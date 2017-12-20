Fitch Rates Jiangsu HanRui's Proposed USD Notes 'BB+(EXP)'; On Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co., Ltd's (HanRui, BB+/Rating Watch Negative) proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)', on Rating Watch Negative. The notes will be issued by HanRui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HanRui International Investment Company Limited (HII), HanRui's wholly owned subsidiary. The notes are rated at the same level as HanRui's Issuer Default Ratings due to the strong linkage between HanRui and HII. This linkage is enhanced by a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking, which signal a strong intention from HanRui to meet its obligations for the proposed notes. HanRui has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure HII has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed US dollar notes. The notes will be HII's senior unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used to replenish working capital and for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Watch on Exposure Draft: HanRui's IDR was placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the publication of the Exposure Draft: Government Related Entities Criteria (see "Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft on Government Related Entities Criteria", dated 27 November 2017). Linked to Zhenjiang Municipality: HanRui's ratings are credit-linked with those of Zhenjiang municipality in China's Jiangsu province. The link reflects strong oversight and supervision of HanRui by the Zhenjiang government and the company's strategic importance as the flagship local government funding vehicle (LGFV) platform for public-sector construction in Zhenjiang New Area, a national-level economic and technological development zone. Zhenjiang's Creditworthiness: Zhenjiang's economy is backed by a traditionally strong secondary industry and maintained strong gross regional product (GRP) growth of 10.6% in 2016, outperforming both Jiangsu and the national average. Zhenjiang also has a favourable socio-economic profile, despite its smaller economy, with GRP per capita that ranked fifth among Jiangsu's 13 municipalities. These strengths should mitigate the city's moderately high continent liabilities arising from its state-owned entities. Legal Status 'Mid-Range': HanRui is registered as a wholly state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. The attribute was assessed at Mid-Range, as HanRui's legal status does not indicate automatic absorption of its liabilities by Zhenjiang Municipality. Control 'Stronger': The Zhenjiang State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) is the sole and direct shareholder of HanRui. HanRui's daily operations are supervised by the Zhenjiang New Area Management Committee on behalf of Zhenjiang SASAC. The government has no plan to dilute its shareholding in HanRui. Strategic Importance 'Stronger': HanRui is the flagship urban development platform within the Zhenjiang New Area and is ranked second in total assets among the city's directly controlled LGFVs. For the first nine months of 2017, the Zhenjiang New Area accounted for 15% of the city's GDP and 17% of the tax revenue. Fitch believes Zhenjiang could see material consequences in the event of a default of HanRui, considering the company's large asset size and the economic importance of the Zhenjiang New Area. Integration 'Stronger': HanRui has received consistent government financial support, including subsidies and capital injections. Annual subsidies have averaged 148% of the company's net profit over the previous three years, demonstrating the government's commitment in maintaining HanRui as a going concern. Fitch expects continued government support to partly fund HanRui's capital expenditure and debt servicing, considering its high strategic importance. Weak Standalone Profile: HanRui's financial profile is characterised by large capital expenditure, negative free cash flow and high leverage. Its weak standalone credit metrics are not likely to see any significant improvement in the near term. Fitch expects ongoing government financial support to mitigate this risk, despite HanRui's infrastructure developments in Zhenjiang New Area. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on HanRui's IDR will result in similar action on the ratings of the proposed US dollar notes. Exposure Draft: Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on HanRui's ratings within the next six months from the publication of the criteria. Linkage with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Zhenjiang municipality may trigger positive rating action on HanRui. Significant changes to HanRui's strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support could lead to a wider rating gap between HanRui and Zhenjiang. Municipality's Creditworthiness: An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view of Zhenjiang may trigger positive rating action on HanRui. A weaker fiscal performance or higher municipality indebtedness could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of Zhenjiang's creditworthiness and thus trigger negative rating action on HanRui. Fitch will monitor both the application of existing and any new central government laws, regulations and directives that will effectively prohibit or restrict support by the local and regional governments to the entities, with a practical impact on the entities' future ability to service their debts. Fitch interprets such initiatives as being undertaken by the central government to disentangle government-related entities (GREs) from public-sector balance sheets, address indiscriminate GRE debt growth, and encourage greater market discipline. Depending on the degree of certainty and the extent of the prohibition, the agency will take rating action which could result in either a widening of the notching or the adoption of a bottom-up ratings approach, possibly even to the extent of the removal of all support expectations. Contact: Primary Analyst Samuel Kwok Associate Director +852 2263 9961 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 December 2017 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Emerging Market Countries’ Local and Regional Governments’ Specific Securities Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Nov 2017) here Exposure Draft: Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Nov 2017) here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating Criteria for Public Sector Revenue-Supported Debt (pub. 05 Jun 2017) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.