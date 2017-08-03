Fitch Revises Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook on Mexico's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Mexico's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds at 'BBB+', its Country Ceiling at 'A', and its Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects reduced downside risks to the country's growth outlook and expected stabilization of the public debt burden. Fitch believes the risk of a disruptive scenario that could undermine Mexico's export competitiveness and hurt potential growth or jeopardize overseas remittance flows are diminishing. A moderating U.S. stance appears to be setting in with respect to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation. The economy has shown resilience to lower oil prices and risks from U.S. protectionist policies, and the authorities have demonstrated capacity to navigate these challenges. Mexico continues to deliver on fiscal consolidation, which together with the recent appreciation of the peso is expected to put the public debt burden on a renewed downward path in 2017 and beyond. Fitch forecasts Mexico's growth to reach 2% in 2017 and average 2.4% during 2018-2019. A competitive peso, a reduction in external uncertainties, a recovery in oil prices and the continued implementation of reforms should support growth in 2018-2019. Downside risks for growth include faster-than-expected deceleration of consumption, return of asset price (peso) volatility, and further dampening of investment, possibly reflecting increased caution over the U.S.-Mexico relationship and/or the 2018 Mexican election cycle. The NAFTA negotiations are expected to begin shortly and while there is some uncertainty about the scope of the changes, Fitch believes that an eventual deal is unlikely to seriously undermine Mexico's competitive access to the U.S. market. Political cycles in both Mexico and the U.S. impose tight deadlines on both governments, which could complicate discussions and the approval process in respective congresses in a timely manner. A prolonged period of uncertainty could weigh on investment decisions and dampen near-term recovery prospects. The central bank has proactively raised policy interest rates to contain inflation and better-anchor inflation expectations. This continues to support the credibility of the central bank to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability. Annual inflation reached 6.3% in June, higher than the 3% inflation target, which has a +/-1% variability interval. Fitch forecasts that the inflation rate will decline below 4% in 2018 as the inflationary effects of January 2017 gasoline hikes and currency depreciation fade. Mexico's external accounts have proven resilient, notably during the episode of financial market volatility that followed the U.S. election, with the weaker exchange rate and higher interest rates helping to absorb much of the shock. The current account deficit narrowed to 2.1% of GDP in Q117 largely because of a surge in remittance inflows and a surplus in the non-oil trade balance, which have offset a widening oil trade deficit. Fitch expects the current account deficit to widen again but remain relatively modest at an average of 2.2% of GDP during 2017-2019. Non-resident participation in the government's domestic securities markets has remained steady this year and Mexico's access to the IMF's Flexible Credit Line provides additional support to confront future shocks. Mexico faces limited fiscal flexibility to confront shocks given its increased debt burden and modest fiscal buffers. However, over the past year, the country has demonstrated the ability to adhere to its medium-term fiscal consolidation goals despite a severe oil income shock (both prices and production) and continued moderate growth of the economy. Fitch forecasts the government will over-perform its fiscal targets in 2017 thanks to the substantial central bank profits (amounting to 1.5% of GDP) that have been transferred to the Treasury. Excluding these profits, Fitch expects the fiscal results to be in line with the target. The authorities are aiming for additional underlying fiscal consolidation next year, mostly via additional spending adjustments. Beyond 2018, the next administration may need to implement further adjustment measures to confront spending pressures (e.g. pensions, higher interest payments) and reduce the squeeze on capital spending. Sustained primary deficits, subdued growth, peso depreciation, and federal government debt issued to certain productive enterprises of the state (such as Pemex and CFE) have led to an increase in government debt burden in recent years. However, Fitch forecasts debt burden to fall this year (to around 44% of GDP, which is slightly above the 'BBB' median of 41% of GDP) due to the return of primary surplus and the expected favourable FX valuation effect due to the appreciation of the peso. Beyond 2018, further fiscal consolidation and faster growth would be needed to put government debt on a steeper downtrend. The political climate could become increasingly charged as the July 2018 elections draw nearer. While it is still early in the cycle, the 2018 election is likely to be highly competitive. Increased uncertainty related to the election cycle could represent a domestic headwind for the investment and growth outlook in 2018. Legislative gridlock post-election cannot be ruled out if the governing party is unable to muster a coalition that would grant a simple majority in congress. Fitch does not expect a major departure in the policy framework under a new government given the checks and balances in Mexico's institutional framework. Fitch will continue to monitor fiscal developments and implementation of structural reforms under the new administration to assess Mexico's growth and fiscal profiles. Mexico's 'BBB+' ratings are supported by the country's diversified economic base and a track record of disciplined economic policies that has anchored macroeconomic stability and contained imbalances. These strengths counterbalance Mexico's rating constraints, which include its historically moderate economic growth, structural weaknesses in its public finances (a low revenue take and high but declining oil revenue dependence), shallow credit penetration, and institutional weaknesses highlighted by the high incidence of drug-related violence and corruption. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mexico a score equivalent to a rating of BBB on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: --Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Mexico's long track record of prudent, credible and consistent economic policies. The authorities continue to emphasize macroeconomic stability in their policy actions, which has contained macroeconomic imbalances. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: --A deterioration in the economic, trade, or financial links of Mexico with the U.S. that dampens Mexico's investment and growth prospects and/or weakens its external balance sheet; --A trend increase in the government debt burden. Materialization of contingent liabilities that undermine the sovereign's balance sheet; --A deterioration in the consistency and credibility of the macroeconomic policy framework and/or undermining of structural reforms currently in the process of implementation. Future developments that could individually, or collectively, result in a positive rating action include: --Improved investment and growth prospects that help reduce Mexico's income gap with higher rated sovereigns over the medium term; --Reduced fiscal dependence on oil income, continued fiscal consolidation and a reduction in government debt burden that boosts flexibility to confront shocks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch assumes that U.S. growth will grow at 2.2% in 2017 and 2.6% in 2018. --Fitch assumes that changes to NAFTA treaty do not put Mexico's industrial sector at a disadvantage in the U.S. market. --Fitch assumes that oil (Brent) price averages USD52.5/bbl in 2017 and USD55/bbl in 2018 and USD60/bbl in 2019. Contact: Primary Analyst Arend Kulenkampff Director +1-646-582-2470 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 203 530 1286 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status Endorsement Policy 