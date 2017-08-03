Fitch: Post-Brexit Shake-up of Auto Suppliers in UK Not to Affect SMRP BV

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the credit profile of Netherlands-based Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRP BV, BB+/Positive) to remain unaffected by a potential shift in the UK's auto-components industry towards more local production following the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) in March 2019. The UK's automotive industry imports nearly 50% of its auto-component requirements from facilities located outside the country. Auto suppliers in Europe have traditionally served the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers from large-scale facilities set up in cost-effective hub locations, taking advantage of free movement of goods across the unified market. However, the UK's decision to leave the EU will mean the import of auto components will be subject to tariffs, which in turn would depend on the outcome of post-Brexit trade negotiations with the EU. The potential tariffs on auto components - which in the absence of any trade agreement could average about 4.5% under the World Trade Organization rules - combined with the impact of the depreciation of sterling since the Brexit vote in June 2016, stand to undermine the cost-competitiveness of auto suppliers exporting to the UK market. There is significant uncertainty around tariff rates applicable post-Brexit, while Fitch estimates that the OEM customers in the UK will be likely to respond to any unfavourable outcome on tariffs by sourcing a greater proportion locally. OEMs in the UK's largely export-oriented automotive industry also face uncertainty around the tariff levels applicable on exports to EU after the conclusion of Brexit trade negotiations. Fitch believes a sharply negative outcome for the UK's auto industry is less likely as the government has signalled its intention to support the industry's sustainability, as it contributes more than 10% to the country's exports. Nonetheless, such trade agreements allow the preferential tariff rate only on goods manufactured with more than a 50% local content. Fitch feels this will encourage OEMs in the UK to strengthen their local supply chain, in order to help them position for a post-Brexit operating environment. The shift towards local sourcing will be seen mostly in smaller components anyway, as the production of heavy components is already localised due to high logistics costs. SMRP BV is majority-owned by India-based Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), a leading manufacturer of automotive-wiring harnesses in India and other markets. SMRP BV, which has a significant presence in larger European automotive markets such as Germany and Spain, derives less than 5% of its revenue from the UK, and most of its production volumes across Europe cater to local assembly lines of OEMs without too much reliance on exports. Moreover, SMRP BV's polymer business, which accounted for about two thirds of its revenues in the fiscal year ended March 2017 (FY17), is focused largely on heavy components such as instrument panels and bumpers that are already sourced locally by most of the OEMs due to high logistics costs. The company has also demonstrated a strong track record in strengthening its relationships with the OEMs across car models and geographies, which mitigates the impact from any intensifying competition within the UK auto-components market as local production capacity rises. The company also has a relatively small exposure (2% of FY17 revenue) to Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (BB+/Stable) - one of the largest OEMs in the UK, with a significant local production footprint and exposure to export markets. Contact: Hasira De Silva Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Snehdeep Bohra Associate Director +91 22 4000 1732 