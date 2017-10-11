Fitch: Rising Bahrain Debt Costs Add to Fiscal Pressures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) External borrowing to meet government financing needs is increasing pressure on Bahrain's budget, Fitch Ratings says. We forecast annual interest costs to rise 46% from 2017 to 2019, highlighting Bahrain's vulnerability to rising global interest rates. September's three tranche issuance of sukuk, 12-year and 30-year bonds raised USD3 billion and completes the Bahrain government's external financing needs for this year, coming after the USD600 million tap of its 2028 bond in February and almost BHD165 million (USD440 million) of net new local issuance in the first eight months of 2017. We now forecast the Bahrain government's 2017 total net financing requirement (which corresponds to the fiscal deficit) at nearly USD4.5 billion, with the remainder of around USD500 million likely to be met through more domestic issuance and some use of the government's cash reserves. Our revised oil price forecasts in our latest Global Economic Outlook, and the passage of the 2017/2018 budget, mean we now forecast a similar government financing requirement in 2018 and only a marginal decline in 2019, to USD4.3 billion. An increase in debt coming due will add to total issuance. Medium- and long-term debt maturities in 2019 will rise to USD1.8 billion and short-term maturities to USD6.5 billion, both increases of around 38% relative to 2017. Rising government interest payments are taking a toll on Bahrain's budget. Last year's USD250 million increase in annual interest costs almost completely offset reductions in subsidy and capital spending. We see the annual interest burden (on both local and foreign government debt) rising to USD1.8 billion in 2019 from USD1.2 billion this year, reflecting rising debt and higher rates. Interest costs will exceed 20% of revenues, well above the 'BB' median. <iframe src="https://e.infogram.com/fe59e5d7-58a9-4bf4-a45a-195bc6f875af?src=embed " title="Bahrain Debt Service Costs" width="550" height="593" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"> We expect the government deficit (including extra-budgetary spending) to fall to 12.8% of GDP in 2017 from 16% as oil revenues rise and subsidy and price reforms feed through to revenue and expenditure, and as government capital projects are replaced with GCC development fund projects. However, our new Brent oil price assumptions (USD52.5/bbl in 2018 and USD55/bbl in 2019) and budget outturns revealed in the latest bond prospectus mean we now expect deficits to narrow less in the coming two years, to 12.1% in 2018 and 10.9% in 2019 (2.3pp and 2.6pp wider, respectively, than our previous forecasts). The absence of a comprehensive medium-term strategy to tackle high deficits and rising debt was a key driver of our revision of the Outlook on Bahrain's 'BB+' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to Negative from Stable in June. Since then, the authorities have passed the two-year budget for 2017 and 2018, which projects that revenue will rise 25% and spending just 4% over the two-year period. Spending restraint combined with various non-oil revenue measures demonstrate that the government has some appetite for fiscal restraint. However, the measures announced so far will only slow the rate of increase for the debt ratio, which is likely to reach 95% of GDP in 2019 under our revised forecasts. Contact: Krisjanis Krustins Associate Director, Sovereigns +852 2263 9831 Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Jan Friederich Senior Director, Sovereigns +852 2263 9910 Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001