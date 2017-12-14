Fitch Takes Rating Action on Philippine Banks Following Sovereign Upgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of government-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. This follows the upgrade of the Philippine sovereign's ratings on 10 December 2017, including its Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Concurrently, Fitch has revised upwards the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of DBP, LBP and the following privately owned Philippine banks: - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), - BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank), - China Banking Corporation (CBC), - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) and - Philippine National Bank (PNB). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Only ratings immediately affected by our analysis of the likelihood of sovereign support have been included in this review. An assessment of all other ratings of the banks will be conducted in due course. For more details on the Philippines sovereign upgrade, see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1033771">Fitch Upgrades Philippines to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable, dated 10 December 2017 on www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS - DBP and LBP The upgrades of the IDRs on DBP and LBP are driven by the upward revisions of their Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The SRF revisions stem from Fitch's expectation of an improving sovereign fiscal profile, which was one of the factors underpinning the upgrade of the sovereign ratings. This strengthening sovereign profile should enhance the state's ability to provide extraordinary support to the banks, if needed. The two banks' Support Ratings (SRs) have also been upgraded to '2' from '3' for the same reason. The ratings on DBP and LBP also reflect our expectation that the sovereign's propensity to provide extraordinary support to both banks remains high in times of need, owing to their unique policy mandates, full government ownership and systemic importance. DBP and LBP each hold roughly 4% and 10% of banking system assets, respectively. The IDRs and SRFs are one notch below the sovereign's as both banks run largely self-sufficient operations, do not benefit from blanket government guarantees and receive capital injections from the state only infrequently. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS - BPI, BDO, Metrobank, CBC, PNB and RCBC The rating actions on the privately owned banks similarly reflect the improving sovereign capacity to provide extraordinary support, as well as Fitch's belief that the sovereign's propensity to provide such support to the banks remains intact. We believe BPI, BDO and Metrobank are of strong significance to the banking system and economy, given their market shares of around 12%-18% by assets. The banks' SRs have been upgraded to '2' and their SRFs revised to 'BBB-', respectively. We also see the mid-tier banks - CBC, PNB and RCBC, each with roughly 3%-6% of system assets - as systemically important, albeit less so than their larger peers. This is reflected in their SRs of '3' and revised SRFs of 'BB'. SENIOR DEBT The senior notes of DBP are upgraded in tandem with its Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the Philippine banks would be affected by perceived changes in the state's ability and propensity to provide extraordinary support. Subsequent movement in the sovereign ratings is one possible trigger, although in the event the sovereign rating is upgraded further, greater differentiation in Support Rating Floors across Fitch's rated portfolio of banks is more likely. In the case of DBP and LBP, Fitch may also take further action in the event of improving sovereign support prospects, which may arise from a broadening in their policy functions. In this regard, enhanced roles for both banks in support of government policy, as announced over the past year, could be a positive factor in our assessment of the likelihood of sovereign support. Reduced state ownership in DBP or LBP and the government's view as to the systemic importance of these banks could affect the sovereign's propensity to provide support to them. SENIOR DEBT Any change in DBP's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR would likely affect the ratings of its senior debt. The rating actions are as follows: BPI Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' BDO Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Metrobank Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' DBP Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Ratings on senior notes upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' LBP Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to at 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' CBC Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB-' PNB Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB-' RCBC Support Rating affirmed at ' 3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analysts Elaine Koh (for BPI, BDO, Metrobank, DBP and LBP) Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Tamma Febrian (for CBC, PNB and RCBC) Associate Director +65 6796 7237 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analysts Tamma Febrian (for BPI, BDO, Metrobank, DBP and LBP) Associate Director +65 6796 7237 Elaine Koh (for CBC, PNB and RCBC) Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.