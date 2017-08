July 12 (Reuters) - The global sovereign credit cycle reached an inflection point at the end of last year and has turned less negative in 2017, Fitch Ratings said in its mid-year sovereign review and outlook.

Fitch said the biggest constraint on ratings is "high and still-rising government debt levels" in both developed and emerging markets. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)