Fitch Revises Wind Tre's Outlook to Positive; Rates Senior Debt 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch has revised Wind Tre S.p.A.'s (Wind Tre) Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming the telecoms group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. We have assigned an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)' to Wind Tre's prospective senior secured debt instruments. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Wind Tre intends to issue EUR and USD senior secured notes as well as an equally ranking senior secured loan to refinance all existing senior secured and unsecured debt. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the proposed refinancing will improve Wind Tre's cash flow profile and result in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage declining to below the upgrade threshold of 4.8x during 2019. The entry of the fourth mobile player Iliad creates some risks which, however, are likely to be mitigated by contributions from a national roaming agreement with Iliad, proceeds from spectrum sale and the potential partial disposal and rental of tower infrastructure. Leverage is expected to remain above 5.0x in 2017 and 2018 on the back of spectrum payments. The final rating of the senior secured instruments is contingent on the successful completion of the transaction and the receipt of final documentation confirming materially to the preliminary documentation reviewed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Jumbo Refinancing: Wind Tre is planning to refinance all of its existing senior secured and unsecured debt with EUR7.3 billion EUR and USD senior secured notes and a EUR3.0 billion term loan. We expect Wind Tre to save around EUR0.3 billion of interest expenses per year, which should improve its cash flow profile and accelerate deleveraging. Before the refinancing high interest payments consumed more than a quarter of EBITDA. The USD notes will be hedged to eliminate forex risk. New debt covenants and carve-outs provide for some leverage flexibility but we expect management to be committed to deleveraging below 4.0x net debt/EBITDA to allow the company to pay dividends. Iliad Entry Creates Uncertainty: Mobile service revenue in the Italian market has stabilised in the last 12 months, which has had a positive impact on all players, including Wind Tre. However, this stability may be challenged by the forthcoming arrival of Iliad, which is expected to launch operations at end-2017/early 2018. Iliad's entry is unlikely to be overly disruptive as the company faces a number of challenges, but some impact is inevitable. Our base case assumes that Wind Tre loses approximately 15% of its mobile service revenue over the next three years. This loss is likely to be partially compensated by the cash proceeds from Iliad to Wind Tre as a part of the regulatory remedies for the merger of Wind Telecomunicazioni S.p.A (Wind) and H3G S.p.A. in 2016. Wind Tre will receive additional revenue for the usage of its network as a part of the national roaming and possible network-sharing agreements. The payment of EUR450 million from spectrum sales and proceeds for the partial disposal and rental of tower infrastructure to Iliad should improve Wind Tre's balance sheet. Spectrum Weighs on Cash Flow: Spectrum payments will be a drag on the company's cash flow in the short- to medium-term, slowing deleveraging efforts. Wind Tre has recently paid EUR435 million in renewal fee. In addition 5G spectrum investment is likely in the short- to medium-term, with an EU-wide deadline for 700MHz spectrum allocation set for mid-2020. Synergies Impact Delayed: Wind Tre's EBITDA growth over the next two years will be helped by significant post-merger synergies. The company is targeting EUR700 million of run-rate synergies, of which 90% is planned to be achieved by 2019. However, the positive impact on cash flows will be dampened by substantial one-off restructuring expenses, which management have estimated at EUR600 million over two years (with EUR200 million spent in 2016 and 1H17). Therefore, we expect the company's cash flow may only show a notable improvement in 2019 even though the underlying cash generating profile improves earlier. Leverage to Remain High: We expect Wind Tre's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain high at slightly above 5x in 2017-2018 (5.1x at end-2016). Deleveraging should primarily be driven by EBITDA growth on the back of post-merger synergies, lower interest payments after the refinancing, a positive contribution from the roaming agreement with Iliad, potential tower disposals and EUR450 million from the spectrum sale agreed in 2016, but for which proceeds are expected to be received over 2017-2019. These positive factors will probably be offset by substantial restructuring costs, spectrum investments and continuing high capex as the company seeks to improve its network quality. We believe the largest threat to deleveraging comes from renewed market pressures after Iliad's entry and higher-than-expected 5G spectrum costs. Dividends and Targets: Fitch expects Wind Tre's net debt/EBITDA to decline to below 4.0x in 2019, which is a necessary condition for the company to start paying dividends. We project the company to spend 40% of its free cash flow (FCF) on dividends in 2019 and 2020. Wind Tre is targeting a long-term financial leverage of 3.0x (net debt/EBITDA) and an investment grade rating. DERIVATION SUMMARY Wind Tre, as a single-country operator, benefits from large scale and well-established operating positions in Italy. It has larger revenue and subscriber market shares than Swiss-based Sunrise Communications Holding S.A. (BB+/Stable) or Polish P4 Sp. z.o.o. (BB-/Stable). However, Wind Tre is significantly more leveraged than its peers, which justifies a multi-notch difference in ratings. Roughly equally sized and mobile-only Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG is rated 'BBB' with Positive Outlook because it manages leverage at a significantly lower level, has strong pre-dividend FCF and lack of significant market pressure. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wind Tre include the following: - Iliad's market entry in early 2018 resulting in decline in mobile revenue of up to mid-single-digit percentages yoy in 2018-2020; - Flat to low-single-digit percentage growth in fixed-line revenue over 2017-2020; - Post-merger EBITDA synergies growing to EUR375 million by 2019; - EUR600 million of integration costs mainly in 2017 and 2018; - Interest expense reduction by approximately EUR0.3 billion in 2018-2020; - 5G spectrum investment in 2018 assuming that Wind Tre takes approximately one-third of auctioned frequencies, with the total auction proceeds for all operators expected in the range of EUR2.5 billion; - Capex in line with management guidance of EUR6 billion spread over five years; and - Dividends of around EUR350 million -EUR400 million in 2019 and 2020. KEY RECOVERY RATING ASSUMPTIONS - The recovery analysis assumes that Wind Tre would be considered a going concern in bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganised rather than liquidated. - We have assumed a 10% administrative claim. - The going-concern EBITDA estimate of EUR2.15 billion reflects Fitch's view of a sustainable, post-reorganisation EBITDA level upon which we base the valuation of the company. - The going-concern EBITDA is 15% below expected 2017 EBITDA, assuming likely operating challenges at the time of distress. - An enterprise value (EV) multiple of 5x is used to calculate a post-reorganisation valuation and reflects a conservative mid-cycle multiple. - With proposed senior secured debt of EUR10.7 billion (assumed to be made up of EUR10.3 billion-equivalent senior secured instruments and a EUR400 million revolving credit facility (RCF)), Fitch calculates the recovery prospects for the new senior secured instruments at 77%. This results in the senior secured notes and loan being rated 'BB'/'RR2' (EXP), two notches above the IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include: - Strong operating and financial performance remaining intact after the entry of Iliad; and - FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 4.8x, driven by successful integration of Wind and H3G. Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: -Deterioration in leverage beyond FFO adjusted net leverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis; and -Continuing operating and financial pressures leading to negative FCF generation. LIQUIDITY Improved Liquidity: The refinancing improves Wind Tre's liquidity profile as the company does not face any significant debt maturity before 2023. We expect the company to generate sufficient internal cash flow to finance its capex, with any liquidity gaps covered by the undrawn EUR400 million RCF. 5G spectrum investments will probably require additional financing, by our estimates. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Wind Tre S.p.A. Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook changed to Positive from Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Existing senior secured credit facilities: affirmed at 'BB'/'RR2' New senior secured credit facilities and notes: assigned 'BB(EXP)'/'RR2(EXP)' Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. Contact: Principal Analyst Irina Andrievskaya Associate Director +44 20 3530 1715 Supervisory Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 