Fitch Upgrades Sony Corporation to 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and local-currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Positive. Simultaneously, its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of higher margins in Sony's non-financial businesses, deleveraging following restructuring, and management's commitment to improve profitability. We believe that Sony will be able to regain its investment-grade rating if margins stabilise and leverage remains low. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improving Profitability: Fitch believes that Sony's margins in its non-financial segments are likely to improve and we do not expect large one-off factors, such as restructuring and impairment charges, which have been a feature of Sony's results for a few years. Downsizing of the weak smartphone and TV businesses and the disposal of the unprofitable battery business will reduce volatility in profits. We forecast improved profitability for the financial year ending March 2018 (FYE18), with an operating EBIT margin of 4.4% (FYE17: 2.1%), excluding Sony Financial Holdings (SFH). Healthy Balance Sheet: Fitch expects Sony to deleverage further over the next year or two due to stronger operating margins, controlled working capital and modest capex. Excluding SFH, the company plans to invest JPY310 billion in fixed assets and intangible assets in FYE18, compared with JPY258 billion in FYE17. Most of the increase will be spent on expanding the production capacity for image sensors, which will add operating cash flow immediately. We forecast FFO adjusted leverage, excluding SFH, will fall to 2.3x in FYE18 and further to 2.0x by FYE20 (FYE17: 2.6x). Successful Game Business: The game business, which is likely to generate more than half of operating profit for Sony's non-financial business in FYE18, remains a key support to Sony's profitability, driven by rising network sales for PlayStation4 (PS4) consoles. Such network sales provide a recurring revenue stream and strengthen the PS eco-system with new sub-products like PS VR (virtual reality). We expect a slowdown in PS4 hardware shipments and price reductions, but think that effect of these will be sufficiently offset by growing network sales. In line with company estimates, we expect unit sales of PS4s to fall to 18 million in FYE18 (FYE17: 20 million). Growing Image Sensor Business: We believe the company's technology leadership and market strength in image sensors will be key competitive advantages. Demand for the image sensors is likely to remain strong given increasing adoption of dual-lens cameras in high-end smartphones, which will offset structural weakness in the handset industry in the short term. We expect profitability for the semiconductor division to recover in FYE18 to low-teen levels, following a weak FYE17 due to supply disruption caused by the Kumamoto earthquake. Mature Consumer Electronics Market: Fitch believes stiffer competition in the consumer electronics industry and a frail industry outlook will be a key swing factor in Sony's revenue and margin expansion. The company is focused on higher-end markets and cost cutting, but stronger rivals, such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (A+/Stable) and Apple Inc., and the emergence of Chinese competitors pose a greater challenge to Sony's goal of increasing profit and market share in its electronics segments. DERIVATION SUMMARY Sony's credit profile continues to improve with the benefit of restructuring and is narrowing the gap with other Asia-based consumer electronics companies, such as Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic, BBB/Stable) and LG Electronics Inc. (LGE, BBB-/Stable). Compared to Panasonic, we believe Sony is still weaker in terms of profitability as Panasonic has a superior business structure that generates more stable margins with larger exposure to B2B businesses. Sony's FFO adjusted leverage ratio will become similar to Panasonic's of around 2.2x, however, Panasonic has lower net leverage ratio. We believe Sony's financial profile is now slightly better than that of LGE's in terms of profitability and leverage. However, we will not upgrade Sony until we have greater evidence that profits can be sustained. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Mid-single-digit revenue growth in FYE18 driven by strong sales in the Game & Network division and recovery in the Semiconductor segment - Operating margin (excluding SFH) to improve to over 4.4% in FYE18, with the absence of one-off expenses and lower restructuring charges - Capex (excluding SFH) on fixed assets to increase slightly to JPY310 billion in FYE18, from JPY258 billion in FYE17. - Annual cash dividend of JPY25 billion. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to a Rating Upgrade - EBIT margins higher than 3.5% on a sustained basis - FFO-adjusted leverage sustained below 2.5x Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, lead to revision of the Outlook Back to Stable - EBIT margins lower than 3.5% on a sustained basis - FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 2.5x LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: We expect Sony's liquidity to remain solid. Sony has cash and cash equivalents of JPY631 billion at end-June FYE18, which sufficiently covers its short-term obligation due within one year of JPY262 billion for its operations, excluding SFH. We assume that Sony will record positive free cash flow largely supported by modest capex and efficiently managed working capital. In addition, the company is also well-supported by Japanese banks with substantial credit lines of JPY525 billion at end-March 2017. Sony procures funds mainly from the financial and domestic capital markets through Sony itself and its UK finance subsidiary, Sony Global Treasury Services. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Sony Corporation - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Positive - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B' - Local-currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Shelley Jang Director +82 2 3278 8370 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Korea Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 