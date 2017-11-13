Fitch Rates QBE's Perpetual Capital Notes Final 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned QBE Insurance Group Limited's (QBE; A-/Positive) regulatory compliant USD400 million Additional Tier 1 perpetual capital notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. The perpetual securities represent QBE's direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations. Net proceeds will be used to finance gender equality-aligned assets in accordance with QBE's Gender Equality Bond Framework. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 November 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Additional Tier 1 notes are rated three notches below the holding company's Issuer Default Rating of 'A-': two notches for Fitch's assumption of 'poor' recovery prospects in the event of default, given the level of subordination, and one notch for non-performance risk, which Fitch views as 'moderate' under its criteria. Interest payments are non-cumulative and management has the right to cancel payments, in whole but not in part, at its discretion. The notes would be written off or converted to equity in part or in full should the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) deem that QBE would become non-viable without conversion or a public-sector capital injection. Fitch considers that APRA is unlikely to activate the non-viability trigger unless the event in question was a sustained one that would lead to QBE's non-viability. In terms of management's discretion to cancel payments, Fitch believes management is more likely to cancel payments for Additional Tier 1 notes compared with Tier 2 securities with similar cancellation triggers, and thus the former have greater non-performance risk. Under Fitch's methodology, the notes will be given 100% equity credit in the calculation of Fitch's capital adequacy ratio. The notes will be treated as 0% debt in financial leverage ratios, given that the instruments are akin to deeply subordinated debt that has the key features of perpetual preferred securities, including permanence and deferrable coupons that are non-cumulative. Fitch estimates QBE's leverage at below 25% after this issuance. This is stronger than the median score of 28% for 'A' rated issuers based on Fitch's methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES QBE's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group's Issuer Default Rating. Key upgrade rating triggers include: - Combined ratio consistently below 95% (2016: 94%) - Coverage of the regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA) of above 1.70x for a prolonged period and its capital, as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (FBM), reaching 'Very Strong' levels (2016 PCA: 1.76x; FBM score: 'Strong') - Consistently favourable financial leverage ratio, sound market franchise and sustainable premium base. Key downgrade rating triggers include: - Increased impetus by APRA in activating the non-viability trigger for this Additional Tier 1 issuance - Deterioration in financial fundamentals, such as significant weakness in QBE's business profile leading to loss of market share and franchise - A combined ratio above 100%; - PCA coverage of below 1.5x on a prolonged basis - Financial leverage of above 30% (2016: 23%) and a fixed-charge coverage ratio consistently below 4x (2016: 5x). Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Christopher Han Associate Director +65 6796 7224 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 October 2017 