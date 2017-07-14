Fitch: No Rating Impact on Bertelsmann from Increased Stake in PRH

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on Bertelsmann's ratings (BBB+/Stable) from the Penguin Random House (PRH) transaction. Bertelsmann announced it intends to increase its stake in PRH by acquiring a further 22% from current owner Pearson and undertake a capital increase at PRH. Together this is expected to amount to around EUR850 million (USD968 million). The transaction will take Bertelsmann's ownership of PRH to 75% from 53% with Pearson retaining a 25% holding. The move is broadly in line with Fitch's expectations (see "Fitch: No Rating Impact on Bertelsmann from Stake Increase in PRH" dated January 2017) and will not impact Bertelsmann's rating due to the company's strong retained free cash flow, reduced dividend leakage and leverage headroom. The transaction gives Bertelsmann greater control over a key part of its operations by virtue of its enlarged stake and new ability to appoint PRH's Chairman. PRH accounted for 20% of group revenues in 2016 and is a global leader in book publishing. The transaction also introduces a simpler agreement between Bertelsmann and Pearson, replacing a more complex agreement that existed under the previous ownership structure. Under the new agreement Pearson no longer has a right to IPO its remaining shareholding while Bertelsmann has retained a right of first offer for Pearson's remaining stake. Fitch also assumes that as part of the new agreement, Pearson has lost its previous right to increase PRH's net debt to EBITDA to 3.5x. In addition to the increased stake, Pearson and Bertelsmann have agreed to recapitalise PRH through exceptional dividend payments that will raise leverage in two steps at the unit to 2.0x net debt to EBITDA. The first step will increase leverage in 2017 to 1.5x and the second step (to be executed in April 2018) will add a further 0.5x. Following its bond issuance in May 2017, Bertelsmann has sufficient liquidity to fund a substantive portion of the stake increase and recapitalisation through existing cash resources. Fitch expects Bertelsmann's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to increase by around 0.1x to 0.2x in 2017 and 2018 as a result of the transaction. Upon successful completion, FFO adjusted net leverage should be 2.3x at the end of 2018. Bertelsmann generates around EUR600 million to EUR700 million of post dividend free cash flow per year that provides significant financial flexibility to fund inorganic expansion. At the same time, the increase in the stake reduces dividend leakage to minorities, which has a positive impact on FFO. In 2016, dividends paid to Pearson for its 47% stake in PRH was EUR149 million. Fitch has treated cash flow in relation to the dividend capitalisations as exceptional in nature and consequently these do not impact Bertelsmann's FFO. Contact: Tajesh Tailor Senior Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Rachel Chin Associate Director +44 20 3530 1629 Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001