Fitch Revises Polish City of Plock's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Plock - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of Plock's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed Plock's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also upgraded the city's National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)'. The Outlook on the National Rating is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed Plock's PLN48 million and PLN86.9 million outstanding senior unsecured bonds at 'BBB', while upgrading the bonds' National long-term rating to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)'. Today's rating action reflects Fitch's base case scenario that Plock will continue to improve its operating performance over the medium term, with the operating margin growing to around 11% and the debt-to-current balance ratio (debt payback ratio) strengthening to about six years. KEY RATING DRIVERS The key rating drivers and their relative weights on Fitch's decision are presented below: HIGH Fitch expects that over the medium term Plock will report an operating balance of about PLN90 million-PLN95 million which translates into an operating margin of around 11%. The projected operating balance will be 1.6x higher than annual debt service (instalments and interests). For 2017 Plock's operating results are estimated to be exceptionally high with an operating balance of above PLN100 million and operating margin of over 13%, supported by an already received additional CIT revenue of PLN30 million. In 2016 the city's operating results improved for the second year in a row and exceeded Fitch projections. Its operating balance rose to PLN97 million (2015: PLN68 million) and accounted for 11.9% (2015: 9.4%) of operating revenue. The 2016 results, however, were additionally supported by a PLN10m one-off revenue from VAT returned to the city. Adjusting for this item and also the inflating effects of the Family 500+ transfers going through city's budget in 2016, the operating margin would have been 11.4%, still well above the 2015 results. MEDIUM The improved operating performance was mainly due to the city's more cost-oriented approach and operating expenditure growth being maintained below operating revenue growth. In 2016 operating expenditure grew 3.3%, slower than operating revenue growth of 5.7% (after excluding Family 500+ transfers and one-offs for comparison). Fitch views the revised approach to financial management as a supportive rating factor. Fitch takes a positive view of the city's revised debt policy of attracting long-term loans on favourable terms from the European Investment Bank (EIB). In 2017-2019 Plock plans to take up a PLN150 million EIB loan with a five-year grace period and a 15-year repayment. The city's liquidity has also improved with cash of PLN28 million between January and April 2017, compared with PLN10 million in 2016. In the medium term Fitch expects the city's debt to remain moderate and stable at below 60% of current revenue. In nominal terms it may reach around PLN500 million in 2019 (2016: PLN479 million) when the city will take up the EIB loan to co-finance its investment programme. We expect the city's capital expenditure to rise to above PLN200m annually in 2017-2018 from about PLN90 million in 2016. However, the investments are likely to be financed by capital revenue (more than 50%), mainly EU grants, and from the current balance (40%), thus limiting the city's debt needs. Fitch also projects that over the medium term the city's debt payback ratio will improve to about six years, which is below the city's final debt maturity of 13 years. The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Plock enjoys much greater financial flexibility than cities of similar size, due to its wealthy tax base. Petrochemical companies' large property estates result in high property tax revenue, which represented 52% (PLN215 million) of the city's tax revenue in 2016, followed by personal income tax (PLN166 million or 40%). With a population of 122.000 in 2016, Plock is a medium-sized city by Polish standards, and located in the Mazowieckie Region (BBB+/Stable). In 2014 the Plocki sub-region's gross regional product per capita was 148% of the national average, by far exceeding the average for much larger Polish cities. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if Plock's strong operating performance is sustained, and if continued debt recourse reduction results in a further improvement of the debt-to-current balance ratio to below 10 years. Contact: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 