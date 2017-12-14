Fitch Places IDBI Bank's Viability Rating on Rating Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today placed IDBI Bank Ltd.'s Viability Rating (VR) of 'ccc' on Rating Watch Evolving. This rating action reflects the possibility that the VR may change following a review prompted by the release of an exposure draft for the agency's Bank Rating Criteria. The exposure draft published on 12 December 2017 introduces the use of '+' or '-' modifiers for the 'ccc' rating category. However, Fitch believes the bank's standalone creditworthiness could improve or deteriorate beyond the new modifier rating levels, depending on its ability to meet its stated goals to restore capital to satisfactory levels. Fitch believes that an upward VR movement by at least one notch (including to a higher rating category) is more probable than a downgrade by one notch or to 'f', in light of the progress seen thus far. IDBI's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action and a full list of ratings is included at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS VIABILITY RATING IDBI Bank's VR continues to reflect a high degree of fundamental credit risk - its Fitch Core Capital ratio is weak and the stock of NPLs is rising. However, the risks have not increased materially since our last review in May 2017. The bank's gross NPL ratio is starting to stabilise while there has been some progress in non-core asset sales. The bank says the asset sales have generated INR14 billion in capital gains in the first and second quarters of the financial year ending 31 March 2018 (FY18), which is equivalent to three-fourths of the INR18.6 billion of fresh capital injected by the state in August 2017. The bank aims to raise INR50 billion via asset sales in FY18. Reaching that target will be crucial for the bank as the capital gains will help to make up for narrowing net interest margins, provide a buffer against high credit costs, and assist its efforts to improve its capitalisation. It will also determine the amount of additional capital support the bank may receive under the government's USD32 billion recapitalisation programme for state-owned banks. Fitch expects to have a better understanding of the amount, form and timing of any capital injection by the government into IDBI Bank by early 2018. Additional capital support from the government will complement the efforts of the bank and Fitch would include it in assessing the bank's overall creditworthiness. In the event IDBI Bank is unable to generate adequate resources of its own, the bank's viability would be reassessed, including whether any government support at that stage could be seen as extraordinary. IDBI Bank reported a net loss in 1HFY18 with annualised ROA of -0.6%, following losses in FY17 and FY16. However, the net loss narrowed by around 80% in 2QFY18 from a quarter earlier. IDBI Bank's core equity Tier 1 (CET1; including capital conservation buffer) ratio improved to 6.56% in 1HFY18, from 5.64% in FY17, due to balance-sheet consolidation, slowing losses, and external capital support of INR3.9 billion from state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India in June 2017 and INR18.6 billion from the state in August 2017. However, if the external capital injections are excluded, the CET1 ratio is very close to the minimum of 5.5% that banks need to meet to avoid mandatory loss absorption on their Additional Tier 1 instruments. The amount of additional NPLs has been shrinking in the last two quarters, but IDBI Bank's gross NPL ratio of around 25% is still the weakest among state-owned banks. The management expects asset quality to stabilise, but we believe that its current stock of NPLs would continue to exert significant pressure on earnings because of a modest specific loan-loss cover of around 43%. The bank could post further losses unless it is able to generate capital gains at steady intervals through the sale of assets. Notwithstanding these issues, funding has been relatively stable, mainly because the bank benefits from state ownership while growth opportunities are also limited. RATING SENSITIVITIES VIABILITY RATING The Viability Rating is sensitive to IDBI Bank's ability to more permanently address its capital position. In particular, if the bank is less able to raise a significant portion of its capital needs, independent of the government, for example via an equity stake sale, deleveraging its balance sheet or through asset sales, Fitch will likely downgrade the VR, potentially to 'f'. Conversely, significant capital generation by the bank, coupled with government support (in its capacity as a shareholder), would be viewed as positive for IDBI Bank's standalone creditworthiness, in which case Fitch may upgrade the VR by at least one notch and even into the next rating category. Fitch plans to resolve the Rating Watch Evolving after reviewing IDBI Bank's full-year financial results for FY18 or once details of fresh capital injection plans for IDBI Bank are finalised under the government's recapitalisation plans (which would also likely take into consideration all remedial actions taken by the bank itself), whichever is earlier. IDBI Bank's other ratings are unaffected by this action and are as follows: - Long-Term IDR at 'BB+; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR at 'B' - Support Rating at '3' - Support Rating Floor at 'BB+' - Rating on USD5 billion medium-term note programme at 'BB+' - Ratings on USD2 billion senior unsecured notes under the MTN programme at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. 