Fitch Plans to Withdraw Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's and Casino Finance SA's (together Casino) on or about 11 January 2018; this is approximately 30 days from the date of this Non-Rating Action Commentary, for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Casino as follows: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA: --Long-Term IDR 'BB+'/ Stable Outlook --Short-Term IDR 'B' --Long-term senior unsecured 'BB+' --Short-term senior unsecured' B' --EUR600 million perpetual preferred constant maturity swap securities and EUR750 million deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate (DS) notes 'BB-' Casino Finance SA: --Senior unsecured (debt guaranteed by Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA): 'BB+'/'B'. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by the agency and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of the above issuers. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entities was on 24 April 2017. The Long-Term IDR for Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA was downgraded to 'BB+'/'Stable' from 'BBB-'/'Negative'. The Short-Term IDR was downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'. Its senior unsecured ratings were downgraded to 'BB+'/'B' from 'BBB-'/'F3'; The ratings of the EUR600 million perpetual preferred constant maturity swap securities and the EUR750 million deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate (DS) notes were downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Casino Finance SA's senior unsecured rating was downgraded to 'BB+'/'B' from 'BBB-'/'F3'. Contact: Etienne Sabot Director Business & Relationship Management +331 44 29 92 70 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.