Fitch Publishes Future Land Holdings' Rating at 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Future Land Holdings Co., Ltd.'s (FLH) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has also published FLH's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. We have also assigned the proposed US dollar senior notes to be issued by FLH's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, New Metro Global Limited, an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The notes, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by FLH, are rated at the same level as FLH's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The final rating of the notes is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. FLH says it intends to use the net proceeds from the note issue for refinancing existing debt. FLH is a subsidiary of Future Land Development Holdings Limited (FLDH, BB-/Positive). Fitch uses a consolidated approach to rate FLH, based on our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. The strong strategic and operational ties between them are reflected by FLH representing FLDH's entire exposure to the China homebuilding business. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the group's focus on the prosperous Yangtze River Delta region continues to support its scale, which is comparable to that of 'BB' peers. Fitch expects FLH's margin and leverage, which are not yet comparable to those of 'BB' rated peers, to improve in 2017 as its sales are likely to rise faster than its land acquisitions. The growth in FLH's recurring income, with the ratio of recurring income to interest expense reaching 0.2x in 2016, also supports its rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Focus on Yangtze River Delta: The group's strategy to focus resources on the Yangtze River Delta, a wealthy region in eastern China, and around Shanghai, helped to drive strong sales turnover, as measured by contracted sales/gross debt, and its expansion in scale. Sales turnover was 1.7x in 2016 and averaged 1.6x annually since 2012, demonstrating the group's ability to rapidly generate sales from new land acquisitions. Its fast-churn strategy enabled it to tap the strong demand in the Yangtze River Delta to achieve higher contracted sales growth than its peers. The group recorded exceptionally strong presales in 2016, driven by better sell-through rates on projects located in Tier 3 and 4 cities, as well as a higher average selling price (ASP) in the Yangtze River Delta, which accounted for about 81% of contracted sales. Consolidated gross floor area sold in 2016 increased 45% yoy to 4.7 million square metres (sq m) and the ASP increased 13% yoy to CNY10,121/sq m. We expect the group to maintain annual consolidated contracted sales of CNY60 billion-80 billion in 2017-2018. Rising Recurring Income: Fitch estimates the group's ratio of recurring EBITDA to interest expense will improve over the next three years to 0.3x-0.4x as it expands its shopping mall portfolio. The group plans to open more than 10 shopping malls in 2017, mainly in Tier 2 cities. The increasing recurring income from the malls will help to offset volatility in income from its property development business. Improving Land Bank Quality: The group had attributable land bank of 20 million sq m at end-2016, sufficient for three to four years of development activity. The group increased the share of sites in Tier 1 and 2 cities in its land bank to 69% at end-2016 from 61% at end-2015. It expects to diversify its land bank by reducing the proportion of land in the Yangtze River Delta to around 65%-70% and expand into the Pearl River Delta region in southern China, central and western China as well as the Bohai Economic Rim in northern China. Potential Margin Expansion: EBITDA margin improved slightly to 17.6% in 2016 from 16.6% in 2015. Land premium costs for its land bank averaged CNY2,627/sq m, which is reasonable compared with the consolidated ASP of contracted sales of CNY10,121/sq m in 2016. Fitch expects the group's margin to improve gradually to around 20% in the next two years as ASP for contracted sales increase and the company's scale expands. The group's EBITDA margin is low relative to its 'BB' category peers, as its rapid turnover sacrifices profitability for faster cash returns on its investment. Leverage May Pressure Rating: The group's leverage rose to 45% at end-2016 from 33% at end-2015 following land acquisitions, particularly in 2H16. Its full-year attributable land premiums reached CNY47 billion, representing 72% of total presales of CNY65 billion (including presales from joint ventures). The group has been sourcing JV partners to share the costs of the more expensive sites it bought in Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou. Fitch expects the group to reduce leverage in 2017 by chalking up higher contracted sales and keeping the land-acquisition budget at the 2016 level. Aggressive land acquisitions with land premiums relative to contracted sales at a level similar to that in 2016 will mean that the group's leverage will stay above 40%, which will exceed the level at which Fitch would consider positive rating action. DERIVATION SUMMARY Fitch uses a consolidated approach to rate FLH, based on our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. FLH is 67.1% owned by FLDH. FLH makes up FLDH's entire exposure to the China homebuilding business, demonstrating the two companies' strong strategic and operational ties. FLDH, meanwhile, has raised offshore capital to fund the group's business expansion. The two entities share the same management, including their chairman. The group's ratings are supported by its focus in the Yangtze River Delta region and the rapid expansion in its scale to a level comparable to 'BB' rated peers, while maintaining similar financial profiles. The group's recent aggressive land acquisitions have increased leverage, but this may be mitigated by its fast sales churn rate that will allow the group to deleverage. The group has the largest scale among 'BB-' peers. Its contracted sales scale is comparable to Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. (BB/Stable). However, the group's EBITDA margin is lower than most 'BB' peers, but is likely to improve gradually given rising contracted sales ASP. Sales churn of 1.8x is highest among 'BB' peers. Its leverage of 45% is lower than Guangzhou R&F's, but higher than CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (BB-/Positive). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - contracted sales to grow 20%-26% in 2017-2019 - gross margins to improve to 20%-21% in 2017-2019 - total land premium represents 50%-60% of contracted sales in 2017-2019 - FLDH maintains a controlling shareholding in FLH and the operational ties between FLDH and FLH do not weaken RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Contracted sales, excluding JVs, remain above CNY40 billion - Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.5x - Consolidated net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40% - EBITDA margin sustained above 18% (All the ratios mentioned above are based on parent FLDH's consolidated financial data) Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Failure to maintain the positive guidelines will lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable from Positive. LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity. At end-2016, the group had available cash of CNY11.9 billion and unutilised credit facilities (uncommitted) of CNY46.6 billion, which were sufficient to cover the repayment of its short-term borrowing of CNY10.1 billion. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Future Land Holdings Co., Ltd. Published Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive Published senior unsecured rating at 'BB-' New Metro Global Limited Assigned proposed USD senior notes at 'BB-(EXP)' 