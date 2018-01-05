Fitch Rates Rede D'Or's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+(EXP)' rating to the proposed senior unsecured bonds up to BRL500 million due in 7 or 10 years to be issued by Rede D'Or Finance S.a. r.l., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rede D'Or Sao Luiz S.A. (Rede D'Or) and is incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Rede D'Or and will rank pari passu with its existing unsecured debt. The issuance's net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and/or to increase liquidity. Fitch currently rates Rede D'Or's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'/Negative, and LT Local Currency IDR 'BBB-'/Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Rede D'Or's ratings reflect its strong competitive position in the fragmented hospital industry in Brazil, its prominent business scale, modest leverage, strong liquidity and the defensive nature of its business fundamentals across economic cycles. The company's recent operating performance has proven resilience to the economic downturn. The increasing imbalance between available supply of hospitals and demand for these services is also a positive consideration, as is the ability of the company to pass along rising costs to its clients. Among the company's main challenges is its ability to efficiently manage working capital needs, since counterparties are facing more cash flow pressure. The company's strong business scale and bargaining power mitigate some of this risk. The need for constant investment in technology and equipment renewal, as well as potential regulatory issues, are seen as manageable risks Fitch expects Rede D'Or to continue to cautiously manage its strong business growth (organic and inorganic) and dividends distribution in a manner that results in solid leverage metrics. Fitch's base case scenario forecasts around BRL1billion-BRL1.5 billion in acquisitions during the next three years, and net adjusted leverage ratios of slightly above 2.0x. The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that Rede D'Or will remain disciplined in maintainlng a robust liquidity position as part of its proactive liability management strategy to mitigate refinancing risks. The Rating Outlook for the Foreign Currency rating remains Negative and mirrors Fitch's Negative Outlook for the Brazilian sovereign (FC IDR BB). Rede D'Or's FC IDR is capped by Brazil's Country Ceiling of 'BB+', as it operates only in Brazil. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Business Position: Rede D'Or is the largest private hospital networks in Brazil's fragmented and underdeveloped hospital industry. The company owns 35 hospitals, manages one and has three under construction. The company has solid business positions and large scale operations in its key markets: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Recife. Business scale is a key issue in this industry and supports Rede D'Or's ratings, as it allows for lower fixed-costs and provides significant bargaining power with counterparties and the medical community in general. Geographic Concentration: Geographic concentration in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo is partially mitigated by robust economic activity in these regions compared with other parts of Brazil, as well as the strength of the health insurance companies. Since early 2015, there is a new regulatory framework for the Brazilian hospital industry that allows foreign-interest ownership, which could increase competition in the long term. Nevertheless, Rede D'Or's strong brand and large business scale in the cities in which it operates are competitive advantages, and it will be difficult for new entrants to replicate its position in the medium term in these key markets. Focused on Growth: Rede D'Or is expected to continue to pursue both organic and inorganic growth. The company has an aggressive track record of acquisitions. From 2010 to September 2017, Rede D'Or acquired 21 hospitals, adding 2,900 operating beds. Since 2015, Rede D'Or has had two new shareholders, HPT Participacoes SA (Carlyle Group), which provided a capital injection of BRL1.8 billion, and Pacific RDSL Participacoes (GIC Group). Solid Profitability: Rede D'Or has been efficient in increasing profitability through economies of scale and achieving synergies from its acquisitions. The company's net revenue grew 118% between 2013 and the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2017, while average operating beds expanded by 44% to 5,200. During this period, the company's occupancy rate ranged from 77% to 81%, while its EBITDAR margin expanded to 27% from 19%. Rede D'Or's operating margin is among the highest of its hospital peers globally. Negative FCF: Rede D'Or's challenge is to effectively increase its FCF, which compares poorly to other investment-grade peers. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the company has flexibility to reduce dividends or to carefully manage acquisitions in order not to jeopardize its credit metrics. Per Fitch's calculations, the company's pro forma EBITDAR substantially increased to BRL2.7 billion in the LTM 2017 from BRL777 million in 2013. While its funds from operations (FFO) were BRL1.6 billion during the LTM, its CFFO was only BRL634 million due to high working capital requirements, which is a business characteristics. FCF generation has been historically negative, averaging negative BRL410 million between 2013 and 2016. During the LTM, FCF was negative BRL1.1 billion, pressured by BRL979 million of dividend distributions. Under Fitch's base case scenario, Rede D'Or's CFFO, EBITDAR and FCF for 2017 are expected to be approximately BRL600 million, BRL2.8 billion and negative BRL1.1 billion, respectively. Modest Leverage: The mix of equity and profitability gains has been supporting Rede D'Or's deleveraging process. Until 2014, most of Rede D'Or's growth was financed through debt. The company's FFO adjusted leverage reached 3.4x as of the LTM, while its net adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio was 2.4x for the same period. These ratios compare with averages of 4.2x and 3.8x, respectively, between 2012 and 2015. Fitch's base case scenario considers the company continuing to benefit from improvements in operating cash flow generation and being able to maintain net adjusted leverage ratios of around 2.2x over the next three years. DERIVATION SUMMARY Rede D'Or has a relatively better business risk profile than its peer in the Brazilian healthcare industry - Diagnostico da America S.A., rated 'AA+(bra)', due to the much lower competitive pressure it faces. In terms of business scale, they both have sound bargaining power with the healthcare providers and insurance companies in Brazil and a strong brand in the industry. Relevance of its business where it operates is a key competitive advantage when discussing payments and pricing with counterparties. Rede D'Or faces higher technological risk but Fitch considers it to be manageable at this time. Both companies are showing an aggressive growth strategy. From a financial risk perspective, Rede D'Or shows lower leverage and greater financial flexibility, considering its ability to manage FCF generation, reducing growth or dividends distribution. On a global basis, the dynamics of the hospital industry in Brazil as well as the regulatory model are quite different compared to those in others countries, which means such a comparison is not really appropriate. On a financial basis, Rede D'or's operating margins and financial metrics look quite sound compared to others rated hospitals within Fitch's global universe. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --BRL1.4 billion in acquisitions up to 2019; --EBITDAR margins of around 28%; --Continued high working capital needs, pressuring CFFO; --Capex of BRL800 million in 2017 and an average BRL1.3 billion to 2019; --Dividends of 25% of net income. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: Because of Rede D'Or's strong growth strategy, which has pressured FCF, Fitch does not expect a positive rating action in the medium term. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: --EBITDAR margins declining to below 24%; --Deterioration of sound liquidity position, with cash/short-term debt ratio below 1.0x on consistent basis, leading to refinancing risk exposure; --Net adjusted leverage consistently above 2.7x; --A change in management's strategy with regard to its conservative capital structure could also lead to a downgrade, as could deterioration in the company's reputation and market position. LIQUIDITY Robust Liquidity: Rede D'Or has a track record of keeping strong cash balances, with an average coverage of cash/short-term debt of 2.3x during the last three years. As of Sept. 30, 2017, the company had BRL6.9 billion of debt, of which BRL679 million is due in the short term. In Fitch's view, Rede D'Or's cash on hand (BRL2.9 billion) is sufficient to support debt amortization until to mid-2020. Fitch expects that Rede D'Or will remain disciplined as to its liquidity position and will maintain its proactive approach in liability management to avoid exposure to refinancing risks. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following expected rating: Rede D'Or Finance S.a. r.l. --Senior unsecured notes 'BB+(EXP)' due in 7 or 10 years. Fitch currently rates Rede D'Or as follows: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Rede D'Or's FC IDR is constrained by Brazil's 'BB+' Country Ceiling, and its Negative Outlook follows Fitch's Negative Outlook for Brazil's sovereign rating (FC IDR BB). Rede D'Or operates only in Brazil. The company does not have stand-by credit facilities abroad. Contact: Primary Analyst Debora Jalles Director +1-312-606-2338 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Renato Donatti Associate Director +55-11-4504-2215 Committee Chairperson Joe Bormann Managing Director +1-312-368-3349 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 20, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments --Total debt includes net derivatives and related parties; --Operating lease expenses pertaining to hospital real estate are capitalized using a multiple of 5x. Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Exposure Draft: Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Dec 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2018 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.