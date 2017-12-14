Fitch Places Twenty-First Century Fox on Watch Negative following Disney Acquisition Announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX), and its wholly owned subsidiary 21st Century Fox America, Inc. on Rating Watch Negative following the announcement that The Walt Disney Company (Disney) will acquire certain of FOX's assets in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $69 billion. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Approximately $20 billion of debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2017 is affected by Fitch's action. Fitch's actions are driven by the lack of clarity regarding how FOX's existing debt will be treated and where it will ultimately reside in Disney's capital structure. Prior to the acquisition, FOX will separate its news and broadcast businesses and certain sports networks and equity interests into a newly listed company to be spun off to existing shareholders (FOX SpinCo). Disney will then acquire FOX's remaining assets, including $6.3 billion of cash, television and film studios, regional sports networks, general entertainment cable networks, international assets including cable networks and FOX's 39% equity stake in Sky plc (Sky) as well as FOX's equity stake in Hulu, along with the full $20billion of outstanding FOX debt (collectively, FOX RemainCo). If The Walt Disney Company does not elect to guarantee or become a direct obligor of the FOX RemainCo debt, Fitch-calculated total leverage as of Sept. 30, 2017 for FOX RemainCo would increase to 4.3x from 2.7x based on estimated EBITDA of approximately $4.7 billion for FY2018 as provided by Disney (excluding synergies). Under this scenario, FOX RemainCo's total leverage would be well outside the range for Fitch's 'BBB+' category. While Fitch would assume FOX RemainCo would benefit from strong strategic and operational ties it acknowledges the weak legal ties. As such, Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage criteria allows for a subsidiary's IDR to be notched below the parent, typically within a range of three notches. FOX expects to continue efforts to close its previously announced $15 billion, all-cash transaction for the remaining 61% equity stake of Sky it does not own. The transaction continues to be subject to receipt of shareholder and regulatory approval and FOX expects it to close by June 30, 2018. If both FOX's acquisition of Sky and Disney's acquisition of FOX RemainCo closes, Fitch lacks clarity as to where the Sky transaction debt will ultimately reside in Disney's capital structure. Fitch estimates Sky acquisition debt will approximate $22 billion in aggregate including $12.1 billion of existing Sky debt and $10 billion of acquisition-related debt. If FOX RemainCo only assumes Sky's existing debt, Fitch estimates total leverage would decrease to 4.0x, based on Fitch's FY2018 estimate for Sky EBITDA of $2.9 billion. However, if FOX RemainCo were to assume the full amount, Fitch estimates total leverage would increase to 5.6x. Fitch notes that in any case it expects FOX RemainCo leverage to decline due to its expectation that Disney will refinance FOX RemainCo debt over time with debt issuance at the parent, along with continued EBITDA growth. Following the acquisition, FOX RemainCo will include the Twentieth Century Fox film and television studios, FX Networks, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, Star India, and equity interests in National Geographic Partners, Hulu, Sky, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group. FOX SpinCo will comprise Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group, and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network along with its equity investment in Roku and its Los Angeles studio lot. The spin-off transaction will be taxable to FOX RemainCo, but not to its shareholders. To fund this liability, FOX SpinCo will pay an $8.5 billion cash dividend to FOX RemainCo prior to the spin, which Fitch expects will be funded with debt issuance. If FOX RemainCo's final tax liability is less than $8.5 billion, up to $2 billion of the reduced amountwill be returned to FOX SpinCo. As result of the step-up in FOX SpinCo's tax basis matching the amount of the spin-off's final corporate tax, FOX SpinCo will generate 15 years of cash tax savings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile: FOX's businesses consist of a leading portfolio of cable networks, television and movie studios, a national television network, and local television broadcast assets each of which have the scale characteristics to operate at high margins. Fitch believes these businesses provide solid growth prospects and the ability to generate meaningful FCF levels, and balanced against the risks inherent in the company's operating profile, place the company solidly within Fitch's parameters for the 'BBB+' rating. Sky Acquisition: On Dec. 15, 2016, FOX announced it was acquiring the 60.9% of Sky plc it does not own for $14.8 billion, funded with cash on hand and approximately $10 billion of debt. On Sept. 20, 2017, the UK Competition and Markets Authority referred the deal for a six-month review on public interest grounds and recently delayed releasing its preliminary findings until mid-January 2018. Because the deal will not close by Dec. 31, 2017, FOX will be required to pay a $135 million special dividend due to Sky's independent shareholders as required under the acquisition's terms. Investments Upside: FOX's equity investments include the 39.1% interest in Sky, 50% interest in Endemol Shine Group, a 30% interest in Hulu, LLC and several smaller investments in other media platforms. Fitch believes these investments allow FOX to be at the forefront of providing content to over-the-top (OTT) and emerging distribution platforms and capturing audiences in a fragmented television viewing ecosystem. While the investments do not provide meaningful contributions to earnings, they could be a source of liquidity. Consistent Financial Policy: If the Disney transaction does not occur and FOX is successful in acquiring the remainder of Sky, Fitch expects the company will use FCF generation along with its cash balances to repay debt. Management was very clear that it remains committed to its investment-grade ratings and expects to rapidly deleverage through EBITDA growth and FCF generation. Fitch expects FOX will curtail share repurchases and use its FCF generation and cash balances to return leverage to within the company's leverage target of 2.5x-3.0x within 24 months of closing. Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Fitch continues to believe FOX is well positioned to address the secular threats and opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and continued audience fragmentation. The ratings incorporate earnings volatility from the Filmed Entertainment segment, given the hit-driven nature of the movie industry. Rating Concerns: Exposure to cyclical advertising revenues within local television and Fox Network ad sales, as well as the company's capacity to adapt to ever-changing media consumption patterns and technology platforms, highlight rating concerns. Fitch notes advertising revenues remained approximately 28% of revenues as of the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY The ratings reflect the company's strong collection of cable and regional sports networks, leading television and film studios, national television network, robust sports programming rights and local television broadcast. FOX is less reliant on advertising relative to its peers; ad revenues contributed 28% to revenues as of LTM ended Sept. 30, 2017. Additionally, if the company is successful in acquiring the remainder of Sky's ownership, the added product line and geographic diversification further reduce FOX's reliance on the volatile ad market. The company's businesses provide the ability to generate meaningful levels of FCF, leading to sustained investment in growth initiatives. Through this, FOX remains well positioned to address an increasingly fragmented market with the emergence of alternative distribution platforms. The ratings also incorporate expected earnings volatility generated by the company's Filmed Entertainment segment, given the general hit-driven nature of the movie industry. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions (for FOX stand-alone) within the agency's rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue growth within the company's cable network programming business reflects the company's ability to secure affiliate fee rate increases. Fitch anticipates low-double-digit affiliate fee growth. --The company's investment in original programming and acquisition of sports rights supports affiliate fee growth. --From a margin perspective, the base case reflects the company's investment in original programming and costs associated with acquired programming. The ability to grow higher affiliate fee revenues at a similar pace to programming costs contributes to stable margins at the cable network programming segment. --Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Filmed Entertainment business. The Television segment benefits from a stable economy and growing retransmission consent revenues while incorporating a typical political advertising revenue cycle. Fitch assumes a slightly weaker television advertising environment as digital media continues to take share. Fitch expects political advertising to contribute to positive growth during 2018. --The Sky acquisition closes in the first half of 2019 under existing terms and conditions. --FOX uses its FCF and cash on hand to repay debt, returning leverage to below 3x during 2020. --Fitch assumes FOX curtails its share buyback activity to free up more cash for debt repayment. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Actions --Fitch does not anticipate a rating upgrade given the acquisition discussions with Disney and the uncertain outcome surrounding the treatment of existing debt. --Fitch also does not anticipate a rating upgrade if the Disney discussions are unsuccessful given FOX's focus on acquiring the 60.9% of Sky it does not own. --Positive rating action would likely coincide with FOX adopting a more conservative financial policy, highlighted by a gross leverage target of 2x or lower. Meanwhile, FOX will need to demonstrate that its operating profile can sustain itself amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving technology platforms. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Actions --Negative rating actions would be considered if Fitch determines that the organizational structure following Disney's acquisition of FOX RemainCo is disadvantageous to legacy FOX bondholders. Fitch would also need to consider Disney's financial policy regarding refinancing FOX RemainCo debt going forward. --Negative rating actions would be considered if FOX does not reduce total leverage to below 3x within 18-24 months after the closing of the Sky acquisition. --A material change in the terms of the acquisition prior to closing as a result of regulatory or shareholder requirements. --A material shift in financial policy including, but not limited to, the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond 3x in the absence of a credible deleveraging plan while exhausting excess cash balances. LIQUIDITY Fitch believes that FOX's liquidity position and financial flexibility are strong for the current rating given the strength of its businesses and expected FCF generation. The company's liquidity position is supported by an existing cash balance totaling $6.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017 (approximately $1 billion held by foreign subsidiaries as of Sept. 30, 2017), full borrowing capacity on its $1.4 billion revolver, which expires May 2020, and access to various film co-financing alternatives. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion of Fitch-defined FCF for the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2017. FCF generation remains strong even as the company continues to invest in channel launches, original content and higher programming costs (including sports programming) across its portfolio of cable and television networks. Fitch expects these investments will remain among the company's key priorities over the rating horizon. If FOX completes the Sky acquisition, Fitch expects FOX will use its FCF generation and cash balances to further invest in its core businesses and growth initiatives while curtailing share repurchases until leverage is below 3x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'. 21st Century Fox America, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1 212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Patrice Cucinello Director +1 212-908-0649 Committee Chairperson John Culver Senior Director +1 312-368-3216 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 13, 2017 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.