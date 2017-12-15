Fitch Places Global Logistic Properties' 'BBB+' Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) 'BBB+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and rating of all its outstanding bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. GLP's ratings have been placed on RWN pending a review of GLP's operational and financing plan after its proposed privatisation in January 2018, and more clarity about its capital structure. GLP has received approval from shareholders to be acquired by a management-led consortium and will subsequently be delisted. GLP's leverage could increase in order to finance the acquisition of stock from shareholders in January 2018. The RWN will be resolved in the coming weeks once the transaction is completed and Fitch is able to assess the company's deleveraging plan. KEY RATING DRIVERS Higher Leverage; Deleveraging In Place: GLP's leverage could increase to finance acquisition of shares in January 2018. The company has multiple options available to deleverage over the next 12 months, including optimising debt given low interest rates in Japan and low leverage at its China operations. Fitch may downgrade the rating on GLP if we assess that the deleveraging plan will not be effective in reducing leverage in the coming 12 months. Good Execution Track Record: GLP has multiple funding levers, including asset sales to new funds, establishing potential China acquisition funds and income funds, syndicating new and existing portfolios, and establishing new funds and REITs. GLP has a good execution track record in which its portfolios are syndicated to third-party capital partners quickly after launch. Leading Logistic Property Owner: GLP's USD43 billion of globally diversified logistic assets were located in China (35%), US (34%), Japan (24%) and Brazil (7%) as of September 2017. GLP is the largest logistic asset owner in China, Japan and Brazil. The company has strengthened its position in the US since its entry in 2014. Its footprint will also be extended into Europe when it completes the acquisition of Gazeley, an owner and operator of European logistic properties, in the coming weeks. High-Quality Operating Assets: Fitch believes that GLP will continue to benefit from its sheer scale and global network that positions it strongly as online shopping becomes increasingly popular. Exposure in emerging markets also allows GLP to enjoy positive rental reversions upon lease renewals. DERIVATION SUMMARY GLP is a leading global provider of modern logistics facilities with 2,691 completed properties across 119 cities, making it much bigger than global investment property companies like SEGRO PLC (BBB+/Stable), and Chinese ones like Dalian Wanda Commercial Property co. Ltd. (BBB/Negative) and Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. (BBB/Stable). GLP has operations in China, US, Japan, and Brazil, and will soon have operations in Europe, which makes it much more widely diversified than Red Star Macalline and more evenly spread across the globe than Dalian Wanda's operations. China remains the market with the biggest potential for GLP. It is a less mature market with shorter-dated lease terms compared with the stable European markets that SEGRO focuses on. Exposure to developing countries also helps GLP to have better same-property net operating income growth and rental growth upon lease renewals. GLP's leverage (measured by investment property net debt / recurring EBITDA) could rise to the higher end of its peer range as it finances the acquisitions of shares as part of its privatisation. This explains the RWN on GLP's rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Operational performance based on management input - Only transactions that are completed in FY17 are included in our financial analysis - Gazeley acquisition will be completed before end of FY18 RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - The rating may be downgraded if, after our review, Fitch believes that GLP's capital structure will be materially weakened on a sustained basis. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - The rating may be affirmed at 'BBB+' if, after our review, Fitch believes that GLP's temporary increase in leverage can be reduced within 12 months such that the holding company's leverage does not materially deteriorate beyond the current level LIQUIDITY The company had total debt of USD6.0 billion at end-September 2017. Of the amount, USD1.7 billion was short-term debt while the company had cash of USD1.1 billion. GLP may take on new loans to satisfy the short-term debt repayment needs. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Global Logistic Properties Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BBB+' placed on RWN - Senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' placed on RWN - Ratings on CNY350 million 4% senior unsecured notes due 2018 of 'BBB+' placed on RWN - Ratings on JPY15 billion 2.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027 of 'BBB+' placed on RWN - Ratings on USD1 billion 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025 of 'BBB+' placed on RWN - Rating on USD2 billion EMTN programme of 'BBB+' placed on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.