Fitch Takes Action on Four Portuguese Covered Bonds Programmes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken action on four Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) programmes issued by Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP, BB-/Stable/B), Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD; BB-/Stable/B), Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio, B/Stable/B) and Banco Santander Totta SA (Totta, BBB/Positive/F2), as follows: - BCP's OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook - CGD's OH affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook - Montepio's OH upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook - Totta's OH affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable The rating actions follow the periodic review of the programmes, as well as the implementation of the agency's European RMBS Rating Criteria (see "Fitch Publishes European RMBS Rating Criteria" dated 27 October 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS European RMBS Rating Criteria Implementation Stressed credit losses modelled for the Portuguese cover pools have decreased significantly, due to the application of Fitch's European RMBS Rating Criteria. This mirrors the changes in key country-specific assumptions, such as the reduction in the representative pool weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF), the 35% foreclosed sale adjustment (from 40%) and the 100% credit given to house price increases since loan origination (from 50%). Also, the agency has reduced the underwriting hits previously used in the asset analysis of the programmes. Overall, this explains the reduction in Fitch's breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the assigned ratings. The buffer between the revised breakeven OC for the rating and the OC relied upon by Fitch in its analysis is the main driver of the change of Outlook on the rating of Totta's OH; this is now in line with the Positive Outlook on the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). In addition, the rating action for Montepio's OH is driven by newly delivered line-by-line borrower income information, provided for 92% of the cover pool. Fitch is now assigning a lower WAFF to the cover pool based on the actual debt-to-income (DTI) distribution, rather than a flat DTI Class 5 for other cover pools where this information is missing (BCP and CGD). Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift The unchanged IDR uplifts for Portuguese covered bonds mirrors their low risk of under-collateralisation in an issuer resolution scenario. Furthermore, for the covered bonds of BCP, CGD and Montepio, the two-notch IDR uplift considers that these banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings. Totta's IDR benefits from support provided by its parent, Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Stable/F2), which is located in a different jurisdiction than the issuer; this drives the one-notch IDR uplift assigned to Totta's OH programme. Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) The PCU for the OH of BCP, CGD and Totta continues to be zero notches, mirroring the inefficient protection for timely interest payments on covered bonds in the event of an issuer default. The unchanged six-notch PCU for Montepio's OH - rather than the standard eight notches applicable for conditional pass-through (CPT) programmes - considers the timeframe needed to access the liquidity reserve in case of an enforcement of the recourse to the cover pool. As per the programme documents, this reserve is made available only after the five-business day grace period has elapsed upon an issuer event, or if triggered by a missed payment of interest. The reserve is held by Elavon Financial Services Limited (AA/Stable/F1+). Recovery Uplift Fitch maintains the maximum recovery uplift for Portuguese OH; the relied upon OC compensates for credit losses modelled in a stress scenario, corresponding to covered bonds ratings. This results in a three-notch recovery uplift for the OH in case their tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis is non-investment grade (for BCP and CGD) and a two-notch if investment grade (for Montepio and Totta). BCP OH The mortgage covered bonds of BCP are rated 'BBB+'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BB-'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of zero notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of three notches. The 14% committed OC, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the revised breakeven OC of 7.0% (from 13.5%) for a 'BBB+' rating. The Stable Outlook on the OH rating reflects that on the bank's Long-Term IDR. The breakeven OC for the rating corresponds to a 'BB+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a three-notch recovery uplift and reflects the reduced 6.8% 'BBB+' credit loss (from 13.7%), resulting from the implementation of our European RMBS Rating Criteria. The 'BBB+' WAFF for the cover pool is 26.9% and the 'BBB+' WARR is 76.3%. CGD OH The mortgage covered bonds of CGD are rated 'BBB+'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BB-'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of zero notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of three notches. The 28% committed OC, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the revised breakeven OC of 6.0% (from 12.5%) for a 'BBB+' rating. The Stable Outlook on the OH rating reflects that on the bank's Long-Term IDR. The breakeven OC for the rating corresponds to a 'BB+' tested rating on a PD basis and a three-notch recovery uplift and reflects the reduced 5.8% 'BBB+' credit loss (from 12.5%), resulting from the implementation of our European RMBS Rating Criteria . The 'BBB+' WAFF for the cover pool is 25.7% and the 'BBB+' WARR is 78.8%. Fitch considers the programme as dormant, since CGD issued its last OH more than two years ago. Montepio OH The mortgage covered bonds of Montepio are rated 'A+'/Stable, 10 notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'B'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The contractual OC of 18%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 14.5% for the 'A+' rating. The breakeven OC for the rating corresponds to an 'A-' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OH rating reflects that on the bank's Long-Term IDR. The programme is now rated at its maximum achievable rating of 'A+', which is also equal to Fitch's Country Ceiling for Portugal. The asset disposal loss and the credit loss components are the major drivers of the 'A+' breakeven OC (5.6% and 5.3%, respectively). In CPT programmes such as that of Montepio, an asset disposal loss component above zero represents the OC so that principal and interest revenues on assets can cover interest payments on covered bonds without triggering an asset sale. The reduced 5.3% credit loss component (from 7.9%), mirrors the updated asset analysis, which resulted in an 'A+' WAFF of 25.7% and an 'A+' WARR of 72.4%; this drives the upgrade of the programme. The 3.6% cash flow valuation component mainly represents the commingling loss Fitch assumes in the aftermath of an issuer insolvency and until the contractual remedial actions are implemented. It also considers the limited interest rate mismatches between mainly floating assets (94%) and 100% floating liabilities. The agency is not modelling the asset swap currently in place, which matures shortly, whereas it gives credit to the fixed to floating swap entered on the only outstanding fixed rate series (Series 10). The swap counterparty is The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (BBB+/Stable/F2). Totta OH The mortgage covered bonds of Totta are rated 'A'/Positive, three notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of one notch, an unchanged PCU of zero notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of two notches. The 15% committed OC, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the revised breakeven OC of 6.0% (from 14.0%) for an 'A' rating. The Positive Outlook on the OH rating reflects that on Totta's Long-Term IDR and the fact the relied upon OC would be sufficient to compensate the credit losses under higher rating scenarios. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'BBB+' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift and reflects the reduced 6.0% 'A' credit loss (from 14.2%), resulting from the implementation of our European RMBS Rating Criteria. The 'A' WAFF for the cover pool is 19.7% and the 'A' WARR is 71.3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP) Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH) All else being equal, the 'BBB+' rating of BCP's OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BCP is downgraded to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the relied-upon overcollateralisation (OC), which is disclosed in the investor report, decreases below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 7.0%. Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (CGD) OH All else being equal, the 'BBB+' rating of CGD's OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR of CGD is downgraded to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the relied-upon OC, which is disclosed in the investor report, decreases below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 6.0%. Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio) OH All else being equal, the 'A+' rating of Montepio's OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR of Montepio is downgraded to 'B-' or below; or (ii) the contractual OC decreases below Fitch's 'A+' breakeven OC of 14.5%. Banco Santander Totta SA (Totta) OH Changes in Totta's IDR could affect the rating of Totta's covered bonds. In particular, and all else being equal, a one-notch upgrade in Totta's IDR will lead to a one-notch upgrade on the covered bonds programme, as long as the relied-upon OC of the programme is enough to compensate for stresses commensurate with a 'A+' rating. All else being equal, the 'A' rating of Totta's OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied-upon OC, which is disclosed in the investor report, decreases below Fitch's 'A' breakeven OC of 6.0%. Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven OC for a covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analysts Roberto Del Ragno (BCP and Montepio) Director +39 02 879 087 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milan Alessandro Bosello (CGD and Totta) Analyst +39 02 879 087 278 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milan Secondary Analysts Alessandro Bosello (BCP and Montepio) Analyst +39 02 879 087 278 Roberto Del Ragno (CGD and Totta) Director +39 02 879 087 206 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 40 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2017) here European RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Oct 2017) here Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 30 Oct 2017) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Country Risk Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Sep 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001