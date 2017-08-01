Fitch: Poland Tensions with the EU Raise Medium-Term Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) A deteriorating relationship with the European Union could negatively affect Poland's growth and government finances in the medium term, but any short-term fallout appears limited, says Fitch Ratings. Tensions mounted last week when the European Commission escalated the "rule of law" procedure against Poland, started in January 2016, to its third and last stage. The Commission said recently announced bills would "structurally undermine the independence of the judiciary" and asked the Polish authorities to address its concerns within a month. It added that if Poland takes measures to dismiss or force the retirement of Supreme Court judges, the Commission could trigger an "Article VII" procedure. This is a formal warning that can be issued by four-fifths of the Member States if "there is a clear risk of a serious breach by a member state of the common EU values". Article VII has never been used before. In the short term, the potential direct impact of the Commission's move on Poland's economy and government finances is limited. Even if Poland were to remain non-compliant and the Commission launched an Article VII procedure, it would lack the ability to implement sanctions, as this would require a unanimous vote and Hungary has already announced it would stand behind Poland. The main risk for Poland posed by the rising tensions is that EU funds are cut in the next budget cycle (2021-2027) or that additional conditionality is placed on their disbursement. This would aggravate the funding impact of the departure of the UK, one of the biggest net contributors to the EU budget. Poland is the largest recipient of EU funds in nominal terms and will receive EUR86 billion over the 2014-2020 cycle (20% of its 2015 GDP). A meaningful reduction in EU funds would lower economic growth and, if the government compensated for some lost funds from its own resources, weaken public finances. The deterioration in the relationship with the EU, alongside increased political polarisation since the 2015 political transition, could damage Poland's attractiveness for investment. But it has remained resilient so far: a sharp decline in 2016 was common to all central and eastern European countries and was due to the EU fund cycle. Investment started to recover on a quarterly basis in 1Q17 (up 0.3% qoq), and we expect this trend to continue in 2017 as EU fund disbursements ramp up. More broadly, growth was strong at 4% yoy in 1Q17, and we expect it to be 3.3% in 2017, up from 2.7% in 2016. In our most recent review of Poland's ratings, we said a weaker macroeconomic policy framework potentially resulting in deterioration in the investment climate, macro instability and lower GDP growth would be negative for the ratings. The Polish government has remained compliant with the EU's 3% of GDP deficit criterion despite its Eurosceptic rhetoric and a marked increase in social transfers. The budget deficit target for 2017 is 2.9% of GDP. But the first six months of the year show a cash surplus thanks to a strong increase in tax revenue, suggesting the government's strategy to tackle the high VAT collection gap has yielded some results. We therefore expect the deficit to be 2.6% of GDP in 2017. We expect fiscal policy to remain compliant with the 3% of GDP deficit criterion and fiscal policy to tighten after 2018 to ensure government debt reduction. But any sign that the relevance of the deficit criterion has weakened as a fiscal anchor, or failure to tighten fiscal policy to stabilise the debt-GDP ratio in the medium term, would be negative for the ratings. Contact: Arnaud Louis Director Sovereigns +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Paul Gamble Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1623 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001