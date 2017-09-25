Fitch Publishes Vesta's 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Vesta) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to Vesta's proposed privately placed notes for up to USD125 million. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Vesta's ratings reflect its business profile as an industrial real estate developer and operator in Mexico, serving the manufacturing and distribution segments, with some tenant concentration, its consistent strategy focused on organic growth through development of properties compared to acquisition of stabilized assets, high operating margins and stable financial metrics. KEY RATING DRIVERS Focus on Organic Growth: Vesta's target is to increase its gross leaseable area (GLA) by approximately 35% by the end of 2020 - reaching 33 million square feet. It will require a 2017-2020 capex plan of approximately USD400 million to USD450 million and will be funded with a combination of new debt (the proposed unsecured notes), cash on hand, and own cash flow generation. The company's track record in terms of business growth and capital structure is incorporated into the ratings Tenant Concentration Risk Incorporated: The company's portfolio has a degree of concentration with the top 10 clients representing approximately 30% of its total lease revenue. The automotive sector represents approximately 41.5% of the annualized base rent, with most of the tenants in this segment being tier-1 manufacturers. Fitch views Mexico's global position as a leading manufacturing platform as sustainable over the medium term, supporting continued growth in terms of real estate space demand High Margins: The company maintains one of the highest margins in the industry, which is explained by its relatively light cost structure, which does not consider any type of fees (advising or managing fees as is the case for Fibras). The company reached EBITDA and EBITDA margin of USD75 million and 83%, respectively, during 2016. Vesta's annual EBITDA has increased by 32% from 2014 to 2016. The ratings incorporate the expectation that the company's EBITDA margin will remain around 82% during 2017-2019. Execution of Financial Strategy: The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the company is successful in executing its financial strategy. Fitch expects Vesta will look to complete its inaugural public unsecured bond issuance during 2017, making material progress in extending its debt maturity schedule and pre-funding a good portion of its capex plan. Post the proposed issuance, Vesta will extend the average life of its debt from 5.9-years to 6.8-years, migrate to a capital structure based primarily on unsecured debt, and access larger and deeper debt capital markets. 2018 Net Leverage Expected around 5.0x: The company's net leverage ratios were 1.9x and 3.9x, respectively, by the end of Dec. 31, 2015 and Dec. 31 2016. Net leverage is expected to remain around 5.5x in 2017 and trend to around 5.0x toward the end of 2018. These expectations consider the following: (1) the company completing a capex plan for a total net amount of approximately USD 250 million during 2017-2018, (2) increase in its total debt from USD343 million in Dec. 31, 2016 to USD577 million in Dec. 31, 2018 (with incremental debt of USD234 million during the period; and (3) annual dividend payments in the USD30 million to USD40 million range. The company's 2018 EBITDA is expected to increase from USD75 million in 2016 to USD95 million in 2018. This prospect for cash flow improvement is supported by the increase in GLA as the capex plan is being executed. Important Unencumbered Assets Pool, Low LTV: As of Dec. 31, 2016, the asset value of the company's unencumbered portfolio was USD1.1 billion (75% of the portfolio value). The expected level of unencumbered assets post issuance is estimated at USD1.2 billion by the end of 2017, providing material financial flexibility. The company's debt structure is expected to switch to a 35% secured and 65% unsecured debt post the proposed unsecured bond issuance, resulting in a pro forma unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt coverage of around 3.2x. The company's net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is estimated at 30% by Dec. 31, 2017, which is viewed as adequate. DERIVATION SUMMARY Vesta's 'BBB-' ratings compare favorably with regional real estate peers in terms of asset diversification with over 22 million of squared feet (sf) GLA and 138 industrial properties in Mexico as of Dec. 31, 2016, high EBITDA margins of 83%, and high proportion of dollar-denominated revenues (approximately 80%). In terms of portfolio structure, the ratings are limited by tenant concentration, with the top 10 clients representing approximately 30% of total lease revenues, as well as some concentration in the auto industry. In addition, the ratings consider the transition to an unencumbered asset base in the medium term. In terms of financial leverage, Vesta's leverage metric, measured as Net Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR, is expected to remain around 5.2x during 2017-2020, which is viewed as adequate when compared with regional peers. Fibra Uno (BBB/Stable) and Terrafina (BBB-/Stable) are expected to reach net leverage metrics of 5.0x and 5.5x respectively during the same period. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vesta's rating include: -- EBITDA margin for 2017-2019 around 83%; -- 2017-2019 occupancy levels around 90%; --Total net leverage around 5.0x during 2017-2019; --Interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expenses) consistently trending to l3.3x during 2017-2019; --Total liquidity, measured as total unrestricted cash plus unused committed credit lines, consistently above USD120 million during 2017-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Detail Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Significant improvement in EBITDA margin and occupancy above expected levels; --Material liquidity improvement on a sustained basis above expected levels; --100% of the total debt being unsecured. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Net leverage consistently above 5.5x by the end of 2018; --Significant deterioration in EBITDA margin and occupancy below expected levels; --Increase in the secured debt / total debt ratio above expected levels; --Liquidity below expectations, cancellation of unused committed credit line. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity, USD100 Million Unused Committed Credit Line in Place: Liquidity post issuance is viewed as adequate considering the company's capacity to cover interest expenses, manageable debt schedule (with no material debt principal payment due during the next three years ending December 2019), important levels of unencumbered assets, and high levels of cash plus committed credit lines. Vesta's interest coverage ratio, measured as total EBITDA/gross interest, is forecast to be around 3.0x during 2017-2019. The company's liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2016 is USD148 million, which includes available cash of USD48 million and a USD100 million available unused committed credit line. Considered in the ratings is the company's financial strategy - and commitment - to maintain minimum liquidity of USD120 million during 2017-2020 composed of a minimum cash position of USD20 million plus the USD100 million committed credit line. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has published the following ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.: -- Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB'; -- Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-'; -- Unsecured Privately Placed Notes of USD65 million maturing in 2024 'BBB-'; -- Unsecured Privately Placed Notes of USD60 million maturing in 2027 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Diana Cantu Associate Director +81 8399 9100 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +81 8399 9100 Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 22, 2017 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001