Fitch Rates Falabella's Proposed Unsecured Notes 'BBB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' to S.A.C.I. Falabella's proposed issuance of up to USD400 million of unsecured notes. Proceeds from the note issuance would be used to refinance existing debt. The notes would have an intermediate-term maturity and the final amount will depend on market conditions. Fitch currently rates Falabella's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. See the complete list of Falabella's ratings at the bottom of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversified Business Model: Falabella's ratings reflect the company's multiformat retail business model with store formats that include department and home improvement stores, and real estate and supermarket divisions. The company also operates an integrated financial business that comprises a proprietary credit card business (Promotora CMR Falabella S.A.) and retail banking operations in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. Approximately 26% of its EBITDA comes from international operations, including 20% in Peru. Stable Operating Performance: Falabella has demonstrated stable operating results throughout weak economic times, with steady EBITDA margins of about 12%-13%. Fitch expects single-digit revenue growth in 2017 and a slight increase in EBITDA margin because of the subdued consumer environment, notably in Peru, Colombia, and Brazil. FCF margins are expected to remain negative in the low single digits, which is consistent with the company's growth strategy. The company expects to spend about USD4 billion on capital expenditures during 2017-2020 for organic growth, remodeling of existing stores, logistics and IT. Stable Credit Metrics: We expect Falabella's credit metrics to remain relatively unchanged in 2017. Fitch projects corporate adjusted gross leverage - excluding liabilities related to the banking business - to remain stable at about 4.0x (3.9x as of June 30, 2017), and retail-only adjusted leverage to also remain steady at about 3.0x. Portfolio Credit Quality Remains Stable: CMR continues to show good profitability and performance due to its solid margins and good credit risk management. CMR manages a loan portfolio of about USD2.4 billion. Past-due loans of more than 90 days represented 3% of gross loans as of June 30, 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY Falabella's 'BBB+' ratings reflect the company's multiformat strategy and its geographical footprint. The company's business profile differentiates from its retail peers due to its presence in several consumer segments (food and non-food retail, department stores, shopping malls and financial services [including banking]). Cencosud S.A. (BBB-) and El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.de C.V. (BBB+) do not enjoy the same degree of business or geographical diversification. As with the other non-food retailers, Falabella is exposed to pure online competition and is challenged by the weak environment in Brazil and economic slowdown in other Latin America countries. Falabella generates about 74% of its EBITDA in Chile and 20% in Peru. The company has limited exposure to Argentina (B) in contrast with Cencosud where Argentina represents about 24% of EBITDA. Falabella's corporate-lease-adjusted leverage at about 3.9x for the LTM ended June 30, 2017, compares favorably with Cencosud's adjusted gross leverage, but Falabella's credit metrics remain weaker than Liverpool's metrics with adjusted gross leverage at about 1.0x. Fitch estimates that Falabella's Retail-adjusted gross leverage was about 2.7x as of June 30, 2017, which is in line with a 'BBB' rating for non-food retailers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --EBITDA margin stable at around 13%; --Annual FCF margin remains negative in the low single digits; --Capex of about USD4 billion up to 2020; --Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking operations - below 4x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Fitch would consider a positive rating action if: --FCF was positive after capex and dividends; --Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking operations - was consistently below 3x; --Retail-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding CMR, banking operation and real estate - was consistently below 2x. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action Fitch would consider a negative rating action if the company experiences: --Significant deterioration in the credit quality of the company's credit card and banking businesses; --Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking operations - consistently above 4x; --Retail-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding CMR, banking operation and real estate - consistently above 3.0x-3.5x. LIQUIDITY Falabella's liquidity is adequate due to the company's financial flexibility resulting from its cash from operations, credit card portfolio and ample capital market access. Cash and equivalents of USD267 million and CMR's short-term receivables portfolio of about USD2.4 billion further bolster the company's liquidity; the short-term credit card receivables are highly liquid and financed with short-term debt. Excluding the banking operations, the company faces debt maturities of USD1.1 billion in 2017 and USD0.7 billion in 2018. The short-term debt is mainly related to CMR's debt, bank debt, and CP notes. FULL LIST OF RATINGS Fitch currently rates Falabella as follows: -- Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; -- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --USD400 million unsecured bonds due in 2025 at 'BBB+'; --USD500 million unsecured bonds first tranche due in 2023 at 'BBB+'; --USD400 million unsecured bonds at 'BBB+'; --CLP94.5 billion unsecured bonds second tranche due in 2023 at 'BBB+'; --Long-Term National scale rating at 'AA (cl); --Bonds No. 579, series J at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 395, series K and L at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 467, series M at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 578, series O, N and P at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 846, series R and Q at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 847, series T and S at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 395 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 467 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 468 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 846 at 'AA(cl); --Bonds No. 847 at 'AA(cl); --Bonds No. 578 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 579 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 857 at 'AA(cl); --Bonds No. 858 at 'AA(cl)'; --Bonds No. 859 at 'AA(cl)'; --CP instruments No. 028 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)'; --CP instruments No. 035 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)'; --CP instruments No. 036 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)'; --CP instruments No. 037 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)'; --CP instruments No. 038 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)'; --National equity rating at Level 1 (cl) (Primera Clase Nivel 1). Contact: Primary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Tatiana Sclabos Analyst +56 24 99 3322 Committee Chairperson Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2070 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 27, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments --Fitch adjusts Falabella's accounts using a multiple of 7x for operating leases; --Debt is adjusted by derivatives; --Fitch deconsolidates Falabella's bank accounts. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 10 March 2017 to 7 August 2017 (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001