Fitch Upgrades Telecom Namibia to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Telecom Namibia Limited's (TN) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and National Long-Term Rating to 'AA(zaf)' from 'A(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Negative. The upgrade is supported by our view of the strengthening of the company's links with its ultimate shareholder, the Namibian government (BBB-/Negative), under our "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. The government provided a NAD400 million equity injection in financial year ended September 2015 (FY15). Government support to finalise the appointment of the board and managing director, taken together with improvements in liquidity and lower short-term debt in FY18 (leading to the standalone credit profile improving to 'BB-' from 'B-'), further support the upgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS State Support: TN is rated on a top-down basis from the rating of the Namibian government due to its strong linkage with the government under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, and in line with other Fitch rated state-owned Namibian entities. TN has strong operational and strategic links with the Namibian government. This is demonstrated by a NAD400 million equity injection in FY15, TN's ownership links with West African Cable System's (WACS) sub-sea cable landing rights, potential transfer of property from Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Limited (NPTH) to TN in FY18 and FY19, and important network links to local government departments, schools and hospitals. However, the legal links are limited, with no sovereign-guaranteed debt and no cross-default clauses with the sovereign. Standalone Rating: Fitch considers the improvement in the financial profile to support TN's standalone credit profile at 'BB-', up from 'B-'. The improvement follows the implementation of an eight-point turnaround strategy, which focused on improving cash flow, reducing debt and improving coverage and customer service while stabilising the billing platform. TN continues to focus on its fixed-line network and broadband services based on the strength of its national fibre backbone infrastructure. Data to Drive Growth: We expect most revenue growth to come from TN's fixed-data services, supported by its fibre backbone. TN's fixed-mobile convergence strategy will not be the key driver for growth. Stable EBITDA Margins: Fitch believes the refocused strategy has reflected a turnaround for TN. We estimate EBITDA margin to average 18% over 2017-2019. TN has returned to positive free cash flow (FCF) in FY16 and we expect this to be sustained in the rating case for 2017 to 2019. Short-Term Debt Level Decreases: The weak liquidity position had previously constrained the standalone credit profile. At end-September 2016, about 75% of TN's debt was short term, which we now expect to reduce to about 30% in FY18. The government provided a NAD400 million equity injection in FY15, which the company applied to debt reduction. The NAD200 million proceeds from the sale of a 10.5% equity stake in Neotel (Pty) Ltd to Liquid Telecom were received in FY17 and also applied to debt reduction. ZTE Reduces Accounts Payable: TN entered into a payment arrangement with ZTE Corporation, the Chinese telecommunications equipment company, and we expect the entire exposure to be settled in FY17. Accounts payable increased by NAD323 million in 2014 as a result of rising payables to ZTE. Delayed Rent Payments to NPTH: Unpaid rent to NPTH increased by 47% to NAD196 million in FY16 (NAD134 million in FY15). The fact that the government and NPTH do not require the increasing liability to be addressed is an additional element of parental support as the availability of these funds improves the liquidity position. DERIVATION SUMMARY TN's rating is driven by the support it receives from the government but it is notched lower than that of than Namibia Power Corporation (BBB-/Negative) under our parent-subsidiary linkage methodology, due to TN's weaker legal links. TN is also rated lower than Namibia Water Corporation (BBB-/Negative) as the strength of NamWater's standalone profile results in it being aligned with the sovereign rating while TN's standalone rating is lower at 'BB-'. TN's standalone financial profile is substantially weaker than that of NamWater, although it is broadly in line with that of NamPower. NamWater's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is forecast to average -1.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage to average 20x during 2017 to 2019. NamPower's FFO adjusted net leverage is forecast to average 1x and FFO fixed charge coverage about 3x for 2017 to 2019. Fitch views TN's standalone credit profile one notch weaker at 'BB-' than sector peer PJSC Tattelecom (BB/Stable). Fitch forecasts TN's FFO adjusted net leverage to average 1.4x and FFO fixed charge coverage to average 3.9x for 2017 to 2019. We forecast Tattelecom's FFO adjusted net leverage to average 1.8x and FFO fixed charge coverage to average 4.6x for 2017 to 2019. Tattelecom financial profile is broadly in line with TN, however TN has a weaker liquidity position and limited visibility as it executes its turnaround strategy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - fixed-voice revenue to decline by an average of 8% annually from FY17 to FY19; - IP and other data services to drive revenue growth as the low level of penetration for data services in Namibia places TN in a competitive position given the strength of its fibre backbone network; - data revenue to decline by about 20% in FY17 (although Fitch expects an increase in data volumes, the decrease in revenue reflects the declining data costs); - capex at about NAD400 million from FY17 to FY19; - NAD200 million cash proceeds from the sale of TN's Neotel stake in FY17. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Positive action on Namibia's sovereign rating, providing the strength of the parent-subsidiary links does not weaken - Increase in government support (in the form of government guaranteed debt or cross-defaults), which could narrow the one-notch differential between TN's ratings and the sovereign's Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Deteriorating operating profile, particularly any weakness in data related revenue and signs of margin pressure - Failure to improve liquidity in FY17 and FY18 - Downward pressure on the Namibian sovereign rating and/or a reduction in the 100% ownership of TN by the government Namibia's Rating Sensitivities Future Developments that Could Result in a Downgrade - A failure to narrow the fiscal deficit sufficiently to put the government debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory. - Failure to narrow the current account deficit or significant drawdown in international reserves - Weaker-than-expected economic growth, for example, due to a worsening of the business environment Future Developments that Could Result in the Outlook Being Revised to Stable - A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a downward trajectory of the government debt/GDP ratio - A marked improvement in the current account balance and increase in foreign exchange reserves LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At 30 September 2016, TN held aggregate liquidity of NAD51 million, comprising NAD16 million unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and NAD35 million of committed, undrawn bank facilities. This compares with short-term debt maturities of NAD298 million - Fitch understands that most of the short-term debt was repaid in FY17. Contact: Principal Analyst Richard Barrow Director +44 20 3530 1810 Supervisory Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +44 20 3530 1810 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001