworth Life. If consummated, Fitch believes that the transaction addresses near-term concerns regarding upcoming debt maturities and potential capital impact tied to further long-term care (LTC) reserve charges. However, underperformance of the LTC business continues to pressure Genworth Life's reserve margins and capital adequacy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Genworth Life's ratings reflect the company's large exposure and market-leading position in the LTC market, which Fitch views as one of the most risky products sold by U.S. life insurers due to above-average underwriting and pricing risk, high reserve and capital requirements and exposure to low interest rates. The company's reported statutory capitalization is strong relative to rating expectations but vulnerable to adverse LTC reserve development. Fitch believes GNW's access to the capital markets for future funding needs and overall financial flexibility is limited. Over the intermediate term, holding company funding needs are highly dependent on existing cash balances, ordinary and special dividends from the mortgage insurance businesses, or further asset sales and block transactions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating sensitivities that could result in a rating downgrade include: --If Fitch believes there is a decline in financial flexibility as the result of a failure to complete the proposed acquisition, the ratings could be downgraded. --New information that indicated China Oceanwide's financial or operating profile is not supportive of Genworth Life's current ratings. --Significant additional charges related to long-term care or run-off business in the near- to intermediate-term. Key rating sensitivities that could result in a rating upgrade include: --Successful completion of the proposed acquisition of GNW and capital contribution by China Oceanwide, together with Fitch gaining comfort that China Oceanwide will be supportive of GNW's credit quality longer-term. --Successful un-stacking of GLAIC from GLIC ownership could result in GLAIC's financial strength being evaluated independently from GLIC's. If the proposed acquisition successfully closes, the effect of China Oceanwide's ownership on GNW will be an important analytical consideration. If Fitch has insufficient information to evaluate the effect of China Oceanwide's ownership on the rated entities, Fitch may have to withdraw the ratings for lack of information. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Evolving: Genworth Life Insurance Company; Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company; Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York; --IFS at 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1 312 606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1 312 -368-2061 Committee Chairperson James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1 312-368-3146 Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. 