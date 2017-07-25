Fitch Upgrades Phoenix's IFS Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Phoenix Life Limited's and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' (Strong) from 'A'. They are two of the principal operating life companies of Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix). Fitch has also upgraded Phoenix's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Phoenix's senior notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and subordinated notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is below. The upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of Phoenix's capitalisation and leverage to very strong (from strong previously), combined with the group's progress in integrating AXA Wealth Limited and Abbey Life Assurance Company Limited, both acquired in 2016. This progress, and given Phoenix's track record in successfully integrating large portfolios, means the remaining execution risk is low, in Fitch's view. The ratings also reflect Phoenix's strong debt service capabilities and financial flexibility, earnings and business profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views Phoenix's capitalisation and leverage as very strong. In the agency's Prism Factor-Based Model (FBM), Phoenix's score remained 'Extremely Strong' based on end-2016 financials. The Solvency II regulatory capital requirement coverage at Phoenix Life Holdings Limited level was 141% at end-2016 (on a pro forma basis including the GBP300 million of Tier 3 notes issued in January 2017; end-2015: 130%). As the Solvency II ratio is dampened by the restriction of surplus from strong with-profit funds and the PGL staff pension schemes, Phoenix also reports the ratio excluding these effects - "shareholder capital coverage" ratio - which was 171% on a pro forma basis at end-2016 (end-2015: 154%). Phoenix's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was strong at 29% at end-2016 (end-2015: 31%). This has significantly improved in recent years, having fallen from 50% at end-2012. Fitch expects Phoenix's financial leverage to range between 25% and 30% in the medium term. Fitch regards Phoenix's debt service capabilities and financial flexibility as strong. This view is supported by Phoenix's strong access to capital markets as evidenced by the issuance in 1H17 of GBP450 million of subordinated Tier 3 notes (GBP300 million plus GBP150 million tap) and USD500 million of subordinated Tier 2 notes, as well as new equity issues of GBP929 million in 2016 to fund acquisitions. Phoenix's fixed-charge coverage, based on reported operating profit, was good at 3.9x in 2016 (2015: 3.2x), in line with the 2012-2016 average of 3.6x. Based on net operating cash generation, which reflects Solvency II emerging surplus and run-off of capital requirements, fixed-charge coverage was strong at 5.4x in 2016. Phoenix has reported strong operating profitability in recent years and its Fitch-calculated operating return on assets and equity ratios were stable at 0.5% and 11% in 2016, respectively. Net income has been weaker and more volatile over the past five years due to economic variances. Phoenix is the largest consolidator of closed life assurance funds in the UK with total assets of GBP75.4 billion (excluding reinsurance assets) at end-2016 and gross written premiums of GBP999 million in 2016. However, as Phoenix's strategy is to acquire run-off portfolios only in the UK, the group's geographical diversification is limited. This exposes Phoenix to any economic and regulatory changes in the UK. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if Phoenix's score in Prism FBM falls to low in the 'Very Strong' category or financial leverage exceeds 30% with Fitch expecting it to remain above this level. A downgrade could also be triggered by fixed-charge coverage based on net operating cash generation falling below 4x for a sustained period. An upgrade of Phoenix's ratings is unlikely, given the group's focus on closed books in the UK and hence the lack of geographical diversification compared with higher-rated peers. Phoenix Group Holdings Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured notes' long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+': --GBP300 million (outstanding GBP122 million) 5.75% (XS1081768738) Subordinated notes' long-term rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-': --GBP428 million 6.625% Tier 2 (XS1171593293) --GBP450 million 4.125% Tier 3 (XS1551285007) --USD500 million 5.375% Tier 2 (XS1639849204) Phoenix Life Assurance Limited Insurer Financial Strength Rating: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Phoenix Life Limited Insurer Financial Strength Rating: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable 