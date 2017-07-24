Fitch Publishes Allfunds Bank's 'BBB' Rating; Rates LHC3's Senior Secured Notes 'BB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Allfunds Bank, S.A.'s (AFB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. At the same time, the agency has assigned LHC3 Limited (LHC3) an expected Long-Term IDR of 'BB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook, and its senior secured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. AFB, headquartered in Spain, is a leading European business-to-business open architecture fund distribution platform connecting fund groups with distributor clients and offering a one-stop solution for fund intermediation and order routing, and investment-related services. In March 2017, AFB's ultimate majority shareholders (Banco Santander S.A. rated A-/Stable and Intesa SanPaolo rated BBB/Stable) agreed to sell AFB to Hellman & Friedman (H&F, a private equity firm) and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund (together the acquirers). While the transaction is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, it is expected to close in 2H17. LHC3 is the holding company set up by the acquirers to buy AFB, which includes plans to issue seven-year senior secured PIK toggle notes totalling EUR575 million. The expected ratings will convert to final ratings upon finalisation of the planned acquisition of AFB and issuance of the notes provided that this is undertaken in a manner consistent with Fitch's expectations, as outlined below. The final rating of the senior secured PIK toggle notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already provided to Fitch. Failure to issue the instruments would result in the withdrawal of LHC3's expected Long-Term IDR and senior secured debt rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS AFB IDRS AND VR AFB's ratings are driven by standalone creditworthiness, as reflected on the bank's VR. The VR reflects the niche but strong franchise of AFB in the open architecture fund distribution business in Europe and its consistent growth in assets under administration, which supports profitability although it leads to some concentration in revenue. The VR also factors in the bank's overall low risk appetite and a track record of limited operational losses. The ratings also reflect a small equity base in absolute terms and relative to the bank's total business volume. AFB is the leading fund distributor in its traditional markets of Italy and Spain and has a solid position in other European countries. In our view AFB can use its robust fund distribution platform to continue expanding its presence geographically and increasing its assets under administration (AuA), which at end-2016 totalled EUR253 billion. AFB's earnings profile benefits from a highly automated IT platform that supports an efficient and growing business, which feeds into healthy commission income. However, 89% of total revenue in 2016 was related to fund distribution and intermediation activities. This high revenue concentration makes earnings sensitive to margin pressure from regulatory changes and increased competition. Operational and litigation risks are the main risks to which ABF is exposed to as these risks are an inherent part of its business. High automatisation of processes, sound controls, IT investments and a highly regulated environment minimise these risks. Operational losses to date have been minimal. At end-2016 AFB maintained comfortable buffers over regulatory capital requirements, with a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 22.7%. In our view the new ownership structure, with EUR575 million debt at the holding company level, will likely result in high dividend payouts but the bank is committed to maintaining a minimum CET1 ratio of 17.5% at all times, which in our view is adequate. In our assessment of capitalisation we also take into account the bank's small total equity base against the bank's high exposure to operational risk. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AFB will continue to increase its business volumes consistently and achieve greater geographical diversification without worsening its risk profile or eroding its capital base. This should support its earnings generation capacity. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AFB's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. LHC3 IDR AND DEBT RATING The Long-Term IDR of LHC3 is primarily driven by the structural subordination of LHC3's creditors, its reliance on dividend upstream from AFB to service its debt and high but improving gross cash flow leverage. The rating also takes into account LHC3's adequate standalone liquidity management, adequate up-stream dividend predictability and commitments made towards the regulator to reducing net cash flow leverage over the life of the bond. Once the acquisition is completed, AFB will represent LHC3's only significant asset and thus the issuer will not have a material source of income other than dividends from AFB. There will be no cross-guarantees of debt between LHC3 and AFB, and the ratings reflect the structural subordination of LHC3's creditors to those of AFB. In Fitch's view, debt issued by LHC3 is sufficiently isolated from AFB so that failure to service it, all else being equal, may have limited implications for the creditworthiness of AFB. LHC3's gross leverage (defined as gross debt/received dividends) is high although Fitch expects it to improve to more manageable levels within the next two to three years. In addition, Fitch believes that net cash flow leverage should reduce materially in the medium-term, supported by the entity's ability to retain a proportion of up-streamed dividends. Standalone liquidity is supported by LHC3's interest reserve account and an adequately sized revolving credit facility (RCF). Weaker liquidity metrics in the short-term are in our view adequately mitigated by the availability of the RCF and our assessment that dividend up-streamed from AFB is reasonably predictable. The expected instrument rating is aligned with LHC3's Long-Term IDR as we expect the senior PIK notes to have average recovery prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES AFB IDRS AND VR Upside could arise from sustained business volume growth and broader geographical and client diversification supporting larger and better-quality revenue. Containing the pressure on margins would also be beneficial for the ratings. This is provided that sound capital ratios are maintained and its risk appetite unchanged Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise from a significant decline in business volumes leading to an erosion of AFB's franchise and increasing earnings pressure. Increases in its risk appetite, current capitalisation being negatively impacted by operational or litigation losses or significant inorganic growth could also adversely affect the ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support AFB. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. LHC3 IDR AND DEBT RATING Both the IDR of LHC3 and the rating of the notes would be negatively sensitive to significant depletion of liquidity within LHC3 affecting its ability to service its debt obligations. This would most likely be prompted by a material fall in earnings within AFB thus restricting its capacity to pay dividends. LHC3's ratings are highly sensitive to the stability and predictability of dividend being up-streamed from AFB but a change in AFB's ratings would not necessarily translate into changes in LHC3's ratings. Given the regulatory ring-fence around AFB, the structural subordination of LHC3 creditors to AFB creditors and LHC3's reliance on dividend being up-streamed from AFB to service the notes, rating upside is limited in the medium term. Fitch view's the senior PIK notes as LHC3's reference liabilities. Consequently, any payment in kind (instead of cash payments) would be viewed as non-performance of the notes and would consequently constitute a default of the issuer under Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria. CRITERIA VARIATION Fitch rates LHC3 and its senior debt under the Global Bank Rating Criteria. Under these criteria, bank holding companies may be notched down from their main bank subsidiary to reflect regulatory restrictions on dividends and liquidity transfers, among other considerations. In assessing the appropriate degree of notching arising from the regulatory restrictions that apply to AFB in respect of its ability to up-stream cash to service LHC3's debt, Fitch has applied a variation to the Global Bank Criteria. The variation uses the investment company capitalisation and leverage benchmarks in the Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria to assess the adequacy of the dividend stream from the bank to meet LHC3's debt payments and therefore the degree of notching between AFB and LHC3. The rating actions are as follows: Allfunds Bank, S.A. Long-Term IDR: published at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short Term IDR: published at 'F3' Viability Rating: published at 'bbb' Support Rating: published at '5' Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor' LHC3 Limited Long-Term IDR: assigned at 'BB-(EXP)', Outlook Stable Senior secured PIK toggle notes' long-term rating: assigned at 'BB-(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +34 93 494 3464 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor 08029 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. 