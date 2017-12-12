Fitch Upgrades PLDT's Foreign-Currency IDR to 'BBB+' on Sovereign Uplift

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded PLDT Inc.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+', from 'BBB', and simultaneously affirmed the Philippine telco's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BBB+' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(phl)'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade follows the upgrade of the Philippines' Country Ceiling on 10 December 2017 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1033771 ">Fitch Upgrades Philippines to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. The Country Ceiling upgrade was to the same level as PLDT's Local-Currency IDR, meaning that the Foreign-Currency IDR was no longer constrained to a notch below the Local-Currency IDR. The Country Ceiling tends to cap foreign-currency ratings, reflecting a country's foreign-currency transfer and convertibility risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Market Position: PLDT's ratings reflect its leading position in the Philippines, with 70% subscriber market share in fixed-line and 48% revenue market share in mobile. PLDT competes against the country's second-largest telecom operator, Globe Telecom, Inc. (BBB-/Stable), and benefits from fully integrated fixed and mobile services, which enable convergence. In addition, the joint acquisition of San Miguel Corporation's telecom assets by PLDT and Globe should remove the threat of new competition in the medium term. Return to Profitable Growth: PLDT's strategy change to focus more on profitability rather than market share should stabilise price competition and ease EBITDA margin pressure. Fitch anticipates progressive EBITDA improvements in the medium term. PLDT is targeting PHP68 billion in EBITDA this year (2016: PHP61 billion) through cost management and handset subsidy cuts. It also expects continued double-digit growth in home and enterprise revenue to drive EBITDA, although this is likely to be offset by falls in SMS, international and mobile voice revenue. Fixed-line accounted for 47% of PLDT's EBITDA in 9M17, while the remaining 53% was from the wireless segment. Manageable Leverage: Fitch expects PLDT to maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below or around 2.5x (2016: 2.6x) - the level above which we would consider negative rating action. Rating headroom remains limited despite PLDT's divestment of non-core assets in its commitment towards deleveraging; it sold its remaining 25% stake in Beacon Electric Asset Holding in June 2017 for PHP21.8 billion, which will be paid over annual instalments from June 2018 to June 2021, along with another PHP9.2 billion from an earlier sale of Beacon shares in May 2016. PLDT also received USD56 million from the sale of its 18.3% economic interest in business outsourcing company, SPi Global, to Partners Group in October 2017. High Capex: The aggressive rollout of the long-term evolution (LTE) network and fibre expansion to drive PLDT's digital pivot strategy is likely to maintain a capex/revenue ratio of 25%-27% in 2017-2018 (2016: 26%). PLDT revised down 2017 capex guidance by PHP8 billion, to PHP38 billion, anticipating a delay in network completion until early 2018. However, we expect annual capex to stay elevated at around PHP46 billion for the next two years. PLDT has a three-year plan to accelerate LTE expansion to cover 95% of the country's cities and municipalities by 2018. It aims to expand its fibre reach to cover 4 million homes by end-2017 and 6 million by 2020 (end-June 2017: 3 million). DERIVATION SUMMARY PLDT's credit profile reflects its robust position in both fixed and wireless markets in the Philippines, strengthening its status as an integrated telecom operator. The company's diversified operations and wide operating margins compare favourably against similarly leveraged fixed-line peer, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM, A-/Stable, standalone profile: BBB+). TM benefits from benign competition in its near monopolistic fixed-broadband market, but its broadband EBITDA margin of around 30% is likely to narrow due to cost pressure from its new mobile business and the risk of broadband tariff cuts. PLDT's strong domestic profile and EBITDA margins are also comparable with Thailand's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS, BBB+/Stable). However, AIS's conservative balance sheet offsets the competitive industry structure and its lack of product diversification. PLDT is rated higher than domestic peer, Globe, due to the latter's higher net leverage of 3.0x, smaller scale and lower low-single-digit pre-dividend FCF margin. No parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impacts the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Group revenue to remain stagnant in 2017, as the expanding home broadband and enterprise segments offset sluggish performance in wireless operations, primarily consisting of legacy voice and SMS services. We expect group revenue to increase by low-single-digit percentages in 2018-2019 - Operating EBITDA margin of around 41% in 2017-2019 (2016: 37%), supported by lower handset subsidies and stable competition - Capex/revenue ratio of 26%-27% in 2017-2019 - Staggered proceeds in 2017-2020 from the PHP21.8 billion divestment of Beacon in June 2017 and PHP9.2 billion remaining proceeds from an earlier sale of its equity interest in May 2016 RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Fitch does not envisage any upgrade to PLDT's ratings given the company's business profile and investment needs. Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - PLDT's Local- and Foreign-Currency IDR could be lowered if FFO adjusted net leverage rises above 2.5x for a sustained period. - Negative rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling will result in corresponding action on PLDT's Foreign-Currency IDR. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: PLDT's unrestricted cash balance of PHP25 billion as at end-September 2017 was sufficient to fully cover its short-term maturities of PHP16 billion. The company's liquidity is also supported by strong access to capital markets and banks. PLDT's total on-balance-sheet debt of PHP175 billion as of end-September 2017 is well spread out, with 78% of debt due after 2019. Approximately 21% of debt was US dollar-denominated, following the refinancing of its 8.35% USD228 million bonds in March 2017 in Philippine peso. The unhedged portion of its US dollar-denominated debt net of its dollar cash balance was 9%. Dollar-linked revenue - consisting of international long-distance, international leased lines and mobile virtual operator businesses - provide a natural hedge, at 16% of PLDT's consolidated service revenue (9M16: 16%). Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has treated the PHP5.3 billion perpetual notes issued by PLDT's wholly owned subsidiary, Smart Communications, in March and July 2017 as debt. PLDT's financial reporting treats the perpetual notes as equity. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National ratings in the Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 