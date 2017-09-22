Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russia - Rating Action Report here LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Russia continues to make progress in strengthening its policy framework underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, strong commitment to inflation targeting and a prudent fiscal strategy, reflected in the recently approved budget rule. This policy mix will result in improved macroeconomic stability and, together with robust external and fiscal balance sheets, increases the economy's resilience to shocks. After falling below the central bank's 4% target in July (and reaching a historical low of 3.3% in August), inflation will average 4.1% in 2017, down from 7.1% in 2016. Fitch expects the central bank to remain focused on achieving a sustainably low level of inflation through a prudent easing cycle, strengthening transmission mechanisms, cementing institutional credibility and sustainably anchoring expectations. Inflationary risks stem from exchange rate volatility, domestic demand recovery (reflecting a tight labour market) and food price shocks. However, inflation will average 4.5% in 2018-2019, an unprecedented level of low inflation for Russia, albeit still above the 2.1% 'BBB' median. The budget rule approved in July programmes spending based on a conservative oil price baseline of USD40 (in real terms). In addition, the government will continue to accumulate above-budgeted oil revenues, using FX intervention to prevent real effective exchange rate appreciation, reduce its fiscal oil dependence and rebuild fiscal buffers. Oil revenues are likely to remain around 36% of total revenues, well below the 50% average in 2011-2014. The government is adhering to the rule in the face of positive revenue dynamics, supporting its credibility. Authorities revised down the 2017 budget deficit target to 2.1% from 3.2% of GDP, with additional spending to be financed by above-budgeted non-oil revenues in line with the fiscal rule. The deficit target is 1.4% of GDP for 2018. Fitch expects the federal government deficit to decline to 2% of GDP, from 3.4% in 2016, and to reach the 0% primary deficit target in 2019. The federal non-oil deficit could therefore decline from 9.1% of GDP in 2016 to 6.2% in 2019, with federal spending declining by 3pp over the same period. Higher growth benefiting non-oil revenue could provide some space to ease real expenditure cuts if needed. MEDIUM After reaching USD424 billion in early September 2017, continued current account surpluses, moderate capital outflows and higher-than-budgeted oil prices will push reserves above USD500 billion in 2019, returning to end-2013 levels. Russia already has the highest external liquidity ratio in the 'BBB' category, and its net external creditor position has strengthened since 2014 in both GDP and current external receipts terms through the deleveraging of banks and corporates and greater exchange rate flexibility. The sovereign net foreign asset position is solid at 28% of GDP. Russia's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers: Government debt remains among the lowest in the BBB category, with federal government debt forecast to increase to 13.4% of GDP in 2017 and 16.3% at the general government level (including sub-national government and guaranteed debt). The new budget rule includes the consolidation of the two existing fiscal savings funds that will represent 4% of GDP combined by the end of 2017. Fiscal buffers remain low compared with other oil producers with similar ratings, but will increase moderately in 2018 and 2019. The central bank continues the banking sector clean-up process, as well as strengthening supervision and bank resolution frameworks. The central bank's take-over of Otkritie, one of 10 banks then categorised as systemic, prevented contagion and financial markets instability. The intervention is an important test of the authorities' ability to continue cleaning up the banking system and strengthen the resolution framework while maintaining confidence in the financial sector. Fitch considers that risks from the banking system for the sovereign balance sheet currently appear limited. Growth is reviving, but will remain weak relative to peers. Fitch expects Russia to expand by 2% in 2017 and average 2.1% in 2018-2019 on the back of reduced uncertainty, easing of monetary policy supporting credit recovery, RUB stability and a benign oil price outlook. This compares with a median growth rate of 3.1% for the 'BBB' category. A broader reform agenda to achieve a higher growth trajectory while preserving improved macroeconomic stability remains to be rolled-out after the 2018 presidential elections. In addition to geopolitical tensions derived from the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, the US Congress broadened and codified existing sectoral and individual sanctions in July 2017. The legislation not only increases the difficulty of easing sanctions, but also creates material risks for further tightening and could constrain the sovereign's financing flexibility if government debt is targeted. The availability of alternative sources of financing, and associated costs, as well as the impact on the sovereign's balance sheet will determine the near-term impact on overall creditworthiness. President Vladimir Putin remains in a comfortable position to gain a new term in March 2018, although he has yet to confirm his candidacy. Fitch does not anticipate policy changes that would undermine the improved macroeconomic framework, but the elements and pace of the reform agenda post-elections remains uncertain. Russia's ranking in the World Bank governance indicators is well below the peer median. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Russia a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural features -1 notch, to reflect geopolitical tensions and heightened sanctions risks since our last review that could constrain future sovereign financing flexibility and could also negatively affect macroeconomic stability, the business environment, and growth prospects. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade are: -Increased confidence that sanctions will not affect sovereign financing flexibility. -Continued improvements in macroeconomic stability derived from strengthened monetary and fiscal policy frameworks. -Continued strengthening of fiscal and external savings buffers, for example through a sustained recovery in oil prices and windfall revenues. -Implementation of structural reforms that would boost potential growth. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook are: -A rise in geopolitical tensions or imposition of additional sanctions undermining macroeconomic performance and the sovereign's financing flexibility. -A weakening of the policy framework that undermines macroeconomic and fiscal performance. -A sustained decline in international reserves. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that EU and US sanctions remain in place over the long-term, and the risk for further tightening is maintained. Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD52.5/b in 2017 and USD55/b in 2018 The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'BBB-' Issue ratings on long-term senior-unsecured foreign-currency bonds affirmed at 'BBB-' Issue ratings on long-term senior-unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +44 20 3530 1753 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001