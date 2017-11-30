Fitch: Mexican Government Lending Change Raises Risks for Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/MONTERREY, November 30 (Fitch) Government lending within Mexico's banking sector is likely to concentrate further over the medium term, which could lead to elevated liquidity and political risk among some financial institutions, says Fitch Ratings. Competition for lending to Mexico's public entities has intensified in recent years owing to new legislation that limits states and municipality indebtedness and requires them to contract debt at the lowest financial cost, leading to tightened interest margins for banks in this segment. Government loan growth has been decelerating since 2015 due to the introduction of the Law of Financial Discipline of Federal Entities and Municipalities, which went into effect in April 2016. The successive interest rate hikes in 2016 and first-half 2017 have discouraged states and municipalities from borrowing, and the increased competition has tightened margins. Government loan growth peaked in 2014 at 25% and has fallen rapidly since, with total government sector loans decreasing by 1% yoy in September relative to overall lending growth of 9.8%. The financial discipline law establishes prudential rules for financing by government entities while limiting indebtedness and promoting greater transparency and accountability. Sanctions are mandated for noncompliance with the legislation. The introduction of the debt limit, monitored by the Ministry of Finance, could have a marked effect on loan growth in the sector since only those states and municipalities with lower debt levels have been acquiring credits and those with higher indebtedness could be forced to stop taking on further debt. As of Aug. 31, 2017, the Ministry gave 10 entities a yellow warning (meaning their indebtedness capacity has become limited) including Coahuila, Chihuahua, Michoacan, Morelos, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Veracruz. Competition within the segment has increased significantly and margins have tightened as a result of the financial discipline law. States and municipalities, which have historically accounted for a majority of total government lending (roughly 57%), have had their credit demand restricted, while the law also compels them to contract loans at better conditions. BBVA Bancomer and Banorte, two of the seven largest operating banks in Mexico, account for roughly 50% of total government lending. Banco Interacciones is another major player in the sector, accounting for 14% of government loans in September 2017. Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos (Banobras), the largest development bank, is also an important competitor in the segment, especially in those states and municipalities usually not served by commercial banks. Notably, Banorte and Interacciones announced a merger on Oct. 25, which will mean that over 60% of lending in the segment will be concentrated in just two entities. As a result of the merger announcement, Fitch placed Grupo Financiero Banorte on rating watch negative and noted that the merger would lead to a material increase in public sector loan volumes with a potential mildly negative effect on asset quality. Government loans tend to be high performing, leading non-bank provisioning for the loan type to be relatively low. Credit to public entities does not typically rely on robust collateral, but the loans are backed by federal transfers to states that are designated to pay off bank loans. This has resulted in banks' NPL ratios in this segment historically being near 0%. However, government lending can raise liquidity and political risks. Government lending typically has maturities of five years or more and therefore requires long-term funding to avoid term mismatches on bank balance sheets. Problems with debtors' capacity to repay could also lead to loan restructuring as has happened in the past in some specific cases. Political and event risk leading to such restructurings is also a consideration. The upcoming federal and local elections in July of 2018 could also have an impact on loan growth. Contact: Bertha Perez Associate Director, Financial Institutions +52 81 8399-9161 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612 Edificio Connexity, Piso 8 Col. Contact: Bertha Perez Associate Director, Financial Institutions +52 81 8399-9161 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612 Edificio Connexity, Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial Monterrey 64920 Priscila Garcia Analyst, Financial Institutions +52 82 8399-1515 Justin Patrie, CFA Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +1 646 582-4964 Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. 