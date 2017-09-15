Fitch Rates JSC MFO Crystal 'B'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC MFO Crystal (Crystal) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect the business focus of Crystal on microfinance (MFO) lending in a high-risk operating environment in Georgia, its rapid recent growth, and market and refinancing risks resulting from the predominance of foreign-currency wholesale funding. At the same time, the ratings also factor in Crystal's sound performance to date, reflected in the company's solid asset quality, profitability and capitalisation metrics. The ratings are constrained by the mono-line business model, as Crystal is focused on micro lending in Georgia. The franchise is only modest as Crystal accounts for 12% of total microfinance sector assets. At the same time, the company competes not only with other MFOs in the sector, but also with banks that have greater pricing power. The ratings also reflect significant growth over 2013-2016 (on average 53% annual growth) although this was partially driven by local currency depreciation, and risks to performance as the business model and loan book season. Internal capital generation has been strong but has lagged asset growth, with capitalisation supported by injections from new investors. Significant market risk arises from the majority of funding being in foreign currency (63% of total liabilities at end-1H17), while the loan book is primarily in local currency, as the foreign currency book comprised only 17% of total loans at end-1H17 and is in run-off mode due to recently introduced regulatory limitations. Crystal aims to operate with a minimal open currency position and uses on- and off-balance sheet hedging. However, the hedges are short-term, resulting in potential volatility to the cost of hedging. Reported asset quality metrics have been healthy, with the share of non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue over 90 days) constituting a low 0.6% of the gross book at end-2016 (the latest available IFRS report) and being fully reserved. Based on regulatory accounts NPLs remained at 0.6% at end-8M17, The NPL origination ratio (defined as the net increase in NPLs for the period plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) was a low 1.9% in 2016, and loan impairment charges were equal to 2.3% of average loans. However, the metrics should be viewed in conjunction with Crystal's significant growth over the last few years. The company reported only limited restructured loans at 2% of gross loans. Profitability has been solid, underpinned by high interest rates on loans (averaging 34% in 2016) and cheap funding from IFIs and international funds. Net interest income was 24% of average earning assets in 2016, in line with the broader microfinance sector. Profitability was also supported by the cost-efficient business model, with cheap business origination channels (mobile offices) and centralised processing. Provisioning costs consumed a moderate 24% of pre-impairment profit in 2016. Return on equity was a solid 24% in 2016 and in 8M17 (annualised) based on regulatory accounts. The Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to total assets ratio was a reasonable 22% at end-2016, up from 17% in 2015, due to sound internal capital generation and a GEL9.5 million equity injection (equal to 8% of end-2015 total assets). The equity-to-assets ratio was 23% at end-2016, providing a modest cushion over the conservative statutory minimum of 20%. Based on regulatory accounts, this ratio stood at 22.4% at end-8M17. As a microfinance company, Crystal cannot take customer deposits and therefore fully relies on wholesale funding. The company sources foreign currency borrowings from IFIs and international funds, and Georgian Lari funding (21% of total funding at end-2016?) from local banks. Creditors are reasonably diversified by name, with the largest creditor accounting for 12% of total funding. Management plans to tap the domestic bond market to further diversify funding. Crystal keeps only a modest cash cushion (7% of total assets at end-1H17), yet liquidity is reasonable, as its assets are short-term (average loan tenor is 20 months), amortising and cash-generative. Borrowings are balanced by tenors with no significant spikes in repayments. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT An extended record of sound performance, asset quality and capitalisation, coupled with a notable further strengthening of Crystal's franchise, could give result in upside for the ratings. At the same time the ratings could be downgraded due to significant deterioration of asset quality and profitability, leading to capital erosion and greater pressure on liquidity. The rating actions are as follows: JSC MFO Crystal Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'B' Senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'B(EXP)', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Director +44 203 530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Konstantin Alekseenko Analyst +7 495 956 2401 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001