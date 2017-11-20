Fitch Publishes China-Based BlueFocus at 'B+'; Rates Proposed Notes 'B+/RR4(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based BlueFocus Communication Group Co. Ltd's (BlueFocus) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously assigned an expected 'B+(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the proposed senior unsecured notes. The notes are issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Skyline Communication Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BlueFocus. The 'RR4' Recovery Rating on the notes reflects Fitch's bespoke calculations, which show recovery in the event of a default would be average, at 31%-50%. The final rating of the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes will be used for equity investment, refinancing of interest-bearing debt and general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Position in China: BlueFocus was the third-largest advertising agency in the Chinese market and the largest public relations agency in Asia-Pacific in 2015 and 2016, according to R3 Worldwide and PRWeek, respectively. The company is also the largest domestic marketing communications services group. However, it is still significantly smaller than global market leaders such as WPP plc (BBB+/Stable), Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG, BBB/Positive), Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe SA and Dentsu Inc. Rapid Digital Growth: We expect BlueFocus to remain a main beneficiary of the steady growth in China's advertising market and greater advertiser spending on mobile formats. Mobile is already the leading ad spend channel in the country. iResearch forecasts mobile advertising to grow at a CAGR of 40% in 2016-2019, to account for 77% of China's total internet ad spend in 2019. We also expect mobile programmatic advertising to be more mainstream in China's online display advertising, supporting BlueFocus's demand-side platform growth. Weaker Margins and Cash Generation: BlueFocus's weaker profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation weigh on its ratings when compared with the investment-grade global majors. Its operating EBITDA margin was 7.0% in 2016, versus WPP's 18.3% and IPG's 14%. The lower profitability was due to greater competition in China's agency business and higher revenue contribution from digital advertising and outbound business. We expect BlueFocus's margins to improve gradually, driven by rising programmatic buying revenue and cost savings from centralised media buying. However, its wide margin gap against the leading global peers may remain until the company has achieved much larger scale and broader geographic diversity. Even if leverage were lower, we would be likely to rate BlueFocus at least one rating category lower than WPP and IPG. High Leverage: The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that BlueFocus's funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage may remain over 5.0x in the next two to three years. This measure is at least 1x (one turn) higher than the debt/EBITDA measure used by management, as it includes adjustments for tax paid, capitalisation of operating leases, and for some for non-cash items. The company's FFO-adjusted leverage of 8.3x in 2016 was much higher than the average of around 3.5x for the top-four global advertising holding companies. We expect EBITDA growth to re-accelerate, however total debt may remain high and FFO adjusted leverage may stay above 5.0x in the next two to three years, as capex on software systems and technology knowhow will be high and M&A may consume cash. We expect total adjusted debt to exceed CNY10 billion by end-2018 (2016: CNY7.3 billion). Acquisitive in Nature: The smaller scale of BlueFocus compared with the global majors may affect its ability to deleverage following large M&A transactions. However, management's commitment to a mid-term debt/EBITDA target of under 4x - and its track record in identifying strategic opportunities and avoiding expensive bidding wars, coupled with re-acceleration of EBITDA growth - should help restore credit metrics over the medium term. BlueFocus has been built through acquisitions, as was the case with global peers. The company will remain acquisitive, as it will continue to gain new customers, new skills, and expand overseas. It will also buy out minority stakes in its key subsidiaries, which is credit positive. Nevertheless, we believe that despite the company's strengths, medium-term gearing target of debt/EBITDA 4x - which equates to over 5x for Fitch's preferred FFO adjusted leverage metric - is too high to rate BlueFocus in the 'BB' category. Smaller Scale; Lower Geographical Diversity: BlueFocus's ratings reflect its smaller scale and lower geographical diversity versus the investment-grade global majors - WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, IPG and Dentsu. Its scale is approaching that of MDC Partners. In 2016, most of BlueFocus's revenue was derived from China, with only 13% from overseas. International revenue accounted for 38% of its 2016 revenue, including outbound business from Chinese advertisers on Facebook and Google, but outbound business has very thin margins. DERIVATION SUMMARY BlueFocus's ratings reflect its strong market position in the marketing communications services sector in China, and the steady growth of the domestic advertising services. However, we expect leverage to remain high due to a greater spend on capex and potential future acquisitions. The ratings also reflect the company's scale and weaker profitability than the leading global advertising holding companies with investment-grade ratings, such as WPP (BBB+/Stable) and IPG (BBB/Positive). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - revenue CAGR of 31% in 2017-2020, driven by mobile and social advertising in China - gradual improvement in EBITDA margin, driven by favourable changes in sales mix and cost savings - annual capex of some CNY280 million in 2017-2020 - annual spending of CNY1.2 billion-2.3 billion on M&A in 2017-2020 - dividend payout ratio of 10% in 2017-2020 Recovery rating assumptions: - post-default operating EBITDA of CNY725 million - going-concern EBITDA multiple of 6.0x, reflecting BlueFocus's strong market position in China, compared with the median broadcasting and media multiple of reorganisation enterprise value/forward EBITDA of 5.5x - 10% administrative claims - issuance of proposed US dollar unsecured notes Based on our calculation of the going-concern value, after administrative claims of 10%, we estimate the recovery rate of the offshore senior unsecured debt in the event of a default to be 37%, which corresponds to a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - significant increase in scale and geographical diversification - operating EBITDA margin sustained above 10% - FFO adjusted leverage sustained below 4.0x - FFO fixed coverage sustained above 4.0x Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - substantial weakening of the market positions of its key products and services - significant M&A that negatively affect the operations or the business profile - operating EBITDA margin sustained below 7.0% - FFO adjusted leverage sustained above 5.5x - FFO fixed coverage sustained below 3.0x LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: BlueFocus's readily available cash of CNY1.8 billion at end-2016 was insufficient to meet its short-term debt maturities of CNY3.1 billion. Nevertheless, its liquidity position is strengthened by the CNY1.7 billion equity proceeds received in February 2017. In addition, the company had unutilised credit facilities of CNY640 million at end-June 2017. It also received approval to issue CNY2.5 billion of short-term notes, of which CNY500 million were issued in early August 2017. Successful issuance of the proposed US dollar bond will improve liquidity. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS BlueFocus Communication Group Co. 