Fitch Rates Huarong's Notes Final 'A', Perpetual Securities at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A' to Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd.'s senior unsecured notes issued under its USD10 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The agency has also assigned a final rating of 'A-' to Huarong Finance 2017's unsubordinated guaranteed perpetual securities under the programme. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. Huarong Finance 2017 is wholly owned by China Huarong International Holdings Limited (Huarong International), which is wholly owned by China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China Huarong; A/Stable). The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 30 October 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS China Huarong is credit-linked to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) and rated one notch below the sovereign, reflecting the company's state ownership and strong control by the authorities. China Huarong's strategic ties with the state mean there is a strong likelihood the company would receive extraordinary support from the sovereign, if needed. The notes under the MTN programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huarong International and are the company's senior unsecured obligations, ranking pari passu with all its other senior unsecured obligations. In place of a guarantee, China Huarong has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking to ensure Huarong International has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the securities under the MTN programme. The notes are rated at the same level as China Huarong's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) due to the strong link between China Huarong and Huarong International and because the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to China Huarong. In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell deed and the deed of equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking signal a strong intention from China Huarong to ensure Huarong International has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency believes China Huarong intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. In addition, a default by Huarong International could have significant negative repercussions on China Huarong for any future offshore funding. The rating of the US dollar perpetual securities is notched down once from China Huarong's 'A' rating to reflect that, in a stress scenario, China Huarong may decide to prioritise senior unsecured debt when extraordinary support is needed, even though the securities are unsubordinated. These securities are direct, unsubordinated and unconditional obligations of Huarong Finance 2017 and Huarong International, despite their perpetual nature. They rank pari passu with Huarong International's other present and future unsecured unsubordinated obligations and as such, Fitch does not accord equity credit to the perpetual securities in its evaluation of China Huarong's capital structure and leverage. Fitch deems the securities' effective maturity as finite and linked to the step-up of the coupon on the first-call date. Dividend stoppers from all three entities have reduced the opportunity for optional coupon deferral. China Huarong was established in 1999 and is one of four big asset-management companies approved and set up by the State Council to safeguard the country's economic and financial stability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Huarong's IDR, which could result from similar action on the sovereign, would in turn result in similar action on the ratings of the programme and rated notes. Stronger explicit sovereign support for Huarong could lead to the ratings being aligned with those of the sovereign. Any significant dilution of Huarong's core activities in the acquisition and management of non-performing assets could lead to wider notching. Significant changes to Huarong's strategic importance or a dilution of the state's shareholding in the entity, resulting in a loss of control, could result in a widening of the notching down from the sponsor's rating, as could a change in the approach applied, resulting in Huarong no longer being classified as a public-sector entity and, therefore, no longer being credit-linked to the sovereign rating FULL LIST OF RATING ACTION -USD1,100 million 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2027 assigned at 'A' -USD700 million 4.95% guaranteed notes due 2047 assigned at 'A' -USD600 million guaranteed floating-rate notes due 2022 assigned at 'A' -SGD400 million 3.80% guaranteed notes due 2025 assigned at 'A' -USD700 million 4.00% unsubordinated guaranteed perpetual securities assigned at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Samuel Kwok Associate Director +852 2263 9961 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 June 2017 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating Criteria for Public Sector Revenue-Supported Debt (pub. 05 Jun 2017) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis- Effective from 26 February 2016 to 27 April 2017 (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001